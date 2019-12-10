PointClickCare Integrated Care Coordination Platform Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Bridging the Communication Gap between Acute and Post-acute Healthcare Providers

"By mobilizing data about patients and facilities, Harmony improves the coordination of care between acute care and skilled nursing facilities during transitions of care," said Daniel Ruppar, Consulting Director at Frost & Sullivan. "Operating on a single platform, it empowers care teams to gather, interpret, and act on timely data and insights about post-acute patients and skilled nursing facilities in their network to streamline and improve patient transitions and care coordination. With real-time data access and unsurpassed connectivity capabilities, Harmony enables providers tobuild new channels into accountable care organizations and payer networks."

With more than 21,000 senior care providers using its platform, and over 2.5 million patient records passed through its system in the last year alone, PointClickCare has the most extensive collection of long-term post-acute care (LTPAC) data in North America. leverages this extensive repository, and enables acute care providers to search for a patient across all PointClickCare-enabled facilities, receive timely updates based on relevant, clinical information, and act accordingly to ensure quality outcomes and proactively intervene when a patient is at risk of readmission.

Other innovative offerings from PointClickCare include a document management solution to help customers optimize their admissions process, and employee engagement and customer satisfaction solutions.

"Nearly two-thirds of United States-based skilled nursing facilities use PointClickCare," noted Ruppar. "Its thought leadership, technical excellence, and ability to support meaningful care coordination and decision-making positions PointClickCare as an innovative industry leader in the LTPAC market."

PointClickCare is continuing its commitment to solving the biggest challenges in transitions of care for seniors with it's latest move to provide its customers access on the Carequality Interoperability Network. The company announced earlier this month at its annual customer conference, PointClickCare SUMMIT, that it will give its customers access to Carequality to allow for interoperable data exchange between and among health data sharing networks and systems. With its scale and customer footprint in the LTPAC market, PointClickCare is empowering providers to actively share and exchange data bi-directionally across networks, supporting true optimization of patient care amongst the latest community of senior care providers on a single platform.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid market acceptance. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About PointClickCare Corp

PointClickCare Technologies Inc. empowers acute and post-acute care providers with the insights necessary for a fully coordinated and collaborative approach to care delivery. With access to the largest post-acute care data cloud in North America, PointClickCare partners can instantly locate patients within their care network, access patient timelines across the care continuum, view and filter data from care partners, and ensure patient data is being shared during transitions and beyond. Recognized by Forbes as one of the Top 100 Private Cloud Companies and acknowledged by KLAS Research as Best in KLAS Vendor for Long-term Care, PointClickCare leads the way in creating cloud-based environments where providers, patients, and payers eliminate data silos between care settings, connecting stakeholders to meaningful insights. With a suite of fully-integrated applications powered by an interoperable, mobile friendly, and regulatory-compliant electronic health record and revenue cycle management platform, PointClickCare helps care providers connect and collaborate within their care network. Over 21,000 skilled nursing facilities, senior living communities, and home health agencies use PointClickCare today, making it the North American healthcare IT market leader for the acute and post-acute industry. For more information on PointClickCare's software solutions, please visit www.pointclickcare.com.

