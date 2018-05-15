Pointer Telocation Reports Record Revenues for the First Quarter of 2018
Financial Highlights of the Quarter
- Record revenue of $20.9 million, up 10% year-over-year;
- Record service revenues of $13.8 million, up 12% year-over-year;
- Net income of $1.8 million, up 13% year-over-year;
- Non-GAAP net income of $2.5 million, an increase of 7% year-over-year;
- EBITDA of $3.3 million, up 5% year-over-year;
- Total subscribers reached 265,000, an increase of 15% year-over-year;
Pointer Telocation Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: PNTR) (TASE: PNTR) - a leading provider of telematic services and technology solutions for Fleet Management, Mobile Asset Management and Internet of Vehicles, announced its financial results for the three months period ended March 31, 2018.
Management Comment
David Mahlab, Pointer's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are very pleased with our results, particularly with our strong revenue growth in which we demonstrated improved product revenue and record service revenues. We are increasingly investing in our next generation solutions, especially in asset-management, in order to address the increase in opportunities in our end markets, particularly targeting the market in North America. We continue to pursue our strategy of growing our business on an organic basis as well as looking to complement that growth with acquisitions."
Financial summary for the first quarter of 2018
Revenues for the first quarter of 2018 increased 10% to a record $20.9 million as compared to $19.0 million in the first quarter of 2017.
Revenues from products in the first quarter of 2018 increased 6% to $7.1 million (34% of revenues) compared to $6.7 million (35% of revenues) in the comparable period of 2017.
Revenues from services in the first quarter of 2018 increased 12% to $13.8 million (66% of revenues) compared to $12.3 million (65% of revenues), in the comparable period of 2017. The growth in service revenue was primarily due to the growth in the subscriber base which grew by 34,000 subscribers since March 31, 2017.
Gross profit was $10.9 million (52.4% of revenues) compared to $9.4 million (49.3% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2017.
Operating income on a GAAP basis was $2.6 million (12.3% of revenues), an increase of 14%, compared with $2.3 million (11.9% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2017.
Non-GAAP operating income was $3.1 million (14.8% of revenues), an increase of 19% compared to $2.6 million (13.7% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2017.
GAAP net income was $1.8 million (8.5% of revenues), compared to $1.6 million (8.2% of revenues) million reported in the first quarter of 2017.
Non-GAAP net income was $2.5 million (11.8% of revenues), an increase of 7%, compared with $2.3 million (12.0% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2017.
Fully diluted earnings per share based on a GAAP basis in the first quarter was $0.21 per share, compared to $0.19 per share in the first quarter of 2017.
Fully diluted earnings per share based on a non GAAP basis in the first quarter was $0.30 per share, compared to $0.29 per share in the first quarter of 2017.
EBITDA was $3.3 million (15.7% of revenues), an increase of 5% compared with $3.1 million (16.3% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2017.
Operating cash flow in the quarter was $2.3 million.
Reconciliation between results on a GAAP and Non-GAAP basis
Reconciliation between results on a GAAP and Non-GAAP basis is provided in a table immediately following the Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.
Pointer uses EBITDA and Non-GAAP operating income and net income as Non-GAAP financial performance measurements.
Pointer calculates EBITDA by adding back to net income financial expenses, taxes and depreciation and amortization of intangible assets.
Pointer calculates Non-GAAP operating income by adding back to operating income the effects of non-cash stock based compensation expenses, amortization of long lived assets, other expenses of retirement costs and losses and acquisition related one-time costs.
Pointer calculates Non-GAAP net income by adding back to net income the effects of non-cash stock based compensation expenses, amortization of long lived assets, non-cash tax expenses, other expenses of retirement costs, spin-off related expenses and losses and acquisition related one-time costs.
The purpose of such adjustments is to give an indication of the Company's performance exclusive of Non-GAAP charges that are considered by management to be outside of the Company's core operating results.
EBITDA and non-GAAP operating and net income are provided to investors to complement results provided in accordance with GAAP, as management believes the measure helps illustrate underlying operating trends in the Company's business and uses the measure to establish internal budgets and goals, manage the business and evaluate performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures help investors to understand the Company's current and future operating cash flow and performance, especially as the Company's acquisitions have resulted in amortization and non-cash items that have had a material impact on the Company's GAAP profits. EBITDA and non GAAP operating and net income should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable measures calculated and should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.
About Pointer Telocation
For over 20 years, Pointer has rewritten the rules for the Mobile Resource Management (MRM) market and is a pioneer in the Connected Car segment. Pointer has in-depth knowledge of the needs of this market and has developed a full suite of tools, technology and services to respond to them. The vehicles of the future will be intimately networked with the outside world, enhancing and optimizing the in-car experience.
Pointer's innovative and reliable cloud-based software-as-a-service (SAAS) platform extracts and captures an organization's critical mobility data points – from office, drivers, routes, points-of-interest, logistic-network, vehicles, trailers, containers and cargo. The SAAS platform analyzes the raw data converting it into valuable information for Pointer's customers providing them with actionable insights and thus enabling the customers to improve their bottom line and increase their profitably.
For more information, please visit http://www.pointer.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains historical information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the business, financial condition and results of operations of the Company. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "seems," "plan," "aim," "should" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views, assumptions and expectations of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, changes in the markets in which the Company operates and in general economic and business conditions, loss or gain of key customers and unpredictable sales cycles, competitive pressures, market acceptance of new products, inability to meet efficiency and cost reduction objectives, changes in business strategy and various other factors, both referenced and not referenced in this press release. Various risks and uncertainties may affect the Company and its results of operations, as described in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.
|
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
2018
|
2018
|
Unaudited
|
ASSETS
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
7,766
|
7,375
|
Trade and unbilled receivables
|
14,592
|
13,660
|
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
|
3,129
|
2,865
|
Inventories
|
6,362
|
6,551
|
Total current assets
|
31,849
|
30,451
|
LONG-TERM ASSETS:
|
Long-term loan to related party
|
973
|
973
|
Long-term unbilled and other accounts receivable
|
1,539
|
1,116
|
Severance pay fund
|
3,533
|
3,546
|
Property and equipment, net
|
6,221
|
5,848
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
1,818
|
1,935
|
Goodwill
|
40,566
|
41,010
|
Deferred tax asset
|
9,444
|
9,585
|
Total long-term assets
|
64,094
|
64,013
|
Total assets
|
95,943
|
94,464
|
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
Unaudited
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
Short-term bank credit and current maturities of long-term loans
|
5,057
|
5,101
|
Trade payables
|
6,068
|
6,204
|
Deferred revenues and customer advances
|
869
|
777
|
Other accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
10,047
|
9,117
|
Total current liabilities
|
22,041
|
21,199
|
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|
Long-term loans from banks
|
3,787
|
5,015
|
Deferred taxes and other long-term liabilities
|
819
|
838
|
Accrued severance pay
|
4,055
|
3,996
|
Total long term liabilities
|
8,661
|
9,849
|
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES
|
EQUITY:
|
Pointer Telocation Ltd's shareholders' equity:
|
Share capital
|
5,995
|
5,995
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
129,221
|
129,076
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
(2,786)
|
(2,340)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(67,475)
|
(69,597)
|
Total Pointer Telocation Ltd's shareholders' equity
|
64,955
|
63,134
|
Non-controlling interest
|
286
|
282
|
Total equity
|
65,241
|
63,416
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
95,943
|
94,464
|
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
Three months ended
March 31,
|
Year ended
December 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
2017
|
Unaudited
|
Revenues:
|
Products
|
7,059
|
6,682
|
26,182
|
Services
|
13,824
|
12,349
|
51,973
|
Total revenues
|
20,883
|
19,031
|
78,155
|
Cost of revenues:
|
Products
|
4,224
|
4,276
|
16,073
|
Services
|
5,711
|
5,363
|
21,914
|
Total cost of revenues
|
9,935
|
9,639
|
37,987
|
Gross profit
|
10,948
|
9,392
|
40,168
|
Operating expenses:
|
Research and development
|
1,237
|
970
|
4,051
|
Selling and marketing
|
3,868
|
3,305
|
14,038
|
General and administrative
|
2,886
|
2,748
|
11,275
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
127
|
113
|
463
|
One-time acquisition related costs
|
262
|
-
|
32
|
Total operating expenses
|
8,380
|
7,136
|
29,859
|
Operating income
|
2,568
|
2,256
|
10,309
|
Financial expenses, net
|
334
|
160
|
1,004
|
Other expenses
|
16
|
-
|
5
|
Income before taxes on income
|
2,218
|
2,096
|
9,300
|
Tax expenses (income)
|
449
|
529
|
(7,221)
|
Net income
|
1,769
|
1,567
|
16,521
|
Earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to Pointer Telocation Ltd's Shareholders:
|
Basic net earnings per share
|
0.22
|
0.20
|
2.07
|
Diluted net earnings per share
|
0.21
|
0.19
|
2.03
|
Weighted average -Basic number of shares
|
8,059,654
|
7,907,139
|
7,997,684
|
Weighted average – fully diluted number of shares
|
8,294,562
|
8,030,787
|
8,130,566
|
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
Three months ended
March 31,
|
Year ended
December 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
2017
|
Unaudited
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net income
|
1,769
|
1,567
|
16,521
|
Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
718
|
850
|
2,924
|
Accrued interest and exchange rate changes of debenture and long-term loans
|
1
|
-
|
52
|
Accrued severance pay, net
|
78
|
58
|
93
|
Gain from sale of property and equipment, net
|
(27)
|
(18)
|
(113)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
142
|
111
|
380
|
Increase in trade and unbilled receivables, net
|
(988)
|
(925)
|
(1,616)
|
increase in other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
|
(620)
|
(611)
|
(206)
|
Decrease (increase) in inventories
|
210
|
(149)
|
(1,170)
|
Decrease (increase) in deferred income taxes
|
154
|
370
|
(8,018)
|
Decrease (increase) in long-term unbilled and other accounts receivable
|
157
|
(71)
|
165
|
Decrease in trade payables
|
(111)
|
(479)
|
(1,597)
|
Increase in other accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
836
|
802
|
2,285
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
2,319
|
1,505
|
9,700
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
(958)
|
(768)
|
(3,033)
|
Purchase of other intangible assets
|
-
|
-
|
(233)
|
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|
27
|
18
|
114
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(931)
|
(750)
|
(3,152)
|
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
U.S. dollars in pounds
|
Three months ended
March 31,
|
Year ended
December 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
2017
|
Unaudited
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Repayment of long-term loans from banks
|
(1,351)
|
(950)
|
(4,875)
|
Proceeds from issuance of shares and exercise of options, net of issuance costs
|
4
|
79
|
395
|
Short-term bank credit, net
|
58
|
(281)
|
(231)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(1,289)
|
(1,152)
|
(4,711)
|
Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents and other comprehensive income
|
292
|
85
|
(528)
|
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
391
|
(312)
|
1,309
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|
7,375
|
6,066
|
6,066
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|
7,766
|
5,754
|
7,375
|
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
|
U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)
|
The following table reconciles the GAAP to non-GAAP operating results:
|
Three months ended
March 31,
|
Year ended
December 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
2017
|
GAAP gross profit
|
10,948
|
9,392
|
40,168
|
Stock-based compensation expenses
|
9
|
1
|
3
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
10,957
|
9,393
|
40,171
|
GAAP operating income
|
2,568
|
2,256
|
10,309
|
Stock-based compensation expenses
|
142
|
111
|
380
|
Amortization of long lived assets
|
127
|
113
|
463
|
Other expenses of retirement costs
|
-
|
125
|
125
|
Acquisition related one-time costs
|
262
|
-
|
154
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
3,099
|
2,605
|
11,431
|
GAAP net income
|
1,769
|
1,567
|
16,521
|
Stock-based compensation expenses
|
142
|
111
|
380
|
Amortization of long lived assets
|
127
|
113
|
463
|
Other expenses of retirement costs
|
-
|
125
|
125
|
Non cash tax expenses (income)
|
171
|
386
|
(8,213)
|
Acquisition related one-time costs
|
262
|
-
|
154
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
2,471
|
2,302
|
9,430
|
Non-GAAP net income per share - Diluted
|
0.30
|
0.29
|
1.16
|
Non-GAAP weighted average number of shares - Diluted*
|
8,294,562
|
8,030,787
|
8,130,566
|
* In calculating diluted non-GAAP net income per share, the diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding excludes the effects of stock-based compensation expenses in accordance with FASB ASC 718.
|
EBITDA
|
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
Three months ended
|
Year ended
|
March 31,
|
December 31
|
2018
|
2017
|
2017
|
GAAP Net income from continuing operations as reported:
|
1,769
|
1,567
|
16,521
|
Financial expenses, net
|
334
|
160
|
1,004
|
Tax on income
|
449
|
529
|
(7,221)
|
Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets
|
718
|
850
|
2,924
|
EBITDA from continuing operations
|
3,270
|
3,106
|
13,228
