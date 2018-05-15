Pointer Telocation Reports Record Revenues for the First Quarter of 2018

ROSH HAAYIN, Israel, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Financial Highlights of the Quarter





Record revenue of $20.9 million , up 10% year-over-year;

, up 10% year-over-year; Record service revenues of $13.8 million , up 12% year-over-year;

, up 12% year-over-year; Net income of $1.8 million , up 13% year-over-year;

, up 13% year-over-year; Non-GAAP net income of $2.5 million , an increase of 7% year-over-year;

, an increase of 7% year-over-year; EBITDA of $3.3 million , up 5% year-over-year;

, up 5% year-over-year; Total subscribers reached 265,000, an increase of 15% year-over-year;

Pointer Telocation Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: PNTR) (TASE: PNTR) - a leading provider of telematic services and technology solutions for Fleet Management, Mobile Asset Management and Internet of Vehicles, announced its financial results for the three months period ended March 31, 2018.

Management Comment

David Mahlab, Pointer's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We are very pleased with our results, particularly with our strong revenue growth in which we demonstrated improved product revenue and record service revenues. We are increasingly investing in our next generation solutions, especially in asset-management, in order to address the increase in opportunities in our end markets, particularly targeting the market in North America. We continue to pursue our strategy of growing our business on an organic basis as well as looking to complement that growth with acquisitions."

Financial summary for the first quarter of 2018

Revenues for the first quarter of 2018 increased 10% to a record $20.9 million as compared to $19.0 million in the first quarter of 2017.

Revenues from products in the first quarter of 2018 increased 6% to $7.1 million (34% of revenues) compared to $6.7 million (35% of revenues) in the comparable period of 2017.

Revenues from services in the first quarter of 2018 increased 12% to $13.8 million (66% of revenues) compared to $12.3 million (65% of revenues), in the comparable period of 2017. The growth in service revenue was primarily due to the growth in the subscriber base which grew by 34,000 subscribers since March 31, 2017.

Gross profit was $10.9 million (52.4% of revenues) compared to $9.4 million (49.3% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2017.

Operating income on a GAAP basis was $2.6 million (12.3% of revenues), an increase of 14%, compared with $2.3 million (11.9% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2017.

Non-GAAP operating income was $3.1 million (14.8% of revenues), an increase of 19% compared to $2.6 million (13.7% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2017.

GAAP net income was $1.8 million (8.5% of revenues), compared to $1.6 million (8.2% of revenues) million reported in the first quarter of 2017.

Non-GAAP net income was $2.5 million (11.8% of revenues), an increase of 7%, compared with $2.3 million (12.0% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2017.

Fully diluted earnings per share based on a GAAP basis in the first quarter was $0.21 per share, compared to $0.19 per share in the first quarter of 2017.

Fully diluted earnings per share based on a non GAAP basis in the first quarter was $0.30 per share, compared to $0.29 per share in the first quarter of 2017.

EBITDA was $3.3 million (15.7% of revenues), an increase of 5% compared with $3.1 million (16.3% of revenues) in the first quarter of 2017.

Operating cash flow in the quarter was $2.3 million.

Conference Call Information

Pointer Telocation's management will host a conference call today, at 7:00am Pacific Time, 10:00 Eastern Time, 17:00 Israel time. On the call, management will review and discuss the results. To listen to the call, please dial in to one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin placing your call a few minutes before the conference call commences.

Dial in numbers are as follows:

From the USA +1-888-407-2553 ; From Israel 03-918-0610; From the UK 0-800-917-5108

A replay will be available a few hours following the call on the company's website.

Reconciliation between results on a GAAP and Non-GAAP basis

Reconciliation between results on a GAAP and Non-GAAP basis is provided in a table immediately following the Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Pointer uses EBITDA and Non-GAAP operating income and net income as Non-GAAP financial performance measurements.

Pointer calculates EBITDA by adding back to net income financial expenses, taxes and depreciation and amortization of intangible assets.

Pointer calculates Non-GAAP operating income by adding back to operating income the effects of non-cash stock based compensation expenses, amortization of long lived assets, other expenses of retirement costs and losses and acquisition related one-time costs.

Pointer calculates Non-GAAP net income by adding back to net income the effects of non-cash stock based compensation expenses, amortization of long lived assets, non-cash tax expenses, other expenses of retirement costs, spin-off related expenses and losses and acquisition related one-time costs.

The purpose of such adjustments is to give an indication of the Company's performance exclusive of Non-GAAP charges that are considered by management to be outside of the Company's core operating results.

EBITDA and non-GAAP operating and net income are provided to investors to complement results provided in accordance with GAAP, as management believes the measure helps illustrate underlying operating trends in the Company's business and uses the measure to establish internal budgets and goals, manage the business and evaluate performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures help investors to understand the Company's current and future operating cash flow and performance, especially as the Company's acquisitions have resulted in amortization and non-cash items that have had a material impact on the Company's GAAP profits. EBITDA and non GAAP operating and net income should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable measures calculated and should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

About Pointer Telocation

For over 20 years, Pointer has rewritten the rules for the Mobile Resource Management (MRM) market and is a pioneer in the Connected Car segment. Pointer has in-depth knowledge of the needs of this market and has developed a full suite of tools, technology and services to respond to them. The vehicles of the future will be intimately networked with the outside world, enhancing and optimizing the in-car experience.

Pointer's innovative and reliable cloud-based software-as-a-service (SAAS) platform extracts and captures an organization's critical mobility data points – from office, drivers, routes, points-of-interest, logistic-network, vehicles, trailers, containers and cargo. The SAAS platform analyzes the raw data converting it into valuable information for Pointer's customers providing them with actionable insights and thus enabling the customers to improve their bottom line and increase their profitably.

For more information, please visit http://www.pointer.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains historical information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the business, financial condition and results of operations of the Company. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "seems," "plan," "aim," "should" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views, assumptions and expectations of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, changes in the markets in which the Company operates and in general economic and business conditions, loss or gain of key customers and unpredictable sales cycles, competitive pressures, market acceptance of new products, inability to meet efficiency and cost reduction objectives, changes in business strategy and various other factors, both referenced and not referenced in this press release. Various risks and uncertainties may affect the Company and its results of operations, as described in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands



March 31,

December 31,



2018

2018



Unaudited













ASSETS

















CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

7,766

7,375 Trade and unbilled receivables

14,592

13,660 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

3,129

2,865 Inventories

6,362

6,551









Total current assets

31,849

30,451



















LONG-TERM ASSETS:







Long-term loan to related party

973

973 Long-term unbilled and other accounts receivable

1,539

1,116 Severance pay fund

3,533

3,546 Property and equipment, net

6,221

5,848 Other intangible assets, net

1,818

1,935 Goodwill

40,566

41,010 Deferred tax asset

9,444

9,585









Total long-term assets

64,094

64,013









Total assets

95,943

94,464











INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands





March 31,

December 31,



2018

2017



Unaudited



LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Short-term bank credit and current maturities of long-term loans

5,057

5,101 Trade payables

6,068

6,204 Deferred revenues and customer advances

869

777 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses

10,047

9,117









Total current liabilities

22,041

21,199



















LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:







Long-term loans from banks

3,787

5,015 Deferred taxes and other long-term liabilities

819

838 Accrued severance pay

4,055

3,996









Total long term liabilities

8,661

9,849









COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES

















EQUITY:







Pointer Telocation Ltd's shareholders' equity:







Share capital

5,995

5,995 Additional paid-in capital

129,221

129,076 Accumulated other comprehensive income

(2,786)

(2,340) Accumulated deficit

(67,475)

(69,597)









Total Pointer Telocation Ltd's shareholders' equity

64,955

63,134









Non-controlling interest

286

282









Total equity

65,241

63,416









Total liabilities and equity

95,943

94,464

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS U.S. dollars in thousands













Three months ended March 31,

Year ended December 31,



2018

2017

2017



Unaudited



Revenues:











Products

7,059

6,682

26,182 Services

13,824

12,349

51,973













Total revenues

20,883

19,031

78,155













Cost of revenues:











Products

4,224

4,276

16,073 Services

5,711

5,363

21,914













Total cost of revenues

9,935

9,639

37,987













Gross profit

10,948

9,392

40,168













Operating expenses:











Research and development

1,237

970

4,051 Selling and marketing

3,868

3,305

14,038 General and administrative

2,886

2,748

11,275 Amortization of intangible assets

127

113

463 One-time acquisition related costs

262

-

32













Total operating expenses

8,380

7,136

29,859













Operating income

2,568

2,256

10,309 Financial expenses, net

334

160

1,004 Other expenses

16

-

5













Income before taxes on income

2,218

2,096

9,300 Tax expenses (income)

449

529

(7,221)













Net income

1,769

1,567

16,521



























Earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to Pointer Telocation Ltd's Shareholders:











Basic net earnings per share

0.22

0.20

2.07













Diluted net earnings per share

0.21

0.19

2.03













Weighted average -Basic number of shares

8,059,654

7,907,139

7,997,684













Weighted average – fully diluted number of shares

8,294,562

8,030,787

8,130,566

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands





Three months ended March 31,

Year ended December 31,



2018

2017

2017



Unaudited

















Cash flows from operating activities:

























Net income

1,769

1,567

16,521 Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization

718

850

2,924 Accrued interest and exchange rate changes of debenture and long-term loans

1

-

52 Accrued severance pay, net

78

58

93 Gain from sale of property and equipment, net

(27)

(18)

(113) Stock-based compensation

142

111

380 Increase in trade and unbilled receivables, net

(988)

(925)

(1,616) increase in other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

(620)

(611)

(206) Decrease (increase) in inventories

210

(149)

(1,170) Decrease (increase) in deferred income taxes

154

370

(8,018) Decrease (increase) in long-term unbilled and other accounts receivable

157

(71)

165 Decrease in trade payables

(111)

(479)

(1,597) Increase in other accounts payable and accrued expenses

836

802

2,285













Net cash provided by operating activities

2,319

1,505

9,700













Cash flows from investing activities :











Purchase of property and equipment

(958)

(768)

(3,033) Purchase of other intangible assets

-

-

(233) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

27

18

114













Net cash used in investing activities

(931)

(750)

(3,152)

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in pounds





Three months ended March 31,

Year ended December 31,



2018

2017

2017



Unaudited



Cash flows from financing activities:

























Repayment of long-term loans from banks

(1,351)

(950)

(4,875) Proceeds from issuance of shares and exercise of options, net of issuance costs

4

79

395 Short-term bank credit, net

58

(281)

(231)













Net cash used in financing activities

(1,289)

(1,152)

(4,711)













Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents and other comprehensive income

292

85

(528)













Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

391

(312)

1,309 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

7,375

6,066

6,066













Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

7,766

5,754

7,375

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)

The following table reconciles the GAAP to non-GAAP operating results:















Three months ended March 31,

Year ended December 31,





2018

2017

2017

















GAAP gross profit

10,948

9,392

40,168

Stock-based compensation expenses

9

1

3

Non-GAAP gross profit

10,957

9,393

40,171

































GAAP operating income

2,568

2,256

10,309

Stock-based compensation expenses

142

111

380

Amortization of long lived assets

127

113

463

Other expenses of retirement costs

-

125

125

Acquisition related one-time costs

262

-

154

Non-GAAP operating income

3,099

2,605

11,431

















GAAP net income

1,769

1,567

16,521

Stock-based compensation expenses

142

111

380

Amortization of long lived assets

127

113

463

Other expenses of retirement costs

-

125

125

Non cash tax expenses (income)

171

386

(8,213)

Acquisition related one-time costs

262

-

154

Non-GAAP net income

2,471

2,302

9,430

















Non-GAAP net income per share - Diluted

0.30

0.29

1.16

Non-GAAP weighted average number of shares - Diluted*

8,294,562

8,030,787

8,130,566

















* In calculating diluted non-GAAP net income per share, the diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding excludes the effects of stock-based compensation expenses in accordance with FASB ASC 718.

EBITDA U.S. dollars in thousands





Three months ended

Year ended





March 31,

December 31





2018

2017

2017

















GAAP Net income from continuing operations as reported:

1,769

1,567

16,521

















Financial expenses, net

334

160

1,004

Tax on income

449

529

(7,221)

Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets

718

850

2,924

















EBITDA from continuing operations

3,270

3,106

13,228



Contacts:



Yaniv Dorani, CFO

Tel: +972-3-5723111

E-mail: yanivd@pointer.com



Gavriel Frohwein/Ehud Helft, GK Investor Relations

Tel: +1-646-688-3559

E-mail: pointer@gkir.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pointer-telocation-reports-record-revenues-for-the-first-quarter-of-2018-300648448.html

SOURCE Pointer Telocation Ltd

Related Links

http://www.pointer.com

