Pointer Telocation Reports Results for the First Quarter of 2019

May 23, 2019, 08:00 ET

ROSH HAAYIN, Israel, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pointer Telocation Ltd. (Nasdaq: PNTR) (TASE: PNTR), a leading provider of telematic services and technology solutions for Fleet Management, Mobile Asset Management and Internet of Vehicles, announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2019.

Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of 2019 Compared to the First Quarter of 2018

  • Total revenues of $18.3 million, down 13% as reported due an exceptional volume of product sales in the same period a year ago and continued foreign currency exchange devaluation. Total revenues were down 3% on a constant currency basis
  • Service revenues of $12.4 million, down 11% as reported, up 2% on a constant currency basis
  • Operating income of $1.2 million (7% of revenue), down from $2.6 million from the same period a year ago
  • Net income of $0.6 million, down from $1.8 million from the same period a year ago
  • Non-GAAP net income of $1.7 million, down from $2.5 million from the same period a year ago
  • EBITDA of $1.9 million, down from $3.3 million from the same period a year ago
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $2.2 million down from $3.4 million from the same period a year ago
  • Cash, net of debt, totaled $2.5 million
  • Total subscribers reached 272,000, an increase of 3% year over year

Management Commentary

David Mahlab, Pointer's Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"Despite continued currency headwinds and difficult comparability due to an exceptional volume of product sales a year ago, we continued to deliver positive earnings on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis and reduced our long-term debt in the first quarter. Also, we delivered positive EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA while maintaining elevated spending in R&D and Sales and Marketing to support our North America market expansion."

"Our Q1 2019 results also include approximately $0.5 million of cost associated with the acquisition of Pointer by ID Systems, which we expect to close during the third quarter 2019. During Q1 2019, we have significantly reduced services to low margin customers, leading to an increase in our Average Revenue Per Unit in constant currency, and accelerating our operating efficiency."  

"For the remainder of 2019, we continue to expect double-digit growth in our overall business. We expect to see significant revenues in the second quarter from product sales in North America, fulfilling our largest product order ever, as announced earlier this year, and stable growth in our service business supported by the recently announced service orders in Brazil.  These should accelerate growth on our top and bottom lines in the second half of the year."

Yaniv Dorani, Pointer's Chief Financial Officer, commented:

"In the first quarter, we generated $1.9 million in EBITDA and ended the quarter with $2.5 million in net cash. We reduced our debt by $0.7 million, and we remain on track for continued positive EBITDA and long-term debt reduction throughout the remainder of 2019."

First Quarter of 2019 Financial Summary Compared to First Quarter of 2018
 

(in millions, except per share amounts)

2019

2018

Total Revenues

$18.3

$20.9

Service Revenues

$12.4

$13.8

Operating Income (% of Revenue)

$1.2 (7%)

$2.6 (12%)

Net Income

$0.6

$1.8

Diluted EPS

$0.07

$0.21

Non-GAAP Diluted EPS

$0.20

$0.30

EBITDA

$1.9

$3.3

Adjusted EBITDA

$2.2

$3.4

In Q1 2019, revenues from services decreased 11% as reported to $12.4 million as compared to $13.8 million in Q1 2018. In local currency terms, revenues from services increased by 2%.  Revenues from products decreased 17% as reported in Q1 2019 to $5.9 million from $7.1 million in Q1 2018. In local currency terms, revenues from products decreased by 14%. The currency exchange rate impact on total revenues for the first quarter of 2019 compared to the first quarter of 2018 was approximately $1.9 million. The currency exchange rate impact on operating income for the first quarter of 2019 compared to the first quarter of 2018 was approximately $0.1 million.

Conference Call Information

As previously announced, Pointer Telocation's management will host a conference call today, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, 2:00 p.m. UK time, 4:00 p.m. Israel time. On the call, management will review and discuss the results. To listen to the call, please dial in to one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin placing your call a few minutes before the conference call commences.

Dial in numbers are as follows:

From the USA +1-877-407-0789 or 1-201-689-8562
From Israel 1-809-406-247
From the UK 0-800-756-3429

A replay will be available a few hours following the call on the company's website for one year.

The call will also be accompanied by a live webcast over the Internet and accessible at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=133125.

Reconciliation between results on a GAAP and Non-GAAP basis

Reconciliation between results on a GAAP and Non-GAAP basis is provided in a table immediately following the Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.

Pointer uses EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP operating income, Non-GAAP net income and presentation of results in a constant currency based on the local currencies in which operations are conducted prior to giving effect to exchange rates into U.S. dollars as Non-GAAP financial performance measurements.

Pointer calculates EBITDA by adding back to net income financial expenses, taxes and depreciation and amortization of intangible assets. Pointer calculates adjusted EBITDA by adding back to EBITDA Stock-based compensation expenses. Pointer calculates Non-GAAP operating income by adding back to operating income the effects of non-cash stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of long-lived assets and losses and acquisition related one-time costs. Pointer calculates Non-GAAP net income by adding back to net income the effects of non-cash stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of long lived assets, non-cash tax expenses and acquisition related one-time costs.

Pointer calculates results on a constant currency based on the local currencies on a nominal value, without giving effect to conversion into U.S. dollar.

The purpose of such adjustments is to give an indication of the Company's performance exclusive of Non-GAAP charges that are considered by management to be outside of the Company's core operating results and to neutralize fluctuations in local currencies against the dollar.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP operating and net income and presentation of results on a constant currency basis are provided to investors to complement the results provided in accordance with GAAP, as management believes these measures help to illustrate underlying operating trends in the Company's business and uses these measures to establish internal budgets and goals, manage the business and evaluate performance. Management believes that these Non-GAAP measures help investors to understand the Company's current and future operating cash flow and performance, especially as the Company's acquisitions have resulted in amortization and non-cash items that have had a material impact on the Company's GAAP profits. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP operating and net income and presentation of results on a constant currency basis should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable measures calculated and should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. These Non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

About Pointer Telocation

For over 20 years, Pointer has rewritten the rules for the Mobile Resource Management (MRM) market and is a pioneer in the Connected Car segment. Pointer has in-depth knowledge of the needs of this market and has developed a full suite of tools, technology and services to respond to them. The vehicles of the future will be intimately networked with the outside world, enhancing and optimizing the in-car experience.

Pointer's innovative and reliable cloud-based software-as-a-service (SAAS) platform extracts and captures an organization's critical mobility data points – from office, drivers, routes, points-of-interest, logistic-network, vehicles, trailers, containers and cargo. The SAAS platform analyzes the raw data converting it into valuable information for Pointer's customers providing them with actionable insights and thus enabling the customers to improve their bottom line and increase their profitability.

For more information, please visit http://www.pointer.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

Risks Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein that use words such as "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "believe", "may", "might", "predict", "potential", "anticipate", "plan" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. For example, when the Company discusses its expectations for growth and levels of revenues in the remainder of 2019, and, in particular, in North America and Brazil, the Company's overall growth in terms of revenues and profits in the second half of 2019, and the expected closing of the merger with I.D. Systems it is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. dollars in thousands
 
   

March 31,
2019

  

December 31,
2018

ASSETS

        
         

CURRENT ASSETS:

       

Cash and cash equivalents

  

6,875

  

8,528

Trade and unbilled receivables

 

14,954

  

13,902

Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses

 

3,966

  

3,362

Inventories

 

7,141

  

6,432
         

Total current assets

 

32,936

  

32,224
         
         

LONG-TERM ASSETS:

        

Long-term loan to related party

  

991

  

948

Long-term unbilled and other accounts receivable

  

1,257

  

1,258

Severance pay fund

  

3,250

  

3,038

Property and equipment, net

 

6,417

  

5,915

Other intangible assets, net

 

1,130

  

1,229

Goodwill

 

38,404

  

37,538

Deferred tax asset

  

7,987

  

7,934

Operating lease right-of-use asset

  

3,702

  

-
         

Total long-term assets

 

63,138

  

57,860
         

Total assets

  

96,074

  

90,084
         

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. dollars in thousands
 
   

March 31,

  

December 31,
   

2019

  

2018

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

       
         

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

        

Short-term bank credit and current maturities of
long-term loans

 

2,022

  

 

2,354

Trade payables

  

5,497

  

5,743

Deferred revenues and customer advances

  

1,097

  

785

Other accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

9,015

  

8,490
         

Total current liabilities

  

17,631

  

17,372
         
         

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:

        

Long-term loans from banks

 

2,308

  

2,685

Deferred taxes and other long-term liabilities

 

434

  

360

Accrued severance pay

 

3,640

  

3,531

Operating lease liability

  

3,714

  

-
         

Total long term liabilities

  

10,096

  

6,576
         

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES

       
         

EQUITY:

        

Pointer Telocation Ltd.'s shareholders' equity:

        

Share capital 

 

6,050

  

6,050

Additional paid-in capital

  

130,659

  

130,309

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

(6,842)

  

(8,151)

Accumulated deficit

  

(61,650)

  

(62,278)
         

Total Pointer Telocation Ltd.'s shareholders' equity

  

68,217

  

65,930
         

Non-controlling interest

  

130

  

206
         

Total equity

  

68,347

  

66,136
         

Total liabilities and equity

 

96,074

  

90,084

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

  

U.S. dollars in thousands, except for share and per share information

  
   
   

Three Months ended

March 31,

  

Year ended

December 31,

  
   

2019

  

2018

  

2018

  

Revenues:

              

Products

  

5,892

  

7,059

  

25,243

  

Services

  

12,366

  

13,824

  

52,543

  
               

Total revenues

 

18,258

  

20,883

  

77,786

  
               

Cost of revenues:

              

Products

  

3,783

  

4,224

  

15,104

  

Services

  

5,216

  

5,711

  

21,674

  
               

Total cost of revenues

 

8,999

  

9,935

  

36,778

  
               

Gross profit

 

9,259

  

10,948

  

41,008

  
               

Operating expenses:

              

Research and development

 

1,271

  

1,237

  

4,707

  

Selling and marketing

 

3,658

  

3,868

  

14,560

  

General and administrative

 

2,586

  

2,886

  

11,169

  

Amortization of intangible assets

  

95

  

127

  

456

  

One-time acquisition related costs

  

451

  

262

  

300

  
               

Total operating expenses

  

8,061

  

8,380

  

31,192

  
               

Operating income

 

1,198

  

2,568

  

9,816

  

Financial expenses, net

 

221

  

334

  

1,133

  

Other expenses

 

-

  

16

  

3

  
               

Income before taxes on income

  

977

  

2,218

  

8,680

  

Taxes on income

 

376

  

449

  

1,753

  
               

Net income

  

601

  

1,769

  

6,927

  
               

Earnings per share from continuing
operations attributable to Pointer
Telocation Ltd.'s shareholders:

              

Basic net earnings per share

  

0.07

  

0.22

  

0.85

  
               

Diluted net earnings per share

  

0.07

  

0.21

  

0.84

  
               

Weighted average -Basic number of shares

  

8,139,584

  

8,059,654

  

8,099,952

  
               

Weighted average – fully diluted number of shares

  

8,326,391

  

8,294,562

  

8,279,562

  

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

U.S. dollars in thousands
 
   

Three Months ended

March 31,

  

Year ended

December 31,
   

2019

  

2018

  

2018
             

Cash flows from operating activities:

            
             

Net income

 

601

  

1,769

  

6,927

Adjustments required to reconcile net 
income to net cash provided by 
operating activities:

            

Depreciation and amortization

 

679

  

718

  

2,571

Accrued interest and exchange rate
changes of debenture and long-term loans

  

(62)

  

1

  

(20)

Accrued severance pay, net

  

(115)

  

78

  

71

Gain from sale of property and equipment, net

 

(16)

  

(27)

  

(101)

 Stock-based compensation

 

349

  

142

  

1,198

Increase in trade and unbilled receivables, net

  

(793)

  

(988)

  

(1,121)

Increase in other accounts receivable
and prepaid expenses

  

(853)

  

(620)

  

(855)

Decrease (increase) in inventories

  

(802)

  

210

  

(56)

Decrease (increase) in deferred income
taxes

  

120

  

154

  

779

Decrease in long-term unbilled and
other accounts receivable

  

555

  

157

  

220

Decrease (increase)  in trade payables

  

(796)

  

(111)

  

48

Increase (decrease) in other accounts
payable and accrued expenses

  

867

  

836

  

(1,064)
             

Net cash provided by operating activities

  

(266)

  

2,319

  

8,597
             

Cash flows from investing activities:

            

Purchase of property and equipment

  

(530)

  

(958)

  

(2,721)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

  

16

  

27

  

101
             

Net cash used in investing activities

  

(514)

  

(931)

  

(2,620)
               

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

  

U.S. dollars in thousands

  
   
   

Three months ended

March 31,

  

Year ended

December 31,

  
   

2019

  

2018

  

2018

  
               

Cash flows from financing activities:

              
               

Repayment of long-term loans from banks

  

(1,218)

  

(1,351)

  

(5,078)

  

 Proceeds from issuance of shares and exercise of 
options, net of issuance costs

  

-

  

4

  

89

  

Short-term bank credit, net

  

514

  

58

  

32

  
               

Net cash used in financing activities

  

(704)

  

(1,289)

  

(4,957)

  
               

Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents

  

(169)

  

292

  

133

  
               

Increase in cash and cash equivalents

  

(1,653)

  

391

  

1,153

  

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the
period

  

8,528

  

7,375

  

7,375

  
               

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

  

6,875

  

7,766

  

8,528

  
               

Supplemental disclosure for non-cash activities:

              

Operating lease right-of-use asset

  

4,096

  

-

  

-

  

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

  

U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data

  
   

The following table reconciles GAAP to non-GAAP operating results:

  
   
   

Three months ended

March 31,

  

Year ended

December 31,

  
   

2019

  

2018

  

2018

  
               

GAAP gross profit

  

9,259

  

10,948

  

41,008

  

Stock-based compensation expenses

  

34

  

9

  

104

  

Non-GAAP gross profit

  

9,293

  

10,957

  

41,112

  
               
               

GAAP operating income

  

1,198

  

2,568

  

9,816

  

Stock-based compensation expenses

  

349

  

142

  

1,198

  

Amortization and impairment of long lived assets

  

95

  

127

  

456

  

Acquisition related one-time costs

  

451

  

262

  

300

  

Non-GAAP operating income

  

2,093

  

3,099

  

11,770

  
               

GAAP net income

 

601

  

1,769

  

6,927

  

Stock-based compensation expenses

  

349

  

142

  

1,198

  

Amortization and impairment of long lived assets

  

95

  

127

  

456

  

Non cash tax expenses

  

166

  

171

  

759

  

Acquisition related one-time costs

  

451

  

262

  

300

  

Non-GAAP net income

 

1,662

  

2,471

  

9,640

  
               

Non-GAAP net income per share from continuing
operations - Diluted

 

0.20

  

 

0.30

  

1.16

  

Non-GAAP weighted average number of shares -
Diluted*

  

8,326,391

  

8,294,562

  

8,279,562

  
               

* In calculating diluted non-GAAP net income per share, the diluted weighted average number of shares
outstanding excludes the effects of stock-based compensation expenses in accordance with FASB ASC 718.

  

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

U.S. dollars in thousands
 
   

Three months ended
March 31,

  

Year ended
December 31,
   

2019

  

2018

  

2018
             

GAAP Net income as reported:

  

601

  

1,769

  

6,927
             

Financial expenses, net

  

221

  

334

  

1,133

Tax on income

  

376

  

449

  

1,753

Depreciation and amortization of goodwill and
intangible assets

  

679

  

718

  

2,571
             

EBITDA

 

1,877

  

3,270

  

12,384
             

Stock-based compensation expenses

  

349

  

142

  

1,198
             

Adjusted EBITDA

  

2,226

  

3,412

  

13,582
             

Company contact:

Yaniv Dorani, CFO
Tel: +972-3-5723111
E-mail: yanivd@pointer.com

Investor Relations Contact at Hayden IR, LLC:

Brett Maas                 
Tel: +1-646-536-7331
E-mail: brett@haydenir.com

Dave Fore
Tel: +1-206-395-2711
E-mail: dave@haydenir.com

SOURCE Pointer Telocation Ltd

