Pointer Telocation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
Aug 15, 2019, 08:30 ET
ROSH HAAYIN, Israel, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pointer Telocation Ltd. (NASDAQ: PNTR) (TASE: PNTR), a leading provider of telematic services and technology solutions for Fleet Management, Mobile Asset Management and Internet of Vehicles, announced its financial results for second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019.
Financial Highlights for Second Quarter of 2019 Compared to Second Quarter of 2018
- Record revenues of $21.4 million, up 9% as reported and up 16% on a constant currency basis
- Service revenues of $12.5 million, down 5% as reported and up 5% on a constant currency basis
- Operating income of $1.8 million (8% of revenue), down from $2.8 million for the prior-year period
- Net income of $1.1 million, down from $1.9 million for the prior-year period
- Adjusted EBITDA of $3.3 million, down from $3.6 million for the prior-year period
- Cash net of debt totaled to $2.7 million at June 30, 2019
- Total subscribers reached 282,000, an increase of 4% year-over-year
Management Comment
David Mahlab, Pointer's Chief Executive Officer, commented:
"We are very excited to report record revenue of $21.4 million in the second quarter, driven by significant product revenue in North America. We are seeing increasing traction in this key expansion market as we benefit from synergies with our primary partner, ID Systems, and we expect to accelerate our combined efforts there as we fully integrate our business and operations, post-acquisition. We believe we are on track to close this transaction in October 2019 after the parties extended the date after which each party can terminate the merger agreement without cause until the end of October.
Meanwhile in other major markets we saw strong growth in Brazil in the second quarter based on wins we announced earlier this year, and we expect to continue this momentum in Brazil and other Latin America markets.
During the fourth quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of 2019, we significantly reduced services to low margin customers, cutting approximately 15,000 low revenue subscribers in total, in order to enhance our long-term profitability. In the second quarter of 2019, we executed our plans and returned to subscriber growth of about 4% quarter-over-quarter. We expect to continued momentum in our service subscriber growth going forward.
For the remainder of 2019, we continue to expect double-digit growth in our overall business comparing same period in 2018, with accelerating growth on our top line and continuing investment in new products and solutions, particularly for the North American market."
|
Second Quarter 2019 Financial Summary Compared to Second Quarter 2018
|
(in millions, except per share amounts)
|
June 30, 2019
|
June 30, 2018
|
Total Revenues
|
$21.4
|
$19.7
|
Service Revenues
|
$12.5
|
$13.2
|
Operating Income (% of Revenue)
|
$1.8 (8%)
|
$2.8 (14%)
|
Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS)
|
$0.13
|
$0.23
|
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS
|
$0.22
|
$0.30
|
Net Income
|
$1.1
|
$1.9
|
EBITDA
|
$2.9
|
$3.4
|
First Half 2019 Financial Summary Compared to First Half 2018
|
(in millions, except per share amounts)
|
June 30, 2019
|
June 30, 2018
|
Total Revenues
|
$39.7
|
$40.6
|
Service Revenues
|
$24.9
|
$27.0
|
Operating Income (% of Revenue)
|
$3.0 (8%)
|
$5.3 (13%)
|
Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS)
|
$0.20
|
$0.44
|
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS
|
$0.42
|
$0.60
|
Net Income
|
$1.7
|
$3.7
|
EBITDA
|
$4.8
|
$6.7
Revenues from services decreased 5% to $12.5 million as compared to $13.2 million in the second quarter of 2018. In constant currency terms, revenues from services increased by 5%. Revenues from products increased by 36% as reported in the second quarter of 2019 to $8.9 million from $6.6 million in the second quarter of 2018. In constant currency terms, revenues from products increased by 37%. The currency exchange rate impact on total revenues for the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2018 was approximately $1.5 million. The currency exchange rate impact on operating income for the second quarter of 2019 compared to the second quarter of 2018 was immaterial.
Conference Call Information
As previously announced, Pointer Telocation's management will host a conference call today, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, 3:00 p.m. UK time, 5:00 p.m. Israel time. On the call, management will review and discuss the results. To listen to the call, please dial in to one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin placing your call a few minutes before the conference call commences.
Dial in numbers are as follows:
From the USA +1-877-407-0789 or 1-201-689-8562
From Israel 1-809-406-247
From the UK 0-800-756 -3429
A replay will be available a few hours following the call on the company's website for one year.
Reconciliation between results on a GAAP and Non-GAAP basis
A reconciliation between results on a GAAP and Non-GAAP basis is provided in a table immediately following the Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.
Pointer uses EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP operating income, Non-GAAP net income and presentation of results in a constant currency based on the local currencies in which operations are conducted prior to giving effect to exchange rates into U.S. dollars as Non-GAAP financial performance measurements.
Pointer calculates EBITDA by adding back to net income financial expenses, taxes and depreciation and amortization of intangible assets. Pointer calculates adjusted EBITDA by adding back to EBITDA Stock-based compensation expenses and acquisition related costs. Pointer calculates Non-GAAP operating income by adding back to operating income the effects of non-cash stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of long-lived assets and losses and acquisition related costs. Pointer calculates Non-GAAP net income by adding back to net income the effects of non-cash stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of long lived assets, non-cash tax expenses and acquisition related costs.
Pointer calculates results on a constant currency based on the local currencies on a nominal value, without giving effect to conversion into U.S. dollar.
The purpose of such adjustments is to give an indication of the Company's performance exclusive of Non-GAAP charges that are considered by management to be outside of the Company's core operating results and to neutralize fluctuations in local currencies against the dollar.
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP operating and net income and presentation of results on a constant currency basis are provided to investors to complement the results provided in accordance with GAAP, as management believes these measures help to illustrate underlying operating trends in the Company's business and uses these measures to establish internal budgets and goals, manage the business and evaluate performance. Management believes that these Non-GAAP measures help investors to understand the Company's current and future operating cash flow and performance, especially as the Company's acquisitions have resulted in amortization and non-cash items that have had a material impact on the Company's GAAP profits. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP operating and net income and presentation of results on a constant currency basis should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable measures calculated and should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. These Non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.
About Pointer Telocation
For over 20 years, Pointer has rewritten the rules for the Mobile Resource Management (MRM) market and is a pioneer in the Connected Car segment. Pointer has in-depth knowledge of the needs of this market and has developed a full suite of tools, technology and services to respond to them. The vehicles of the future will be intimately networked with the outside world, enhancing and optimizing the in-car experience.
Pointer's innovative and reliable cloud-based software-as-a-service (SAAS) platform extracts and captures an organization's critical mobility data points – from office, drivers, routes, points-of-interest, logistic-network, vehicles, trailers, containers and cargo. The SAAS platform analyzes the raw data converting it into valuable information for Pointer's customers providing them with actionable insights and thus enabling the customers to improve their bottom line and increase their profitability.
For more information, please visit http://www.pointer.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.
Risks Regarding Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements made herein that use words such as "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "'believe", "may", "might", "predict", "potential", "anticipate", "plan" or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. For example, when the Company discusses increasing traction in the North America market, potential acceleration of efforts with I.D. Systems, full integration of the companies' businesses and timing of closing of the acquisition transaction with I.D. Systems, continued positive momentum in Brazil, other Latin America markets and in the number of service subscribers and rates of top and bottom line growth for the remainder of 2019 as well as continued investment in products and solutions, it is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those that may be expressed or implied by such statements, including, among others, changes in general economic and business conditions. For additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, reference is made to the Company's reports filed from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.
|
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
Unaudited
|
ASSETS
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
6,698
|
8,528
|
Trade and unbilled receivables
|
17,688
|
13,902
|
Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses
|
5,484
|
3,362
|
Inventories
|
7,668
|
6,432
|
Total current assets
|
37,538
|
32,224
|
LONG-TERM ASSETS:
|
Long-term loan to related party
|
1,022
|
948
|
Long-term unbilled and other accounts receivable
|
940
|
1,258
|
Severance pay fund
|
3,382
|
3,038
|
Property and equipment, net
|
6,236
|
5,915
|
Other intangible assets, net
|
1,073
|
1,229
|
Goodwill
|
39,044
|
37,538
|
Deferred tax asset
|
7,856
|
7,934
|
Operating lease right-of-use asset
|
3,280
|
-
|
Total long-term assets
|
62,833
|
57,860
|
Total assets
|
100,371
|
90,084
|
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
Unaudited
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
Short-term bank credit and current maturities of long-term loans
|
2,068
|
2,354
|
Trade payables
|
8,605
|
5,743
|
Deferred revenues and customer advances
|
769
|
785
|
Other accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
8,943
|
8,490
|
Total current liabilities
|
20,385
|
17,372
|
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|
Long-term loans from banks
|
1,933
|
2,685
|
Deferred taxes and other long-term liabilities
|
343
|
360
|
Accrued severance pay
|
3,751
|
3,531
|
Operating lease liability
|
3,300
|
-
|
Total long term liabilities
|
9,327
|
6,576
|
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES
|
EQUITY:
|
Pointer Telocation Ltd.'s shareholders' equity:
|
Share capital
|
6,059
|
6,050
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
130,802
|
130,309
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
(5,762)
|
(8,151)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(60,547)
|
(62,278)
|
Total Pointer Telocation Ltd.'s shareholders' equity
|
70,552
|
65,930
|
Non-controlling interest
|
107
|
206
|
Total equity
|
70,659
|
66,136
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
100,371
|
90,084
|
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
|
U.S. dollars in thousands, except for share and per share information
|
Six months ended
|
Three months ended
|
Year ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2018
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Revenues:
|
Products
|
14,810
|
13,637
|
8,918
|
6,578
|
25,243
|
Services
|
24,891
|
26,986
|
12,525
|
13,162
|
52,543
|
Total revenues
|
39,701
|
40,623
|
21,443
|
19,740
|
77,786
|
Cost of revenues:
|
Products
|
9,892
|
8,188
|
6,109
|
3,963
|
15,104
|
Services
|
10,727
|
11,148
|
5,511
|
5,438
|
21,674
|
Total cost of revenues
|
20,619
|
19,336
|
11,620
|
9,401
|
36,778
|
Gross profit
|
19,082
|
21,287
|
9,823
|
10,339
|
41,008
|
Operating expenses:
|
Research and development
|
2,641
|
2,359
|
1,370
|
1,122
|
4,707
|
Selling and marketing
|
7,513
|
7,545
|
3,855
|
3,677
|
14,560
|
General and administrative
|
5,038
|
5,548
|
2,452
|
2,661
|
11,169
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
173
|
248
|
78
|
121
|
456
|
One-time acquisition related costs
|
711
|
262
|
260
|
-
|
300
|
Total operating expenses
|
16,076
|
15,962
|
8,015
|
7,581
|
31,192
|
Operating income
|
3,006
|
5,325
|
1,808
|
2,758
|
9,816
|
Financial expenses, net
|
365
|
666
|
145
|
332
|
1,133
|
Other expenses (income)
|
(8)
|
15
|
(8)
|
-
|
3
|
Income before taxes on income
|
2,649
|
4,644
|
1,671
|
2,426
|
8,680
|
Taxes on income
|
973
|
950
|
596
|
501
|
1,753
|
Net income
|
1,676
|
3,694
|
1,075
|
1,925
|
6,927
|
Earnings per share from continuing
|
Basic net earnings per share
|
0.21
|
0.46
|
0.13
|
0.24
|
0.85
|
Diluted net earnings per share
|
0.20
|
0.44
|
0.13
|
0.23
|
0.84
|
Weighted average -Basic number of shares
|
8,162,950
|
8,066,698
|
8,188,475
|
8,073,665
|
8,099,952
|
Weighted average – fully diluted number of
|
8,360,140
|
8,257,968
|
8,393,890
|
8,221,373
|
8,279,562
|
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
|
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
Six months ended
|
Three months ended
|
Year ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2018
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net income
|
1,676
|
3,694
|
1,075
|
1,925
|
6,927
|
Adjustments required to reconcile net income to
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
1,746
|
1,345
|
1,068
|
627
|
2,571
|
Accrued interest and exchange rate changes of
|
(99)
|
25
|
(37)
|
24
|
(20)
|
Accrued severance pay, net
|
(142)
|
46
|
(27)
|
(32)
|
71
|
Gain from sale of property and equipment, net
|
(36)
|
(49)
|
(20)
|
(22)
|
(101)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
471
|
386
|
125
|
244
|
1,198
|
Decrease (increase) in trade and unbilled
|
(3,310)
|
(788)
|
(2,517)
|
200
|
(1,121)
|
Increase in other accounts
|
(2,214)
|
(1,370)
|
(1,362)
|
(749)
|
(855)
|
Decrease (increase) in inventories
|
(1,359)
|
751
|
(557)
|
541
|
(56)
|
Decrease (increase) in deferred income taxes
|
385
|
341
|
266
|
186
|
779
|
Decrease (increase) in long-term unbilled and
|
381
|
(202)
|
(173)
|
(360)
|
220
|
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
|
2,496
|
247
|
3,292
|
358
|
48
|
Increase (decrease) in other accounts payable
|
1,117
|
(382)
|
250
|
(1,214)
|
(1,064)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
1,112
|
4,044
|
1,383
|
1,728
|
8,597
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
(1,507)
|
(1,633)
|
(977)
|
(674)
|
(2,721)
|
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|
36
|
49
|
20
|
22
|
101
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(1,471)
|
(1,584)
|
(957)
|
(652)
|
(2,620)
|
INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
|
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
Six months ended
|
Three months ended
|
Year ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2018
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Repayment of long-term loans from banks
|
(1,585)
|
(2,645)
|
(367)
|
(1,294)
|
(5,078)
|
Proceeds from issuance of shares and exercise of
|
20
|
80
|
20
|
76
|
89
|
Short-term bank credit, net
|
546
|
79
|
32
|
21
|
32
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(1,019)
|
(2,486)
|
(315)
|
(1,197)
|
(4,957)
|
Effect of exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents
|
(453)
|
(181)
|
(288)
|
(477)
|
133
|
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
(1,831)
|
(207)
|
(177)
|
(598)
|
1,153
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the
|
8,529
|
7,375
|
6,875
|
7,766
|
7,375
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|
6,698
|
7,168
|
6,698
|
7,168
|
8,528
|
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
|
U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data
|
The following table reconciles GAAP to non-GAAP operating results:
|
Six months ended
|
Three months ended
|
Year ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2018
|
GAAP gross profit
|
19,082
|
21,287
|
9,823
|
10,339
|
41,008
|
Stock-based compensation expenses
|
61
|
33
|
27
|
24
|
104
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
19,143
|
21,320
|
9,850
|
10,363
|
41,112
|
GAAP operating income
|
3,006
|
5,325
|
1,808
|
2,758
|
9,816
|
Stock-based compensation expenses
|
471
|
386
|
125
|
244
|
1,198
|
Amortization and impairment of long lived assets
|
173
|
248
|
78
|
121
|
456
|
Acquisition related one-time costs
|
711
|
262
|
260
|
-
|
300
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
4,361
|
6,221
|
2,271
|
3,123
|
11,770
|
GAAP net income
|
1,676
|
3,694
|
1,075
|
1,925
|
6,927
|
Stock-based compensation expenses
|
471
|
386
|
125
|
244
|
1,198
|
Amortization and impairment of long lived assets
|
173
|
248
|
78
|
121
|
456
|
Non cash tax expenses
|
449
|
375
|
283
|
204
|
759
|
Acquisition related one-time costs
|
711
|
262
|
260
|
-
|
300
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
3,480
|
4,965
|
1,821
|
2,494
|
9,640
|
Non-GAAP net income per share from continuing
|
0.42
|
0.60
|
0.22
|
0.30
|
1.16
|
Non-GAAP weighted average number of shares -
|
8,360,140
|
8,257,968
|
8,393,890
|
8,221,373
|
8,279,562
* In calculating diluted non-GAAP net income per share, the diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding excludes the effects of stock-based compensation expenses in accordance with FASB ASC 718.
|
EBITDA
|
U.S. dollars in thousands
|
Six months ended
|
Three months ended
|
Year ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2018
|
GAAP Net income as reported:
|
1,676
|
3,694
|
1,075
|
1,925
|
6,927
|
Financial expenses, net
|
365
|
666
|
145
|
332
|
1,133
|
Tax on income
|
973
|
950
|
596
|
501
|
1,753
|
Depreciation, amortization and impairment of
|
1,746
|
1,345
|
1,068
|
627
|
2,571
|
EBITDA
|
4,760
|
6,655
|
2,884
|
3,385
|
12,384
|
Stock-based compensation expenses
|
471
|
386
|
125
|
244
|
1,198
|
Acquisition related costs
|
711
|
262
|
260
|
-
|
300
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
5,942
|
7,303
|
3,269
|
3,629
|
13,882
Company contact:
Yaniv Dorani, CFO
Tel: +972-3-5723111
E-mail: yanivd@pointer.com
Investor Relations Contact at Hayden IR, LLC:
Brett Maas
Tel: 646-536-7331
E-mail: brett@haydenir.com
Dave Fore
Tel: 206-395-2711
E-mail: dave@haydenir.com
SOURCE Pointer Telocation Ltd
