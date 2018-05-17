Pointer Telocation to Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference

ROSH HAAYIN, Israel, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pointer Telocation Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: PNTR) (TASE: PNTR) – a leading developer, manufacturer and operator of Mobile Resource Management (MRM), announced that it will participate at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference to be held between May 23-24, 2018 at the Lowes Santa Monica Beach Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Pointer CEO Mr. David Mahlab is scheduled to present on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at 1:30PM Pacific Time.

At the conference there will be an opportunity for investors to meet one-on-one with Mr. Mahlab. Interested investors should contact the conference organizers at B. Riley FBR, or the Investor Relations team at Pointer at pointer@gkir.com.

About Pointer Telocation

For over 20 years, Pointer has rewritten the rules for the Mobile Resource Management (MRM) market and is a pioneer in the Connected Car segment. Pointer has in-depth knowledge of the needs of this market and has developed a full suite of tools, technology and services to respond to them. The vehicles of the future will be intimately networked with the outside world, enhancing and optimizing the in-car experience.

Pointer's innovative and reliable cloud-based software-as-a-service (SAAS) platform extracts and captures an organization's critical mobility data points – from office, drivers, routes, points-of-interest, logistic-network, vehicles, trailers, containers and cargo. The SAAS platform analyzes the raw data converting it into valuable information for Pointer's customers providing them with actionable insights and thus enabling the customers to improve their bottom line and increase their profitably.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the business, financial condition and results of operations of Pointer and its affiliates. These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Pointer, only, and are subject to risk and uncertainties relating to changes in technology and market requirements, the company's concentration on one industry in limited territories, decline in demand for the company's products and those of its affiliates, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, and loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition, which could cause the actual results or performance of the company to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Pointer undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the company, reference is made to the company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Yaniv Dorani, CFO

Tel: +972-3-572-3111

E-mail: yanivd@pointer.com





Gavriel Frohwein/ Ehud Helft, GK Investor Relations

Tel: +1-646-688-3559

E-mail: pointer@gkir.com

