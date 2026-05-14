point.me Launches Travel Hub to Help Fans Find Award Flights and Experiences for Soccer's Biggest Event

Fans can compare award flights, explore ticket and hospitality options for the 2026 tournament

NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Going to the 2026 World Cup may feel increasingly out of reach, but point.me is opening a new way in. point.me, an award flight search and loyalty platform for travelers, has launched a travel hub to help fans deal with rising prices and limited availability by finding flights with points and unlocking match tickets and experiences.

By saving money on flights, fans can put more of their budget toward experiencing the World Cup. point.me's new travel hub makes it easy to find award flight deals to matches, compare cash and points pricing, and search routes by team, match or host city, all powered by point.me's real-time award search engine, which scans availability across more than 150 airline and loyalty programs. Fans can access match tickets, packages, and fan experiences with cash through point.me's partner FrequentFan, a sports and entertainment experiences platform that provides access to premium tickets, VIP hospitality and once-in-a-lifetime fan moments. Both point.me and FrequentFan are backed by investor Brian Kelly, founder of The Points Guy.

The new platform — events.point.me — combines flight search, ticket access and travel planning tools in one place. The site allows fans to find award flight deals to matches, compare cash and points pricing, and search routes by team, match or host city, all powered by point.me's real-time award search engine, which scans availability across more than 150 airline and loyalty programs.

Fans can also access match tickets, packages, and fan experiences with cash, through partner FrequentFan, a sports and entertainment experiences platform that provides access to premium tickets, VIP hospitality and once-in-a-lifetime fan moments. Both point.me and FrequentFan are backed by investor Brian Kelly, founder of The Points Guy.

"We're already seeing upward pressure on airfare driven by higher fuel costs — and those cash prices are likely to climb to World Cup host cities as the tournament progresses and fans start traveling to see their teams advance," said Adam Morvitz, CEO & Founder of point.me. "That's exactly why now is the time to use points. Loyalty program points pricing doesn't always move in lockstep with cash prices, which means flights that feel expensive today — or even more expensive later — can still be booked at a much better value by using points. And by saving on the flight, fans can put more of their budget toward the experience itself."

Tickets are available on a first come, first-served basis.

FrequentFan works with trusted ticketing and VIP partners to offer access to major sporting events.

"The World Cup is not just a trip. It is a once-in-a-generation fan moment," said Jordan Fogarty, Founder & CEO of FrequentFan. "At FrequentFan, we help fans get closer to the moments they care about most, whether that means premium tickets, VIP hospitality or original experiences we create with athletes, partners and brands. Partnering with point.me makes the journey smarter from the flight all the way to the match."

To access point.me's travel hub and to find match tickets, visit events.point.me.

About point.me

point.me is the leading award travel search platform powering the future of loyalty. Founded in 2022, point.me transforms travelers' points and miles into more buying power across 150+ credit cards and loyalty programs — for consumers directly and for the financial institutions that serve them.

point.me helps travelers unlock and use their points with confidence across 150+ credit cards and loyalty programs, while enabling banks and fintechs to embed a complete travel and lifestyle redemption experience directly in their app. Already trusted by millions of travelers and backed by leading financial institutions, point.me is changing how people think about paying for travel.

Named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies list in 2024 and 2025, point.me is backed by investors including Nyca Partners, Citi Ventures, Samsung, the founders of ITA Software (Google Flights), Thayer, Jeffrey Katzenberg's WndrCo, Brian Kelly (The Points Guy), Meta and DoorDash executives, and Bethenny Frankel, alongside other top-tier venture firms. Learn more at point.me.

About Frequent Fan

FrequentFan is a platform that connects fans and platforms to live sports and entertainment experiences. From premium tickets and VIP hospitality to exclusive fan moments, FrequentFan unlocks access to experiences that drive deeper engagement. Through its network of ticketing, hospitality and athlete partners, the platform delivers both major event access and money-can't-buy experiences.

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SOURCE point.me