PointOS Launches PointOS Payments

BOSTON, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PointOS, a Boston-based restaurant point of sale (POS) and management platform, announces its registration as an independent sales organization (ISO) backed by Fifth Third Bank and major card brands. This infrastructure brings payments in-house and enables PointOS to negotiate processing rates on behalf of merchants.

Operating as the merchant service provider, PointOS offers next-day funding to merchants, along with preauthorization and offline capabilities. PointOS now also offers integrated gift and loyalty with an available mobile wallet option, ensuring small and medium businesses can offer the same benefits as big business.

Additionally, PointOS boasts a swift onboarding process that allows merchants to be approved and begin processing on the same day.

Dylan Penebre, the CEO of PointOS, cites customer success and the desire for more fair industry practice as the motivation behind this new integration.

"Recently, we have seen a new wave of POS companies offering seemingly low-cost programs alongside highly inflated processing rates-essentially using their POS as a Trojan horse to lock restaurateurs into contracts that charge twice what fair should be. We decided to integrate payment processing so that payments technology could work for our customers-not against them," says Penebre.

The PointOS platform still allows the use of outside payment processors; however, Penebre encourages PointOS customers to take advantage of PointOS payments to help maximize their profits. He believes PointOS will better serve customers by offering historically low rates for even small businesses.

"By eliminating the middleman, we are able to advocate for our customers and provide honest and competitive processing rates that will actually help their bottom line, rather than take from it," Penebre says.

PointOS payments' cost-mindedness aligns with the company's customer-focused mission at large.

"With PointOS payments, we apply the same philosophy as we do with the PointOS platform, which is investing in the long-term success of our customers by saving them time and money," Penebre explains.

In addition to competitive processing rates, PointOS boasts competitive monthly pay options for their platform and hardware packages, as well as live, 24/7 support.

PointOS helps bars and restaurants operate more efficiently and profitably by providing a cost-effective and full-featured restaurant management platform. The PointOS platform combines point-of-sale (POS) and payment processing with customizable management and reporting analytics tools to help customers better manage their bottom lines. Offering competitive monthly pay options and processing rates, PointOS is a complete and cost-effective restaurant management solution.

