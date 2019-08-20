Pointr Are Now Part of Honeywell's Global Vendor Program

Trevayne O'Brien, Head of Partnerships at Pointr, says: "We are thrilled to bring the power of Deep Location to Honeywell customers across the world. Our real-time location technology combined with Honeywell's hardware enables connected in-venue solutions with multiple applications from improved inventory management to worker safety."

"Having an end-to-end hardware and software solution set offers a much broader value proposition to our customers, and partnering with companies like Pointr help our clients achieve successful outcomes," said Lori Haggart, director of software innovation at Honeywell.

Honeywell customers can benefit from using Pointr to solve their business needs by efficiently connecting Honeywell hardware and Pointr solution making customers in healthcare, manufacturing, retail and transportation become more efficient.

Users can review, purchase and download Pointr's technology from the Honeywell Marketplace , an enterprise software store that provides solutions for distribution centers, healthcare providers, manufacturing, retail stores, and transportation and logistics providers. Honeywell Marketplace users can discover software solutions by industry, application vendor, operating system or other key attributes. The site serves as a single source for business-critical software and offers users an intuitive interface with easy purchase options like consumer-focused software stores.

About Pointr

Pointr, the Deep Location company, is a global technology leader in real-time location for smart venues.

We digitise venues, enabling them to create immersive location experiences and to improve their operations. We work with major international customers in aviation, retail, hospitality and workplace.

Built by a team of computer scientists and fuelled by six patents, our Deep Location platform powers all your location requirements, from mapping, navigation and asset tracking to location-based analytics and marketing.

To date, Pointr is deployed across 18 countries across North America, Europe and Asia and powers geolocation for 25 million people globally.

