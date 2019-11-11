Pointr Brings Wayfinding Technology to Washington, D.C. Airports
WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA) has awarded Pointr, the Deep Location Company, a six-figure contract to provide indoor location GPS for Washington Dulles International (IAD) and Ronald Reagan Washington National (DCA).
Pointr's Deep Location technology aims to enhance the passenger experience at each airport by directing people to the correct queue and gate. Smartphones collect and process signals emitted by Bluetooth sensors installed around the airport for navigation.
"As we began the competitive process for a wayfinding technology for our airports, we knew we wanted a company with the experience and expertise to implement Bluetooth technology at two of the nation's most important airports," said Goutam Kundu, Chief Information Officer for MWAA.
"We are excited to work with the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority and provide indoor navigation technology to both Washington Dulles International and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airports. Aviation is a key sector for Pointr as airports, due to their scale and size, are challenging environments for traditional wayfinding" said Paul Dupont, VP of Sales at Pointr.
About Pointr
Pointr, headquartered in London, is a global technology leader in indoor location.
Pointr works with some of the biggest brands in aviation, retail, hospitality and smart workplace to enable next-generation location experiences and analytics in indoor spaces.
Built by a team of computer scientists and fuelled by 6 patents, Pointr's Deep Location platform provides location-based services such as mapping, navigation and asset tracking, location-based marketing and powerful location analytics.
