Pointr is now available in Toolbox on the Epic Showroom, Bringing AI Mapping and Blue Dot Navigation to Patients

BOSTON, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pointr, the global leader in AI mapping and indoor navigation for hospitals, today announced that it is now live in Toolbox on the Epic Showroom , with an integration that connects Pointr's AI Mapping and blue dot navigation directly with Epic MyChart.

This milestone enables hospitals to deliver seamless, turn-by-turn navigation for patients, from the parking lot to their appointment room, all from within MyChart.

Hospitals can now deliver real-time indoor navigation directly inside Epic MyChart, powered by Pointr’s AI Mapping platform. (PRNewsfoto/Pointr)

Express Integration with Epic MyChart

The new Pointr Express integration allows patients to launch indoor navigation directly from their MyChart appointment through a deep link, giving them a personalized route from home to parking and all the way to their clinic or exam room.

The experience also includes "Mark My Car", helping users easily locate their vehicle after their visit.

Hospitals can extend the same Pointr map experience to visitors through QR codes on posters or with assistance from volunteers, providing a unified map experience across the entire campus.

"Providing real-time blue dot navigation inside MyChart is a major step forward for patient experience," said Tal Rotman, VP of Healthcare at Pointr. "We can offer hospitals a secure and scalable way to bring our award-winning navigation experience right where patients already are: inside MyChart."

Next Step: Native MyChart Integration

In parallel, Pointr is developing a native web integration that embeds its Web SDK directly within the MyChart app using Bluetooth and location technology. This next phase will unlock real-time blue dot navigation, automatic check-in, and patient feedback, all delivered natively inside MyChart for a seamless, end-to-end patient experience.

AI Mapping and Blue Dot Accuracy for Smart Hospitals

For over a decade, Pointr has been pioneering indoor positioning and AI Mapping technology, holding 25 patents in blue-dot accuracy and location intelligence. Its proprietary technology delivers high-accuracy positioning across indoor, outdoor, and multi-floor environments, ensuring patients and staff always receive precise, real-time navigation.

Pointr's AI mapping engine automatically converts and maintains hospital maps, ensuring accuracy as buildings evolve.

"Hospitals move fast, and Pointr helps them stay ahead," added Rotman. "Our AI mapping ensures every patient has the most accurate route, every time."

Availability

The Pointr Express integration with Epic MyChart is available now to healthcare systems through the Epic Showroom. At NGPX 2025, Praneetha Elugunti (Mayo Clinic), Nicole Caputo (UCHealth), and Tal Rotman (Pointr) will discuss how smart digital maps and MyChart are redefining the patient journey. Register to join the discussion.

About Pointr

Pointr is the global leader in AI mapping and indoor blue-dot navigation, providing accurate, real-time location experiences across complex, multi-floor campuses. Its AI mapping engine enables rapid, scalable deployments, while SDK and API integrations connect seamlessly with existing healthcare systems. Pointr's technology powers over 7 billion square feet of indoor space across hospitals, airports, convention centers, and retail campuses worldwide. Learn more at pointr.tech

Epic and MyChart are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

