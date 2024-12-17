Points East Veterinary Specialty Hospital Achieves Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care Society (VECCS) Facility Certification

SIMS, N.C., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Points East Veterinary Specialty Hospital is proud to announce its recent certification as a Level III Facility by the Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care Society (VECCS). This recognition underscores the hospital's commitment to providing its patients with the highest level of emergency and critical care and advancing veterinary medicine within the region.

Points East Veterinary Specialty Hospital is the only Level III VECCS Certified Facility within the state of North Carolina. It is one of only five VECCS certified facilities within the Southeast's eleven states.

The Veterinary Emergency & Critical Care Society (VECCS) is a global professional organization comprising of veterinarians, veterinary technicians, and practice managers committed to advancing knowledge and upholding superior standards in veterinary emergency and critical care.

VECCS offers a facility certification program to encourage facilities to provide exceptional emergency and critical patient care. The purpose of this certification is to recognize those hospitals that meet and exceed the minimum standards and guidelines published by VECCS. VECCS does this in the hopes of raising the standard of care while also increasing public and professional awareness in veterinary emergency and critical patient care.

"This certification highlights our dedication to providing advanced emergency and critical care services," notes Paige Harrington, DVM, Medical Director and Partner Veterinarian of Points East VSH. "As a hospital, we strive to be a trusted partner in the community, working collaboratively to deliver exceptional, compassionate care for pets and their families."

Points East Veterinary Specialty Hospital, operating 24 hours a day/365 days a year, provides comprehensive services, including board-certified surgery, board-certified critical care, advanced ultrasound services, and CT imaging. The hospital's team collaborates closely with over 200 general practice veterinary hospitals in the region, acting as an extension of primary veterinary care to provide emergency medical attention and specialized treatments.

For more information about Points East Veterinary Specialty Hospital and its services, please visit pointseastvsh.com.

For comprehensive details on the certification criteria, please visit https://veccs.org/facility-certification/

For media inquiries or further information, please contact Taylor Fodrie, Director of Operations, Points East Veterinary Group, at (252) 991-6560 or [email protected].

