Points East Veterinary Specialty Hospital Adds Internal Medicine Service Led by Dr. Claire Wiley

WILSON, N.C., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vets Pets, a North Carolina–based cooperative network of veterinary hospitals, today announced that Points East Veterinary Specialty Hospital will expand its specialty offerings with the addition of an Internal Medicine service led by Claire Wiley, VMD, DACVIM (SAIM).

Dr. Wiley, a board-certified small animal internal medicine specialist, joins an established team of experienced veterinarians at Points East Veterinary Specialty Hospital. With two boarded surgeons, two boarded criticalists, and thirteen full-time emergency clinicians, Dr. Wiley will support the hospital's patients and its community with her expertise in internal medicine. Together, they provide comprehensive, collaborative care for pets requiring advanced medical attention.

"Internal medicine gives us the tools to uncover what's happening beneath the surface," said Dr. Claire Wiley. "I'm grateful for the chance to help families find answers and guide them through their pet's care."

Dr. Wiley brings an exceptional background in clinical research, diagnostics, and genetics. After completing her undergraduate degree from Yale University and her veterinary degree and rotating internship from the University of Pennsylvania, Dr. Wiley moved to North Carolina to pursue an internal medicine residency program at North Carolina State University College of Veterinary Medicine. At NCSU-CVM, Dr. Wiley's medical research focused on molecular diagnostics for early cancer detection and canine genetic diseases. Her published work includes pioneering studies on liquid biopsy techniques and genetic profiling for bladder and prostate tumors in pets.

"Welcoming Dr. Wiley is an exciting step for Points East VSH," said Paige Harrington, DVM, Vice President of Medical Leadership at Vets Pets. "Her expertise strengthens the hospital's ability to serve its patients and the local community. Points East was founded on the core value that advanced veterinary medicine must be available to more families and the pets they love. Dr. Wiley's knowledge, skill, and empathic approach to patient care make her a natural fit for Points East."

Since its founding, Points East Veterinary Specialty Hospital has evolved to meet the growing needs of pets and referring veterinarians across Eastern North Carolina. The addition of internal medicine complements existing emergency, surgical, and critical care services, furthering the hospital's commitment to collaboration and patient-centered care.

"Vets Pets serves veterinarians and their teams providing care to North Carolina pet owning families," said Steve Thomas, CEO of Vets Pets. "Vets Pets is proud to welcome Dr. Wiley and her advanced skills to Points East Veterinary Specialty Hospital."

About Vets Pets

Vets Pets is a cooperative group of small-animal veterinary hospitals located in North Carolina. Based in Wilson, North Carolina, Vets Pets was created to address the changing needs in the veterinary profession. By providing hands-on operations management, HR support, continued education, advanced technology and resources, it enables veterinarians to focus on medical excellence in a supportive and healthy hospital culture.

Whether veterinarians are looking to join one of their existing practices, launch a new practice, acquire an existing practice or transition out of practice ownership, Vets Pets' role in the business is flexible. It invests in people, equipment and facilities with the long-term in mind, and works with veterinary partners to match strengths and interests with the right business opportunity. For entrepreneurial veterinary leaders, Vets Pets forms partnerships where it co-owns practices with veterinarians. For more information, visit the Vets Pets website and our Facebook and LinkedIn pages.

Contact: Matt Mumpower, [email protected]

SOURCE Vets Pets