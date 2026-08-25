Points East Veterinary Specialty Hospital of Wilmington Names Daniel Boruta, DVM, DACVAA, as Medical Director

WILMINGTON, N.C., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vets Pets, a North Carolina–based cooperative network of privately owned veterinary hospitals, today announced that Daniel Boruta, DVM, DACVAA, has been named Medical Director of Points East Veterinary Specialty Hospital of Wilmington. Dr. Boruta is a board-certified veterinary anesthesiologist with almost two decades of academic and private practice experience.

Daniel Boruta, DVM, DACVAA

Veterinary medicine is a small world. The leadership team coming together in Wilmington carries more than 60 years of combined experience and a network of relationships built over years of collaboration. For Dr. Boruta and the Points East team, the desire to work together predates this hospital. Wilmington is where it finally happened.

"What makes this opportunity especially exciting is the chance to work alongside people I know and respect and to build something together here in Wilmington. We share a commitment to collaborative, high-quality specialty medicine, and I'm looking forward to creating an environment that supports our team, our referring veterinarians, and the pets and families we serve across the Cape Fear region," said Dr. Boruta.

Dr. Boruta earned his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from Michigan State University College of Veterinary Medicine, where he also completed undergraduate degrees in zoology and animal science. He completed his anesthesia residency at the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine and has held Diplomate status with the American College of Veterinary Anesthesia and Analgesia since 2013. His clinical interests include locoregional techniques and neuromuscular blockade.

Dr. Boruta joins Vets Pets partners Melissa Stoll, DVM, DACVS, and Paige Harrington, DVM. Dr. Stoll, a board-certified surgeon who has practiced in Wilmington since 2007, brings deep roots within the community. Dr. Harrington, an emergency veterinarian, leads the entire Points East Veterinary Group. Drs. Stoll and Harrington worked together from 2007 to 2012, sharing dreams of leading a hospital together one day. Dr. Harrington and Dr. Boruta have collaborated for several years on anesthesia programs and have also discussed the opportunity to work together. Points East in Wilmington has finally brought this trio of veterinary leaders together.

"Having a board-certified anesthesiologist as Medical Director from day one is not the norm in veterinary medicine. It speaks to the level of care we are committed to delivering. Dr. Boruta brings elite credentials and the kind of collaborative spirit Points East VSH in Wilmington is being built around," said Dr. Stoll.

"I have respected both Dr. Stoll and Dr. Boruta for years. Not only do they practice the highest level of specialty medicine, but their character and moral compasses make them trustworthy leaders and partners," shares Dr. Harrington.

Points East Veterinary Specialty Hospital of Wilmington will open in November 2026 at 6737 Market Street, providing 24/7 emergency services and specialty surgery to the Wilmington area of North Carolina. The hospital is the fourth location in the Points East network, which includes hospitals in Wilson, Fayetteville, and Greenville. The hospital will feature fully equipped surgical suites and a state-of-the-art ICU delivering advanced care to the region.

For more information or to schedule an interview with Dr. Boruta, Dr. Stoll, or Dr. Harrington, please contact Matt Mumpower at [email protected] or 252.237.1375.

About Vets Pets

Vets Pets is a cooperative group of small-animal veterinary hospitals located in North Carolina. Based in Wilson, North Carolina, Vets Pets was created to address the changing needs in the veterinary profession. By providing hands-on operations management, HR support, continued education, advanced technology, and resources, it enables veterinarians to focus on medical excellence in a supportive and healthy hospital culture.

Whether veterinarians are looking to join one of their existing practices, launch a new practice, acquire an existing practice or transition out of practice ownership, Vets Pets' role in the business is flexible. It invests in people, equipment and facilities with the long-term in mind, and works with veterinary partners to match strengths and interests with the right business opportunity. For entrepreneurial veterinary leaders, Vets Pets forms partnerships where it co-owns practices with veterinarians. For more information, visit the Vets Pets website and our Facebook and LinkedIn pages.

SOURCE Vets Pets