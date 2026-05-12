Vets Pets to Open AVL Animal Urgent Care in Asheville After Hurricane Helene Forced a Complete Rebuild

ASHEVILLE, N.C., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vets Pets, a North Carolina-based cooperative network of veterinary hospitals, today announced that AVL Animal Urgent Care will open this summer at 17 Bryson Street in Asheville's Biltmore area. The hospital, led by Ethan Abrams, DVM, will offer same-day and walk-in urgent care for companion animals at a lower cost than the emergency room.

Vets Pets identified the need for urgent veterinary care in central Asheville, where most emergency and after-hours options are concentrated in the southern part of the city. The Biltmore area offered the right location, and Vets Pets moved forward in summer 2024 with construction of a new hospital to serve that part of the community.

The hospital was weeks from opening when Hurricane Helene hit Western North Carolina in September 2024. The storm flooded the newly built facility, destroyed the interior, and forced a full strip down to the shell. Helene was a devastating blow for the Asheville community and for a project that had been so close to welcoming its first patients. Vets Pets made the decision to start over and rebuild.

Dr. Abrams, who brings experience in emergency medicine, critical care, and general practice from hospitals across the country, stayed with the project through the setback. He was committed to Asheville before the storm and did not waver after it.

"We were weeks from opening when Helene hit," said Dr. Abrams. "What the storm did to this community and to the hospital was hard to process. But Asheville is resilient, and so are the people here. I'm proud that we're finally going to open these doors and take care of the pets and families who need us."

AVL Animal Urgent Care will provide timely veterinary care for pets who need attention but do not require an emergency visit. The hospital will be open from 12pm to 10pm, and accept same-day and walk-in patients, giving Asheville families an accessible option closer to home.

"The devastation of Hurricane Helene was heartbreaking," said Steve Thomas, CEO of Vets Pets. "Our hospital was one small part of a much larger loss across Western North Carolina. This community has shown incredible resilience, and we're proud to be part of the rebuild and open our doors."

"The need that brought us to Asheville hasn't changed," said Shannon Bass, DVM, Vice President of Medical Leadership at Vets Pets. "Families and visitors in this part of the city still need access to quality urgent care for their pets. We're grateful to finally deliver on that."

AVL Animal Urgent Care is expected to open this summer. To learn more or stay updated, visit avlvet.com.

About Vets Pets

Vets Pets is a cooperative group of small-animal veterinary hospitals located in North Carolina. Based in Wilson, North Carolina, Vets Pets was created to address the changing needs in the veterinary profession. By providing hands-on operations management, HR support, continued education, advanced technology and resources, it enables veterinarians to focus on medical excellence in a supportive and healthy hospital culture.

Whether veterinarians are looking to join one of their existing practices, launch a new practice, acquire an existing practice or transition out of practice ownership, Vets Pets' role in the business is flexible. It invests in people, equipment and facilities with the long-term in mind, and works with veterinary partners to match strengths and interests with the right business opportunity. For entrepreneurial veterinary leaders, Vets Pets forms partnerships where it co-owns practices with veterinarians. For more information, visit the Vets Pets website and our Facebook and LinkedIn pages.

For more information or to schedule an interview with Dr. Abrams, Dr. Bass, or Vets Pets CEO Steve Thomas, please contact Matt Mumpower at [email protected] or 252.237.1375.

SOURCE Vets Pets