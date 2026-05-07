Vets Pets Announces Audrey Lysko as Chief Operating Officer

WILSON, N.C., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vets Pets, a North Carolina-based cooperative network of veterinary hospitals, today announced Audrey Lysko has joined the organization as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Audrey will partner with the leadership team to advance operational excellence across the network and support the continued growth of Vets Pets' hospitals and teams.

In her previous role, Audrey served as Division President for Unified Women's Healthcare, where she held strategic, operational, and financial responsibility for the management of over 100 private OB/GYN practices across the country. She routinely partnered with Medical Directors, physician partners, and administrative leaders to promote high quality care and thriving practices.

"I've spent my career working alongside physicians and practice teams, and I've found a unicorn in Vets Pets," said Audrey Lysko. "The people-first culture comes through in everything they do, and I'm looking forward to supporting our hospital teams."

Prior to joining Unified, Audrey spent 10+ years in healthcare consulting at Kurt Salmon and The Chartis Group, focused primarily on performance improvement and strategy implementation for provider organizations including hospitals and medical groups. She has also co-published several whitepapers in the areas of medical group management and patient access and engagement.

Audrey earned her undergraduate degree in Economics from Duke University and is a graduate of the MBA program at UNC Kenan-Flagler. She serves on the board of the Caring Community Foundation and as co-chair of UNC's Center for the Business of Health. Audrey lives in Raleigh with her husband, two children, and beloved lab/pit mix.

"Audrey gets what makes Vets Pets different, and she's the perfect fit," said Steve Thomas, CEO of Vets Pets. "Her commitment to operational excellence will help us continue to invest in our hospitals and the teams who lead them."

For more information or to schedule an interview with Vets Pets CEO Steve Thomas, please contact Matt Mumpower at [email protected] or 252.237.1375.

About Vets Pets Vets Pets is a cooperative group of small-animal veterinary hospitals located in North Carolina. Based in Wilson, North Carolina, Vets Pets was created to address the changing needs in the veterinary profession. By providing hands-on operations management, HR support, continued education, advanced technology and resources, it enables veterinarians to focus on medical excellence in a supportive and healthy hospital culture.

Whether veterinarians are looking to join one of their existing practices, launch a new practice, acquire an existing practice or transition out of practice ownership, Vets Pets' role in the business is flexible. It invests in people, equipment and facilities with the long-term in mind, and works with veterinary partners to match strengths and interests with the right business opportunity. For entrepreneurial veterinary leaders, Vets Pets forms partnerships where it co-owns practices with veterinarians. For more information, visit the Vets Pets website and our Facebook and LinkedIn pages.

SOURCE Vets Pets