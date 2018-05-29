Points Group and PatientTrak Partner to Provide Enhanced Patient Satisfaction and Experience

The partnership provides a variety of services that help clients in the healthcare industry implement the leading patient feedback software, while maximizing the impact by applying best practices for a highly improved patient experience. The services include software customization, patient experience audit, process improvement, patient satisfaction survey development, reputation management and employee customer service training.

"Our two companies create a perfect synergy. For many years, we've been focused on helping our clients to improve their patient experience. PatientTrak's software aligns perfectly with our consulting and marketing services in this field. Together, we are able to provide custom solutions and services unparalleled in the healthcare industry," states Thomas Hofstetter, Managing Partner of Points Group.

"We are excited to partner with Points Group as their marketing and consultative expertise complements our software solutions and adds a new level of benefit to clients using PatientTrak," states James W. Hermann, CEO, PatientTrak.

The partnership is a national initiative, with exclusive rights held by Points Group in the Northeast region of the U.S. The PatientTrak software can be purchased through PatientTrak or Points Group. In addition, Points Group provides enhanced services that are bundled with the software purchase.

About Points Group

With almost two decades of experience, Points Group has evolved from a management consulting group to a nationally recognized, award-winning full-range marketing agency with a specialty in healthcare. Combining strategic thinking with tactical execution, Points Group helps companies to grow, market and improve their services, operations and customer or patient experience.

About PatientTrak

PatientTrak, is the leading cloud-based patient satisfaction platform that includes Visit Flow, Online Reputation and Patient Engagement services used by healthcare organizations to reduce wait times, build their brand, and improve patient satisfaction.

