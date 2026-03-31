Points North Launches WageIQ, a Pre-Payroll Intelligence Solution Built for the Complexity of Construction Payroll

New solution addresses the complex wage calculations that have long created compliance risk and labor-intensive processes that burden construction payroll teams

MINNEAPOLIS, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Points North, a leading provider of payroll compliance solutions for the construction and trades industry, today announced the official launch of WageIQ, an industry-tailored pre-payroll intelligence platform that automates complex wage calculations and streamlines payroll compliance for construction companies managing complex union and prevailing wage requirements.

For contractors managing prevailing wage projects, union agreements, and multi-jurisdiction work, getting payroll right before it runs has historically required manual spreadsheets, institutional knowledge, and hours of rate lookups. WageIQ changes that. By centralizing labor classifications, CBA rates, and wage determinations in one system, WageIQ calculates the correct pay for every employee on every project automatically, before payroll is ever processed.

"Construction payroll is genuinely one of the most complex payroll environments that exists," said Keith Pelatowski, Chief Executive Officer at Points North. "Our clients are managing multiple unions, multiple jurisdictions, shifting prevailing wage requirements, and tight compliance deadlines, all at the same time. WageIQ was built to carry that weight for them. At the end of the day, this is about protecting contractors' businesses and their people."

WageIQ works alongside best-in-class payroll platforms, handling the compliance-heavy calculation work upstream so that clean, accurate data flows into the payroll system the contractor already uses.

Key Features and Capabilities of WageIQ

WageIQ delivers a comprehensive set of pre-payroll capabilities built around the real-world complexity of payroll for construction and construction trades:

Prevailing Wage Calculations – WageIQ identifies prevailing wage rates by agency, trade, and project, then calculates fringe benefit amounts by classification before payroll runs, eliminating manual rate lookups and separate fringe spreadsheets.

WageIQ identifies prevailing wage rates by agency, trade, and project, then calculates fringe benefit amounts by classification before payroll runs, eliminating manual rate lookups and separate fringe spreadsheets. Union Wage and Fringe Management – Configurable CBA rate rules and local union agreements drive accurate union wage calculations, including shift differentials, pay factors, variable fringe allocations, and multi-local support within a single payroll run.

Configurable CBA rate rules and local union agreements drive accurate union wage calculations, including shift differentials, pay factors, variable fringe allocations, and multi-local support within a single payroll run. Intelligent Rate Selection – WageIQ analyzes time entry data to identify the highest applicable rate at the authority, project, and employee level, then applies any negotiated add-ons and shift differentials before payroll is processed.

WageIQ analyzes time entry data to identify the highest applicable rate at the authority, project, and employee level, then applies any negotiated add-ons and shift differentials before payroll is processed. Multi-Jurisdiction Support – The platform handles prevailing wage and union work across multiple states and jurisdictions, including home vs. away reciprocity logic, so payroll teams are not manually piecing together rules from different rate sheets.

"The construction industry has been stuck patching together spreadsheets and manual workarounds to solve a problem that purpose-built software should handle," said Lorie Sweet, VP, Client Delivery at Points North. "WageIQ finally closes that gap. With pre-payroll wage intelligence now working alongside our certified payroll reporting solution, contractors have a single partner for the full compliance lifecycle, from accurate wage calculation before payroll runs through reporting and submission on the back end. No more workarounds. Just a complete, automated compliance loop built specifically for this industry."

WageIQ empowers construction companies to be audit-ready, reduce payroll processing time, and ensure compliance without sacrificing scalability. Learn more about WageIQ and Certified Payroll Reporting® at https://www.points-north.com.

About Points North

Established in 1994, Points North is a payroll compliance software company serving the construction and trades industry across all 50 states. Its solutions cover the full payroll compliance lifecycle, from pre-payroll wage intelligence through certified payroll reporting and union reporting. Points North combines purpose-built technology with decades of practical compliance expertise to help contractors process payroll accurately, stay audit-ready, and scale without adding risk. For more information, visit www.points-north.com.

SOURCE Points North