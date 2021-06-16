Points of Light Announces 2021 Honorees of The Civic 50
Program Honors Top Companies for Corporate Citizenship, Social Impact and Community Engagement
ATLANTA, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Points of Light, a nonpartisan global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world, announced The Civic 50 honorees of 2021, recognizing them as the most community-minded companies in the United States. The Civic 50 honorees are companies with annual U.S. revenues of at least $1 billion and are selected based on four dimensions of their corporate citizenship and social impact programs – investment of resources, integration across business functions, institutionalization through policies and systems and impact measurement.
In 2021, Points of Light introduced new questions in The Civic 50 survey to better understand companies' progress on commitments to racial equity and their communities. These findings will be shared as part of the June 16 honoree announcement and virtual event. The event will also feature new corporate racial equity research presented by Edelman CEO, Lisa Ross and a conversation on corporate leadership in advancing equity with PolicyLink CEO Michael McAfee and Points of Light CEO, Natalye Paquin.
"Points of Light believes that corporate leadership and commitment to civic engagement is critical to strengthening communities," said Natalye Paquin, president and CEO, Points of Light. "This year's honorees of The Civic 50 collectively gave $2.5 billion to their communities – and had nearly 400,000 employees volunteer for more than 7 million hours. We also saw them take action on key issues – 100 percent of The Civic 50 companies took action on issues of racism and equity, through supporting community organizers, conducting or supporting research, using their voice to raise awareness and more. In addition, 88 percent of the companies also gave time off or schedule flexibility to vote. We thank these leaders for their investment and look forward to supporting them in in leveraging their time, talent and assets to make transformational change."
The Civic 50 Honorees of 2021
AbbVie
Adobe
Aflac
Altria Group
Anthem, Inc.
Assurant, Inc.
AT&T Inc.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
Blue Shield of California
Caesars Entertainment
Capital One
Charles Schwab & Co., Inc.
Citi
Comcast NBCUniversal
Comerica Bank
Conagra Brands
CVS Health
Deloitte
Delta Air Lines
Dow, Inc.
DTE Energy
Entergy Corporation
FedEx
Fiserv Inc.
Freeport-McMoRan
General Mills, Inc.
Hasbro, Inc.
Health Care Service Corporation
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Kellogg Company
KeyBank
KPMG LLP
Liberty Mutual Insurance
Moody's Corporation
PIMCO
Prudential Financial, Inc.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
S&P Global
Steelcase
Subaru of America, Inc.
Tata Consultancy Services
TEGNA Inc.
The Hershey Company
Toyota Financial Services
UnitedHealth Group
Unum
UPS
Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Wells Fargo
Wynn Resorts, Limited
The process resulted in a tie between two companies and so we celebrate 51 companies on this year's list.
The Civic 50 Sector Leaders
AT&T Inc. - Telecommunications Sector Leader
Dow, Inc. - Materials Sector Leader
DTE Energy - Utilities Sector Leader
Hewlett Packard Enterprise - Information Technology Sector Leader
KPMG LLP - Industrials Sector Leader
Prudential Financial, Inc. - Financials Sector Leader
Steelcase - Consumer Discretionary Sector Leader
The Hershey Company - Consumer Staples Sector Leader
UnitedHealth Group - Healthcare Sector Leader
The Civic 50 Volunteer Leader Award
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana - This award recognizes the company for having the leading volunteering culture and truly embracing volunteerism as a priority for civic engagement.
Key Statistics and Highlights from The Civic 50 2021 Honorees
The Civic 50 honorees:
- Donated $2.5 billion in cash and $8.2 billion of in-kind support to US social causes
- Supported their US employees in delivering 7.1 million volunteer hours
- Treat their community involvement as a board-level issue (84% include community engagement in board of directors' meetings)
- Helped employees participate in elections (88% gave time off or schedule flexibility to vote)
Additionally, findings from new racial equity questions added to the survey indicate:
- 92% of the honoree company CEOs used their voice externally and 100% used their voice internally this past year on the issue of racial equity
- 94% of the honorees have formal supplier diversity programs with written strategies to promote a more diverse, equitable and inclusive company culture
- 86% of the honorees launched education and awareness campaigns to advance racial equity issues
- 82% of the honorees funded advocacy organizations focused on advancing racial equity issues
View more key findings and insights from The Civic 50 2021 honorees.
Since it was launched in 2012, The Civic 50 has provided a roadmap for good corporate citizenship, and showcases how committed companies are moving social impact, civic engagement and community to the center of their business. This holistic approach to corporate citizenship is more relevant now than ever before as people look to business to lead by example – whether responding to the global pandemic or moving quickly to address systemic racism inside their organizations and in their communities.
The Civic 50 survey is administered by True Impact, a company specializing in helping organizations maximize and measure their social and business value and analyzed by VeraWorks. The survey instrument consists of quantitative and multiple-choice questions that inform The Civic 50 scoring process. A key-findings brief from the survey will be released in summer 2021. For more information, please visit www.civic50.org.
About Points of Light:
Points of Light is a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. We envision a world in which every individual discovers the power to make a difference, creating healthy communities in vibrant, participatory societies. Through 177 affiliates across 38 countries, and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 5 million volunteers in 16 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it's needed most. For more information, visit www.pointsoflight.org.
About True Impact:
True Impact is a web-based measurement and reporting tool for charitable investments. Companies and their nonprofit partners use True Impact to measure the social impact of grants, volunteerism and other philanthropic investments to demonstrate success and identify opportunities for improvement. True Impact can be used as a stand-alone tool, or as an integrated add-on module with any grants or volunteer management system. For more information, visit www.trueimpact.com.
About VeraWorks:
VeraWorks is a global consulting firm that helps managers and companies offer employees the opportunity to do societal good through their everyday jobs. For more information, visit www.veraworks.com.
