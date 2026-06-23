Points of Light Announces 2026 Honorees of The Civic 50® and Inaugural Volunteering with Purpose Award Recipients

The Top 50 Civic-Minded Companies Contribute More than $1 Billion in Resources and Mobilize Over 370,000 Employees to Serve Communities

ATLANTA, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Points of Light, the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteering and service, announced the 2026 honorees of The Civic 50® and the inaugural recipients of the Volunteer with Purpose Awards at the Points of Light Conference in Washington, D.C.

Now in its 14th year, The Civic 50® is the nation's premier corporate social impact recognition program, honoring the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States based on their employee volunteering programs, community investment strategies, and social impact practices.

View the full list of The Civic 50® honorees.

"As we reimagine service, companies play a critical role in making volunteering a national priority," said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO, Points of Light. "These companies are leaders in creating meaningful engagement for volunteers and investing in a thriving ecosystem for volunteering in communities. We're grateful for their leadership and congratulate them on being on the Civic 50 2026."

This year's honorees mobilized an average of 45% of employees to volunteer — well above the 25%¹ U.S. company average. Their strong engagement reflects intentional efforts to scale and make volunteering more accessible, including formal volunteer ambassador programs (74% of honorees), volunteer time off policies (74% of honorees and with a 19% median utilization rate), and strategies for engaging frontline/deskless (46%) and hourly/part-time employees (58%).

These companies represent a standard at a time when the expectation for corporate purpose is at its highest. The Civic 50® honorees demonstrate what it looks like to go beyond intention and build measurable social impact into company operations and culture.

"Prudential's inclusion in The Civic 50® for the 12th year reflects our deep commitment to corporate citizenship and making a meaningful difference in the communities we serve," said Shané Harris, Vice President, Inclusive Solutions at Prudential Financial and President of The Prudential Foundation. "For more than 150 years, we've worked to solve the financial challenges of a changing world and create more secure futures for all. We remain focused on advancing that impact through our people, our partnerships, and our purpose."

The Civic 50® evaluation offers companies a practical framework to assess, strengthen, and scale their social impact programs. Points of Light partners with True Impact to analyze and score survey results and provide complimentary benchmarking scorecard reports with actionable insights into each company's strengths and opportunities for growth. Participation is free and open to U.S. public and private companies with annual revenues of $1 billion or more.

Introducing the Inaugural Volunteering with Purpose Award Recipients

This year, Points of Light expanded The Civic 50® with 10 all-new Volunteering with Purpose Awards, recognizing companies and CSR leaders whose work represents the leading edge of innovation, leadership and impact in employee volunteering and community engagement.

View the Volunteering with Purpose Award winners.

For more information about The Civic 50®, visit pointsoflight.org/civic50 or contact [email protected].

¹U.S. data from Giving in Numbers, 2025 by CECP.

About Points of Light

Points of Light is a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips, and mobilizes millions of people to create positive change through volunteering and civic engagement. Through work with nonprofits, companies, and social impact leaders, the organization galvanizes volunteers to meet critical needs in communities. As the world's largest organization dedicated to increasing volunteer service, Points of Light engages more than 3.8 million volunteers across 32 countries. For more information, visit www.pointsoflight.org.

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SOURCE Points of Light