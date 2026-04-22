Points of Light Celebrates Global Volunteer Month and Launches Mobilizing Millions Campaign, Empowering Volunteers to Drive a Nationwide Movement of Service

ATLANTA, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Points of Light, the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteering and service, celebrates Global Volunteer Month throughout April. The nonprofit also announced a new campaign, Mobilizing Millions, in partnership with national energy leader Phillips 66 to expand volunteer engagement and strengthen nonprofit capacity nationwide. Global Volunteer Month and this new partnership arrive as the country approaches its 250th anniversary, celebrating centuries of America's enduring legacy and tradition of service.

Global Volunteer Month is a time to honor individuals who support their communities through volunteering and civic engagement. Throughout the month, Points of Light encourages people worldwide to take the pledge to volunteer and take action, create connections and move communities forward.

Phillips 66 will serve as a key partner in Points of Light's Mobilizing Millions campaign, a nationwide effort designed to inspire and connect millions of Americans to meaningful service opportunities across the country. This partnership will harness the shared energy of America's 250th anniversary to strengthen nonprofits volunteer capacity, expand employee volunteer engagement and build toward a national volunteer infrastructure that empowers volunteers and helps communities thrive.

"Mobilizing Millions kicking off during Global Volunteer Month elevates the critical role volunteering plays in supporting individuals, strengthening communities and bringing our society together," said Jennifer Sirangelo, CEO of Points of Light. "This campaign builds on our decades-long legacy of mobilizing volunteers in communities around the world and highlighting the positive benefits of volunteering for everyone. Our partnership with Phillips 66 has long demonstrated a commitment to building stronger, more resilient communities through best-in-class corporate social impact programs that support their communities and be part of a nationwide movement that creates lasting, sustainable impact."

Across the country, nonprofit organizations face growing challenges. Nearly half report struggling to fill critical volunteer roles, and many have experienced funding cuts that directly affect their ability to deliver essential services. While volunteers make up roughly one-third of the nonprofit workforce, overall participation in the U.S. has stalled, leaving many communities underserved.

"At Phillips 66, we have long believed that strong communities are built when employees are empowered to give their time, talent, and energy to causes they care about," said Mark Lashier, Chairman and CEO of Phillips 66. "Partnering with Points of Light during Global Volunteer Month through the Mobilizing Millions campaign allows our employees to make a tangible difference in the communities where they live and work, while contributing to a national movement to elevate volunteerism and strengthen our nonprofits that serve the critical needs of so many Americans."

The broader partnership will also support Points of Light's National Volunteer Strategy, a cross-sector initiative that will help advance the organization's goal of doubling the number of volunteers in the U.S. and globally from 75 million annually to 150 million by 2035, and strengthen the volunteering infrastructure, tools, and resources that nonprofits need to recruit, train, and retain volunteers effectively.

About Points of Light

Points of Light is a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to create positive change through volunteering and civic engagement. Through work with nonprofits, companies and social impact leaders, the organization galvanizes volunteers to meet critical needs in communities. As the world's largest organization dedicated to increasing volunteer service, Points of Light engages more than 3.8 million volunteers across 32 countries. For more information, visit www.pointsoflight.org.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is a leading integrated downstream energy provider that manufactures, transports and markets products that drive the global economy. The company's portfolio includes Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, Marketing and Specialties, and Renewable Fuels businesses. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Phillips 66 has employees around the globe who are committed to safely and reliably providing energy and improving lives while pursuing a lower-carbon future. For more information, visit phillips66.com or follow @Phillips66Co on LinkedIn.

Contact

For media inquiries

[email protected]

SOURCE Points of Light