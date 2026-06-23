Points of Light Launches a National Volunteer Strategy for the United States Ahead of 250ᵗʰ Anniversary of America

The cross-sector strategy is part of a larger initiative to double volunteering in the U.S. by 2035

WASHINGTON, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Points of Light, the leading organization dedicated to volunteering and service, launched a National Volunteer Strategy for the United States. The strategy serves as a roadmap for the Reimagining Service 2035 initiative, which aims to double volunteering in the U.S. by 2035.

The strategy was announced on the main stage of their annual conference by President & CEO Jennifer Sirangelo. The strategy names 12 goals in three interconnected areas – a thriving ecosystem, meaningful engagement, and transformative impact – that can build the infrastructure and conditions for volunteering to thrive and ultimately increase participation.

"Volunteering brings purpose to individuals, creates connection within communities while solving real problems, and ultimately can reshape our society," said Jennifer Sirangelo. "At a time when more than half of adults under 30 don't feel connected to their community, volunteering is one of the most effective investments we can make to combat division and create a stronger society."

Points of Light emphasizes this strategy is designed for coalitions to adapt and implement in their own way. Points of Light will serve as the backbone organization of the movement, providing the roadmap, assessing and understanding success, and investing and scaling accordingly.

Kaira Esgate will lead the next phase of work as Senior Vice President, Reimagining Service 2035. Esgate previously served as the CEO of America's Service Commissions, a national organization that represents state service commissions and works to build and promote their capacity. Her passion and commitment to national service span a successful multi-decade career.

"I'm excited to join the Points of Light team at this critical moment in the history of our country and organization," said Kaira Esgate. "The next phase of this work will bring innovative ideas, community partnerships and scalable solutions to implement around the country."

To learn more about Reimagining Service 2035 and the National Volunteer Strategy, visit reimaginingservice.com.

About Points of Light

Points of Light is a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips, and mobilizes millions of people to create positive change through volunteering and civic engagement. Through work with nonprofits, companies, and social impact leaders, the organization galvanizes volunteers to meet critical needs in communities. As the world's largest organization dedicated to increasing volunteer service, Points of Light engages more than 3.8 million volunteers across 32 countries. For more information, visit www.pointsoflight.org.

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SOURCE Points of Light