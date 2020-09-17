Points of Light Announces Final Program Details for Annual Celebration of The George H.W. Bush Points of Light Awards

ATLANTA, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global nonprofit Points of Light announced today new details around this year's celebration of The George H.W. Bush Points of Light Awards. Country artist Reba McEntire will be featured at this year's virtual celebration in addition to performances from Capitol CMG/Bowyers & Bow recording artist Blessing Offor and Hamilton star Ari Afsar. The livestream event, co-hosted and co-chaired by Barbara Bush, Jenna Bush Hager and cousin Wendy Stapleton, will take place on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at 8 p.m. ET.

The celebration honors the legacy of President George H.W. Bush and acknowledges the selfless efforts of everyday heroes and distinguished leaders committed to serving their community and promoting social good, especially as the world grapples with the combined effects of a global pandemic, an economic recession and a growing movement for social justice. Reba will present the Inspiration Spotlights – heartening and uplifting stories of people making an impact in their communities.

In addition to performances from Blessing Offor and Ari Afsar, the celebration will also feature a message from former presidents and event honorary chairs, Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, segments on each of the honorees and their acceptance speeches, and remarks from co-hosts and co-chairs Barbara Bush, Jenna Bush Hager and cousin Wendy Stapleton. Two-time Olympic medalists and authors, siblings Alex and Maia Shibutani, will also provide a video message on the power of being civically engaged and contributing to causes you care about.

"Today's program announcement about this year's honorees and those who join us to celebrate their incredible work amplifies the positive impact people are making in their communities," said Natalye Paquin, president & CEO, Points of Light. "We're excited that The George H.W. Bush Points of Light Awards Celebration virtual event on Sept. 26 is designed to uplift humanity and may also inspire and motivate audiences to find their own light within."

Points of Light will continue to share updates on the program and details of the celebration as they become available. Today's announcement builds on previous updates, which include:

Recipients of The George H.W. Bush Points of Light Award, including Hamdi Ulukaya , Chobani founder and CEO and founder of Tent Partnership for Refugees, Marc and Lynne Benioff , co-founder, chair & CEO, Salesforce and co-chairs, TIME, and Shreyaa and Esha Venkat , founders, NEST4US.

, Chobani founder and CEO and founder of Tent Partnership for Refugees, , co-founder, chair & CEO, Salesforce and co-chairs, TIME, and Shreyaa and , founders, NEST4US. Honorary chairs, former Presidents Jimmy Carter , Bill Clinton , George W. Bush and Barack Obama .

, , and . Co-hosts and co-chairs, Barbara Bush and Craig Coyne , Jenna Bush Hager and Henry Hager , and Wendy Stapleton .

For more information on The George H.W. Bush Points of Light Awards Celebration and to stay up-to-date on future developments, please visit www.pointsoflight.org/bushawardscelebration.

About Points of Light

Points of Light is a global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. We envision a world in which every individual discovers the power to make a difference, creating healthy communities in vibrant, participatory societies. Through affiliates in 200 cities across 37 countries, and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 5 million volunteers in 14 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it's needed most. For more information, go to www.pointsoflight.org .

