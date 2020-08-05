Points of Light Announces Second Annual Awards Celebration to Recognize Outstanding Acts of Service and Honor President George H.W. Bush's Legacy of Volunteerism

ATLANTA, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global nonprofit Points of Light announced today, it will hold the second annual celebration of The George H.W. Bush Points of Light Awards on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET to recognize Hamdi Ulukaya, Chobani founder and CEO and founder of Tent Partnership for Refugees, and Marc and Lynne Benioff, co-founder, chair & CEO, Salesforce and co-chairs, TIME, with this year's The George H.W. Bush Points of Light Awards. All four former living Presidents – Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama – will serve as Honorary Chairs with Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush and their husbands Henry Hager and Craig Coyne, and cousin Wendy Stapleton serving as co-chairs for the celebration which will be a live virtual event this year. The event honors the legacy of President George H.W. Bush and recognizes both distinguished leaders and everyday people who demonstrate the transformative power of service, especially in the wake of global issues such as the current COVID-19 pandemic, social justice and equity movement, and economic crisis.

"During these unprecedented times, it's important now more than ever for every individual – whether a business leader, an essential worker, or just a friend and neighbor – to use their power to make an impact in their communities," said Natalye Paquin, president and CEO of Points of Light. "While the world has drastically changed since President George H.W. Bush's time in office and his passing, his belief in leadership by example remains constant. Hamdi Ulukaya and Marc and Lynne Benioff's personal and organizational efforts put purpose over profit while serving the greater good for employees, customers, and society at large – and should be championed as examples of how we're all stronger when we play our part."

About The George H.W. Bush Points of Light Award Honorees

About Marc and Lynne Benioff

Marc Benioff is Chair, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Salesforce and a pioneer of cloud computing. Under Benioff's leadership, Salesforce is the #1 provider of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software globally. Benioff was named "Innovator of the Decade" by Forbes and is recognized as one of the World's 25 Greatest Leaders by Fortune and one of the 10 Best-Performing CEOs by Harvard Business Review. For his leadership on equality, Benioff has been honored by GLAAD, the Billie Jean King Leadership Initiative and Variety Magazine with its EmPOWerment Award. A member of the World Economic Forum ("WEF") Board of Trustees, Benioff serves as the inaugural Chair of WEF's Forum Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in San Francisco. Benioff is the owner and co-chair of TIME, and Benioff is author of the New York Times bestseller Trailblazer: The Power of Business as the Greatest Platform for Change. Benioff received a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Southern California, where he is on its Board of Trustees.

Lynne Benioff is the co-chair of TIME and active on the boards of several organizations. She is a Distinguished Director of the Board of Overseers of the University of California San Francisco Foundation, and serves on the board of directors of The Rise Fund, UCSF Benioff Children's Hospitals, Common Sense Media and the Benioff Ocean Initiative. Ms. Benioff was appointed to the Presidio Trust board by President Barack Obama in 2015 and currently chairs its Governance Committee and co-chairs the Tunnel Tops Campaign Committee. In 2014, Ms. Benioff was honored by Mayor Ed Lee as one of San Francisco's "Women of the Year." She received a B.S. from the University of Washington.

"We are deeply grateful to the Bush family and Points of Light for this honor, which sustains the shining legacy of President George H.W. Bush," said Marc and Lynne Benioff. "The biological, economic and social justice crises that we're living through remind us that we're all connected — and that we can create a more just, sustainable and equal future if we start by asking a simple question: 'How can I help?'"

About Hamdi Ulukaya

The founder and CEO of Chobani, one of the fastest growing food companies in the last decade and a pioneer for the natural food movement, Hamdi Ulukaya has always made helping people and having a positive impact on communities a priority. From the beginning, the company has donated a portion of its profits to charitable causes, many of them in Idaho and New York where its products are made. In 2016, Ulukaya launched the Chobani Food Incubator to mentor and support socially responsible food entrepreneurs and further deliver on the company's mission to provide better food for more people. Ulukaya also founded the Tent Partnership for Refugees to mobilize the private sector to improve the lives and livelihoods of the more than 25 million refugees around the globe. He also signed the Giving Pledge and committed the majority of his personal wealth to the cause. For these efforts, he was named an Eminent Advocate by the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and received the United Nations Foundation Global Leadership Award, among other recognitions. Ulukaya is also an Oslo Business for Peace Award recipient, a Global Citizen Prize winner and was named one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People in the World for his work on the refugee crisis and his innovative approach to business.

"What this moment of uncertainty requires, more than anything else, is for all of us to join together to strengthen our communities. We must act to help those in need, doing the work right now to support our families, friends, and neighbors who are facing some of their most difficult days," said Hamdi Ulukaya, Founder and CEO of Chobani. "Points of Light and President George H.W. Bush's work show that through acts of service, hard work, and kindness, we can all fight for real change. I am humbled and honored to stand with them, as businesses like Chobani use our power to fix any injustices we see in the world."

More About the Awards and Audience Engagement

In the coming weeks, Points of Light will unveil additional honorees and event details, such as the official host, musical performances, and other participants across business, entertainment, and philanthropy. The organization will also spotlight additional everyday individuals making a difference in their communities and is accepting nominations from around the world.

Individuals and organizations can recognize a point of light in their community by making a donation to Points of Light in their honor. Gifts of $1,000 and above will be recognized as supporting The George H.W. Bush Points of Light Awards Celebration Inspiration Honor Roll.

President George H.W. Bush believed that everyone has the power to create change and that every action, no matter how small, is significant. His vision has never been more true at a time when the global pandemic has created new challenges for volunteering, and exacerbated many of society's issues that these very acts of service aim to address. Despite these challenges, the global community is finding new ways to work together. Over the last several months, Points of Light has seen individuals, corporations, nonprofits and countries join a global movement towards virtual volunteerism and other ways of giving back. This year's celebration and honorees' efforts to create a more kind, equitable and service-oriented world reflect President George H.W. Bush's tenacity and leadership during some of the most tumultuous times in history.

For more information on The George H.W. Bush Points of Light Awards Celebration and to stay up-to-date on future developments, please visit www.pointsoflight.org/bushawardscelebration.

About Points of Light

Points of Light is a global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. We envision a world in which every individual discovers the power to make a difference, creating healthy communities in vibrant, participatory societies. Through affiliates in 200 cities across 37 countries, and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 5 million volunteers in 14 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it's needed most. For more information, go to www.pointsoflight.org.

Contact: Ryan Zimmerman, Edelman, [email protected], C: 202.560.8230



SOURCE Points of Light

Related Links

http://www.pointsoflight.org

