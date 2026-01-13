Points of Light Launches New Survey for The Civic 50® 2026

Recognizing the Most Community-Minded Companies in America

ATLANTA, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Points of Light, the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteering and service, announced the launch of The Civic 50® annual survey, featuring all new, streamlined questions and expanded awards. Now in its 14th year, The Civic 50® is the nation's leading corporate social impact recognition program, celebrating excellence in employee volunteering, community investment and social impact strategy. The survey will remain open through March 19, 2026.

The Civic 50® survey allows CSR teams to track purposeful volunteering, giving and community engagement insights. Every participant receives a benchmarking scorecard that offers data to help CSR teams demonstrate results and drive improvement.

"We're leading the charge to double volunteering in America by 2035 so every individual, community and company can feel the benefits of volunteering. That's not a hope—it's a commitment, and corporate America will be critical to delivering on it," said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO of Points of Light. "The Civic 50® goes beyond recognition; it's a clear roadmap for companies to transform good intentions into real, measurable impact in people's everyday lives."

In addition to recognizing the nation's leaders in social impact, The Civic 50® provides:

A roadmap for CSR teams to evaluate, improve and scale their social impact programs.

to evaluate, improve and scale their social impact programs. A platform for senior executives to showcase their company's commitment to social and community issues.

to showcase their company's commitment to social and community issues. A tool for marketing and communications teams to highlight their company's community impact.

to highlight their company's community impact. A resource for HR teams to attract, engage and retain purpose-driven talent.

to attract, engage and retain purpose-driven talent. An opportunity for employees to celebrate their company's community engagement work.

their company's community engagement work. Recognition for CSR teams and leaders, including 10 new awards that highlight the growing innovation, leadership and impact driving our sector forward.

The Civic 50® recognizes public and private companies with U.S. operations and revenues of at least $1 billion. There is no cost to participate, and each organization that completes the survey receives a complimentary benchmarking scorecard report.

Points of Light's data partner, True Impact, scores the submissions and provides the benchmarking reports. For more information, visit pointsoflight.org/the-civic-50.

About Points of Light

Points of Light is a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to create positive change through volunteering and civic engagement. Through work with nonprofits, companies and social impact leaders, the organization galvanizes volunteers to meet critical needs in communities. As the world's largest organization dedicated to increasing volunteer service, Points of Light engages more than 3.8 million volunteers across 32 countries. For more information, visit www.pointsoflight.org.

