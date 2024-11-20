Points4Purpose Inc. Launches CommunityRewards™ in the Miami Market, Enabling Shoppers to Earn Cashback and Support Local Charities

MIAMI, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Points4Purpose is pleased to announce the launch of its AI-powered CommunityRewards™ loyalty program in the Miami market, seamlessly enabling shoppers to earn cashback on qualifying retail purchases and micro-donate a portion of their earnings to the charity of their choice.

Points4Purpose Inc. Launches New CommunityRewards™ Loyalty Rewards Program in Miami Market, Enabling Shoppers to Earn Cashback and Donate to Local Charities CommunityRewards Powered by Points4Purpose is transforming everyday spending into opportunities for personal fulfillment and charitable givings.

With over 7,000 online and brick-and-mortar retail stores active on the platform, CommunityRewards™ is on a mission to transform everyday spending into opportunities for both personal fulfillment and charitable giving powered by encrypted card-linking technology, generative AI and big data. "CommunityRewards™ is delivering a first-of-its-kind program that infuses micro-charitable donations into regular, everyday financial transactions," said James Trocme, Chief Operating Officer at Points4Purpose, Inc.

The CommunityRewards™ platform is designed to make it easy for businesses, charities and shoppers to join without expensive IT integration typically required. "Simplicity is the key to scaling. We are utilizing card-linking technology which leverages existing payment infrastructure and eliminates the need for physical coupons, loyalty cards or additional steps that slow down the checkout process and dissuade customers from joining. Members simply connect their preferred credit or debit card to their CommunityRewards™ Member ID, select their preferred charity and the percentage of cashback they wish to donate. And just like that, shoppers can simultaneously begin earning cashback on qualifying purchases while supporting their favorite charity," Trocme said.

With over one million U.S. registered charities on the CommunityRewards platform, the company is launching in Miami with four featured charities that support women, animals and childhood education. "We're partnering with Miami-Dade Animal Services, JuanFe Foundation, 305 Pink Pack and the Miami Beach Chamber Education Foundation as our local spotlight charities for our Miami launch. We're excited to promote these charities and causes while shaking up the payments and rewards sectors by fundamentally infusing micro-giving into everyday financial transactions. This means whether shoppers donate 10 cents, 50 cents, or five dollars, every time they purchase their weekly groceries or pet food, their consistent micro-donations have the capacity to create a positive impact in the South Florida community," Trocme continued.

Over the past 12 months, Points4Purpose has invested in excess of $1 Million into the platform with the goal to merge everyday financial transactions and charitable giving into a one-stop, integrated mutually beneficial ecosystem, enabling businesses big and small to participate. "The plan is now to bring the local Miami business community on board through strategic partnerships with local partners like CBS News Miami and a comprehensive 360 integrated marketing campaign that drives visibility and scalability. Featuring the tagline "How do you Cashback. Giveback?," CommunityRewards™ is showcasing the benefits of its innovative platform from the perspectives of a local business owner, shopper, and charity. Amplified through multiple digital channels, social media, influencer marketing initiatives, paid media partnerships, and proactive earned media initiatives, we believe the local community will have the opportunity to see themselves and their community benefiting from and engaging with the program. We're excited to drive awareness and increase adoption of our unique, new platform across the Miami community," Trocme said.

Points4Purpose is proud to be partnering with the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce (MBCC) and the Women's Chamber of Commerce of Miami-Dade County (WCC) to enroll local businesses into the CommunityRewards™ program. "In the U.S., businesses currently donate less than six percent of their revenue to charities. We're hoping to change that. Retail businesses can enhance their marketing and sales strategies with our platform while also providing added value to the local community by supporting meaningful charitable causes," Trocme stated.

HOW COMMUNITYREWARDS™ WORKS FOR SHOPPERS

Visit Miami.CommunityRewards.store or scan the brand's unique QR code with your Smartphone to view the shoppers simple membership form; fill it out, submit and officially join the CommunityRewards™ program.

Link a debit or credit card one-time only - set it and forget it!

Instantly start earning cashback on qualifying purchases; each business enrolled in the program typically offers members between one to five percent cashback on every purchase.

Select a percentage of your cashback earnings you would like to donate to the charity of your choice in your CommunityRewards™ e-wallet (accessible on all website browsers).

Designate the specific charity you'd like to support and donate to.

CommunityRewards™ offers cashback incentives from over 7,000 online and in-store retailers, which includes thousands of fashion brands, electronic retailers, health & beauty stores and more.

To celebrate the launch of CommunityRewards™ in the Miami market, the company will host a special art-infused Miami Art Week Kickoff business informational & social event in collaboration with the Women's Chamber of Commerce of Miami-Dade event on Tuesday, December 3rd, 2024 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Galeria Azur Miami located at 1626 NW 36th Street, Miami, Florida 33142. Guests will enjoy captivating art, lite bites, cocktails and learn how the CommunityRewards™ program can enhance their long-term revenue growth strategy while supporting local charities in their community. An online business presentation will also be hosted at a later date for those unable to attend the art week event in person. In addition, the company will host a Grand Launch Party on Thursday, December 12, 2024 at Urbanica Hotel rooftop pool deck & lounge located at 803 5th street in Miami Beach's South of Fifth region along with business leaders, influencers, media and charity partners. To learn more or to RSVP, please email [email protected].

ABOUT POINTS4PURPOSE INC.

Points4Purpose Inc. is an innovative financial technology company based in the New York City and Miami markets, with a mission to deliver seamless, automated loyalty rewards solutions that provides customers cashback and an easy way to donate to charities. The company, wholly owned by Brewarded Group Pty Ltd, based in Sydney, Australia, offers a team of seasoned professionals with a 20-year track record deploying and scaling innovative loyalty rewards solutions in the U.S. market. The company's North America operations are overseen by Chief Operating Officer, James Trocme. To learn more, please visit https://points4purpose.com.

ABOUT MIAMI COMMUNITYREWARDS™

Miami CommunityRewards™ is developed by Points4Purpose Inc., offering participating businesses, shoppers and charities an innovative customer loyalty rewards program that enables shoppers to earn cashback on qualifying purchases and seamlessly donate to local charities and causes of their choice. Shoppers can sign up for free online at https://miami.communityrewards.store while businesses interested in joining as a premiere business partner can fill out this form. Charities can also join for free by completing this form.

MEDIA CONTACT

SAVORY PR

305.582.5997

[email protected]

SOURCE Points4Purpose Inc.