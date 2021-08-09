PointsBet Adds Aonghus Mulvihill as Vice President, Global Sportsbook Trading

Mulvihill joins PointsBet from Betfair International Sports where he was a Commercial Director. Prior to that he served as Director of Corporate Strategy at Flutter Group, as well as Head of Performance, Proposition & Trading at Betfair Exchange, and Head of Trading Risk at Paddy Power.

"Having watched PointsBet's incredible expansion, including the recent acquisition of Banach Technology in Ireland, I'm absolutely thrilled to join the leadership team for a truly unique company that is putting technology first and delivering an unparalleled experience for customers around the world," commented Mulvihill. "After shaking up the Australian betting market, PointsBet has quickly and strategically developed into one of the premium sportsbooks in the United States, continuing to build upon its unique technology offering and attracting industry-leading talent. This appointment is a dream come true."

In his role, Mulvihill will oversee PointsBet's global team of sports analysts while devising and implementing company trading risk management strategy and trading product development, working closely with the product, tech, marketing, and compliance teams.

"PointsBet's technology and the company culture we're building has proven time and again to be a draw for our industry's smartest minds, and the addition of Aonghus is another example of our commitment to and vision for excellence," said Johnny Aitken, PointsBet USA CEO. "Aonghus has the mind and motivation required to help us take the next step as PointsBet continues to innovate and capitalize on the investments we've made to deliver the fastest and most unique customer experience in sports betting today – and we're just getting started."

