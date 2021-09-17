PointsBet Adds Jeff Gamble as Vice President of Creative

"I'm incredibly excited to join PointsBet and be part of a leading company in one of the fastest growing industries on earth, reimagining how sports fans engage their favorite teams and leagues," said Gamble. "PointsBet has built one of the most innovative products in sports betting and gathered some of the most talented people in the content development space, and I'm thrilled to join the team."

Gamble spearheaded the creative launch of the Brooklyn Nets brand in 2012 and oversaw all creative campaign development for 13 NBA seasons. During this time, he also initiated and oversaw the team's social media platforms and content development for BSE's business properties.

Along with the Nets work, Gamble's time in Brooklyn included overseeing the creative efforts behind the opening and branding of Barclays Center arena, the relaunch of Webster Hall and Nassau Coliseum, and leading the creative direction for the New York Islanders and New York Liberty.

"The PointsBet experience is what differentiates our product from our competitors. Wholly owned technology and premium products, entertaining and insightful ambassadors, and partnerships with the most important leagues, teams, and organizations in sports, has been an integral part of PointsBet's success to date," said PointsBet USA CEO Johnny Aitken. "Bringing Jeff on board to help us continue telling that story and entertaining our customers is another significant milestone for PointsBet, and I can't wait to see what he and the team create."

Gamble began his career as a graphic designer for Madison Square Garden, including its properties such as the New York Knicks and Radio City Music Hall, leading him into the role of creative director for the then New Jersey Nets.

Originally from Oregon, Jeff is an outdoor enthusiast, as well as an avid basketball and college football fan.

PointsBet is one of the fastest growing online gaming operators in the country and is rapidly expanding its U.S. footprint, currently bringing its best-in-class proprietary technology, modernized and premium brand mentality, expert trading practices, and proven growth marketing strategies to the burgeoning sports betting markets of Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, New Jersey, and West Virginia. Originally founded in Australia, PointsBet is a cutting-edge online gaming operator that prides itself on having the quickest and most user-friendly app (iOS and Android) while also providing the best content and experience for sports bettors. PointsBet is the only U.S. sportsbook to offer PointsBetting – a unique and innovative way to bet – and has also introduced a slew of well-received, bettor-first initiatives. PointsBet offers the most markets on all major U.S. sports (NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL) and PointsBetting in the world. For more information, visit www.PointsBet.com.

