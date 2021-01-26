PointsBet Adds Paige Spiranac, Golf's Most Influential Digital Media Personality, to Team

DENVER, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet, a premier global sportsbook operator, today announced that Paige Spiranac, golf's most influential digital media personality, has officially joined the PointsBet team. Paige, who has successfully cultivated one of the most engaged audiences in sports, will foray into the sports betting landscape to contribute as the new, global lead on-air talent and a brand ambassador for PointsBet as the company continues to expand and realize the U.S. sports betting opportunity in 2021 and beyond.

"Today is a very exciting day for the company as we welcome Paige, the No. 1 most followed and interacted with golf personality on social media in the world, into the PointsBet family," said Johnny Aitken, US CEO of PointsBet. "Paige is known for her work ethic and ability to stand out in a sea of sameness, which very much embodies the DNA of PointsBet and our mandate to deliver the fastest and most differentiated way to wager in the legal sports betting market. We will look to deeply integrate Paige across our portfolio of brand channels, including linear and digital content, whilst unlocking unique ways to weave PointsBet into her social media universe as she strives to conquer sports betting and introduce it to her audience."

As part of the long-term alignment, Paige will also become a significant PointsBet shareholder, taking an equity stake in the company to further illustrate the shared vision. Paige will both star in and help develop original content for PointsBet, provide weekly sports betting education and commentary, host events, lead watch parties, and steer marketing and promotional concepts, among other areas.

"I believe that sports betting is central to how fans will engage and consume live sports moving forward," said Paige Spiranac. "I love connecting with my community on social media and I know this category will be a fun, new way to get my audience more involved with not only golf, but all sports. I truly believe in what we're building at PointsBet and I'm thrilled to be a part of this team."

Paige's interest in digital content emanates from her time as a member of the San Diego State University Women's Golf Team, following a viral trick shot video. Today, she aims to keep her content as authentic and fun as possible – an approach her audience has welcomed, as Paige has:

Amassed the largest following of any golf platform in the world – nearly three million on Instagram , and over eight million across all social channels – as well as the most social media engagement and interaction

, and – as well as the most social media engagement and interaction Garnered more Instagram engagements in 2020 on her own versus the combination of some top names in golf, including Tiger Woods , Phil Mickelson , Rory McIlroy , & Bryson DeChambeau

some top names in golf, including , , , & Totaled 33.26 million views across her Instagram videos in 2020 – the next highest golf personality topped out at just 14.5 million

– the next highest golf personality topped out at just 14.5 million Totaled over 100 million unique video views across YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram in 2020

Paige's podcast, "Playing A Round with Paige Renee ," is consistently a top-ranked golf and sports podcast week in and week out

To help celebrate Paige's arrival, and in conjunction with her nearing of three million followers on Instagram, PointsBet will distribute $3 million in Free Bets beginning February 13, 2021 through Selection Sunday for the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament. Paige will orchestrate PointsBet's unique "Make It Rain" promotion, which will feature one college basketball game of her choice per night, and participating bettors will receive $3 in Free Bets for every three pointer their selected team makes. 30 days, 30 games of college basketball, and $3 million in Free Bets!

Paige will also open a contest for three lucky PointsBet followers to win a round of golf with her later this year. To enter, fans will simply need to follow both her, @_paige.renee, and @PointsBetUSA on Instagram before the end of the Waste Management Open on February 7, 2021.

In addition to golf, Paige uses her platform to advocate for several initiatives in coalition with her anti-cyberbullying partner, The Cybersmile Foundation, including women's empowerment, body positivity, and inclusivity in sports. A star both on and off the course and social media, she is a well-known advocate for living an active and healthy lifestyle.

About PointsBet

PointsBet is one of the fastest growing sportsbooks in the country and is rapidly expanding its U.S. footprint, currently bringing its best-in-class proprietary technology, modernized and premium brand mentality, expert trading practices, and proven growth marketing strategies to the burgeoning sports betting markets of Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, and New Jersey. Originally founded in Australia, PointsBet is a cutting-edge bookmaker that prides itself on having the quickest and most user-friendly app (iOS and Android) while also providing the best content and experience for sports bettors. PointsBet is the only U.S. online bookmaker to offer PointsBetting – a unique and innovative way to bet – and has also introduced a slew of well-received, bettor-first initiatives, including: Good Karma Payouts, which provides bettors relief in the event of unlikely circumstances that sway the fate of the game, and Early Payouts. PointsBet offers the most markets on all four major U.S. sports (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) and PointsBetting in the world. For more information, visit www.PointsBet.com.

Media Contacts

Patrick Eichner

Director of Communications, PointsBet

(908) 723-4341

[email protected]

Alyssa Romano

Vice President of Communications, Octagon

(516) 698-5165

[email protected]

SOURCE PointsBet

Related Links

pointsbet.com

