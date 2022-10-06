PointsBet and 1/ST TECHNOLOGY Announce Partnership to Grow Horse Racing in the United States

DENVER, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier Turf Club, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of PointsBet USA Inc., today announced a partnership agreement with 1/ST TECHNOLOGY, a business division of The Stronach Group ("TSG"), North America's dominant Thoroughbred horse racing company. The agreement encompasses 1/ST's broad portfolio of products and services including 1/ST BET, Xpressbet, Monarch Content Management, and AmTote International. 1/ST Technology's AmTote, Xpressbet, and 1/ST BET brands are world leaders in pari-mutuel tote and ADW technologies.

Key features of the deal include:

PointsBet and 1/ST Technology will collaborate on integration and launch of the one-of-a-kind 1/ST BET online horse wagering product in US jurisdictions where Advance Deposit Wagering (ADW) is permitted.

Deeply aligns the companies and drives vertical integration across key components of ADW - product, tote, and content management – serving to enrich the PointsBet offering and introduce new bettors to American horseracing.

Racing customers of 1/ST TECHNOLOGY's currently operated brands, Xpressbet and 1/ST BET, will be introduced to the world of Sports Betting and iCasino via PointsBet products through this unique marketing partnership.

The agreement encompasses a wide range of services and synergies across the companies which is set to deliver a fully integrated, white-label horse betting experience to PointsBet customers. The partnership marks the first time in the United States that a tier-one sports betting company and horse racing company have aligned to power an independently owned and licensed ADW operator.

1/ST BET is a revolutionary multi-featured app with an algorithm based handicapping tool and a fully configurable UI/UX created to introduce new customers to horse racing and betting, as well as support for the most advanced horse racing bettors. The 1/ST BET app was developed to make handicapping and betting fun and intuitive. Its goal is to educate customers to make smarter bets, engage with the sport of horse racing, and complement the on-track visuals and wagering experience. 1/ST BET was successfully launched nationally in May 2019.

Regarding the strategic partnership announcement, PointsBet Group CEO Sam Swanell commented: "Today marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of our US expansion strategy. Horse racing has a unique role to play alongside sports betting in the United States, and despite already generating over US$6.5 billion per annum in industry online handle, we consider it an attractive category on the cusp of further expansion on the back of the ongoing shift from brick and mortar to digital. With PointsBet's mature market Australian racing expertise, and now a strategic partner in 1/ST TECHNOLOGY that provides us with a market leading portfolio of racing products and services, we can introduce new and existing customers to a dynamic and interactive PointsBet branded horse betting experience. This will be supported through cost effective offers and marketing, along with the utilization of our extensive US sports betting database."

Paul Williams, Chief Executive Officer, 1/ST TECHNOLOGY, added: "1/ST TECHNOLOGY is excited to be partnering with the truly innovative team at PointsBet to bring the great sport of horse racing to a growing customer base across US markets. We are uniquely aligned on a superior product vision as well as the value that this relationship brings to our collective organizations and horse racing industry stakeholders at large."

About PointsBet

PointsBet is a gaming operator listed on the Australian Stock Exchange with operations in Australia, the United States, Canada, and Ireland. PointsBet has developed a scalable cloud-based wagering platform through which it offers its clients innovative sports and racing wagering products, advance deposit wagering on horseracing (ADW) and iGaming.

About Premier Turf Club

Premier Turf Club, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of PointsBet USA Inc., is a Florida based online pari-mutuel account wagering company operating as BetPTC.com for over ten years. BetPTC.com is licensed and regulated by the Oregon Racing Commission as an Advance Deposit Wagering (ADW) company and maintains an exemplary record of compliance. BetPTC.com is known for its experienced, horse player focused management team and rewards program which has established it as a preferred way to bet on horseracing in the United States by many well-known handicappers and recreational players alike.

About The Stronach Group and 1/ST

The Stronach Group is a world-class technology, entertainment and real estate development company with Thoroughbred horse racing and pari-mutuel wagering at the core. The company's consumer facing brand 1/ST (pronounced "First") powers The Stronach Group's forward-thinking 1/ST RACING & GAMING, 1/ST CONTENT, 1/ST TECHNOLOGY, 1/ST EXPERIENCE, and 1/ST PROPERTIES businesses, while advocating for and driving the 1/ST HORSE CARE mission. 1/ST represents The Stronach Group's continued movement toward redefining Thoroughbred horse racing and the ecosystem that drives it. 1/ST RACING & GAMING drives the best-in-class horse racing operations and gaming offerings at the company's premier racetracks and training centers including: Santa Anita Park, Golden Gate Fields and San Luis Rey Downs (California); Gulfstream Park – home of the Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series, Gulfstream Park West and Palm Meadows Thoroughbred Training Center (Florida); the Maryland Jockey Club at Laurel Park, Pimlico Race Course - home of the legendary Preakness Stakes, Rosecroft Raceway and Bowie Training Center (Maryland). 1/ST CONTENT is the newly formed operating group for all of 1/ST's media and content companies including: Monarch Content Management, Elite, TSG Global Wagering Solutions (GWS) and XBTV. 1/ST TECHNOLOGY is horse racing's largest racing and gaming technology company offering world-class products via its AmTote, Xpressbet, 1/ST BET, XB SELECT, XB NET, PariMAX and Betmix brands. 1/ST EXPERIENCE blends the worlds of sports, entertainment and hospitality through innovative content development, elevated national and local venue management and hospitality, strategic partnerships, sponsorships, and procurement development. 1/ST PROPERTIES is responsible for the development of the company's live, work and play communities surrounding its racing venues including: The Village at Gulfstream Park (Florida) and Paddock Pointe (Maryland). As the advocate for critical industry reforms and by making meaningful investments into aftercare programs for retired horses and jockeys, 1/ST HORSE CARE represents The Stronach Group's commitment to achieving the highest level of horse and rider care and safety standards in Thoroughbred horse racing on and off the track. For more information, please visit www.1st.com or follow @1ST_racing on Twitter or @1stracing on Instagram and Facebook.

About 1/ST TECHNOLOGY

1/ST TECHNOLOGY is horse racing's largest, most innovative racing and gaming technology company, offering world-class products via its AmTote, Xpressbet, 1/ST BET, XB Select, XB NET, PariMAX and BEMTIX brands. 1/ST TECHNOLOGY'S wagering platform is the world leader in pari-mutuel totalisator and fixed-odds wagering solutions - servicing end users and major operator businesses in the horse racing, gaming, sports betting, and esports markets on a global scale.

