PointsBet and Cliff Castle Casino Hotel Partner to Pursue Online Sports Betting License in Arizona

The agreement shall afford PointsBet the privilege of working directly with the Yavapai-Apache Nation in pursuit of a license to operate online sports wagering in Arizona, representing the 16 th state in which the rapidly growing PointsBet has secured a licensed path to market access for. This strategic partnership positions PointsBet to quickly offer its leading online sports betting product, ultimately bringing to Arizona its best-in-market proprietary technology, modernized and premium brand mentality, expert trading practices, and responsible growth marketing strategies.

"PointsBet and our partners at Cliff Castle are proud to begin the process toward offering our differentiated sports betting product and world-class technology to fans all over Arizona," commented Johnny Aitken, PointsBet USA CEO. "We welcome the opportunity to quickly and responsibly introduce prospective sports bettors to the customer-focused, market-leading PointsBet experience, where our proprietary technology platform, unrivaled speed, ease of use, and deep slate of the most betting options in the world will disrupt the market for the better."

"Cliff Castle Casino Hotel and PointsBet are excited to partner and initiate our process of offering event wagering in the state of Arizona," said Aaron Moss, Cliff Castle Casino General Manager. "PointsBet's experience and reputation has made them a perfect fit in pursuit of an event wagering license. This partnership allows for Cliff Castle to work alongside PointsBet's truly first-class brand and product, which we are thrilled to ultimately help make available to the Arizona market."

As the official, exclusive sports betting partner of NBC Sports, PointsBet will utilize the media giant's premium television and digital assets to promote the PointsBet brand. As part of the agreement, NBC Sports provides PointsBet with year-round, multi-platform media and marketing opportunities across its unmatched portfolio of events, including exclusive multiplatform gameday integrations across NBC Sports Regional Networks. PointsBet's full Spanish-language functionality will reach Hispanic sports fans via Telemundo Deportes and Telemundo broadcast stations.

About PointsBet

PointsBet is one of the fastest growing online gaming operators in the U.S. and is rapidly expanding its footprint, currently bringing its best-in-class proprietary technology, modernized and premium brand mentality, expert trading practices, and proven growth marketing strategies to the burgeoning sports betting markets of Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, and New Jersey. Originally founded in Australia, PointsBet is a cutting-edge online gaming operator that prides itself on having the quickest and most user-friendly app (iOS and Android) while also providing the best content and experience for sports bettors. PointsBet is the only U.S. sportsbook to offer PointsBetting – a unique and innovative way to bet – and has also introduced a slew of well-received, bettor-first initiatives. PointsBet offers the most markets on all major U.S. sports (NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL) and PointsBetting in the world. For more information, visit www.PointsBet.com.

About Cliff Castle Casino Hotel

Located an hour north of Phoenix on I-17 and just south of Sedona in Camp Verde, AZ, Cliff Castle Casino Hotel is proudly owned and operated by the Yavapai-Apache Nation. A major employer in the area, Cliff Castle Casino Hotel is a premier destination that has been in business for 26 years, offering Las Vegas-caliber blackjack, slot machines, electronic roulette, and craps. Guests can enjoy fine dining at Storytellers restaurant and family dining in Mountain Springs buffet, Johnny Rockets, or grab a quick bite at Three Sisters. Cliff Castle Casino has a new hotel featuring 122 luxury suites, king rooms, double-queen rooms, a pool, a multi-purpose event center, a coffee shop, and a 300-space parking garage. For more information about Cliff Castle Casino Hotel, visit www.cliffcastlecasino.com.

Media Contacts

Patrick Eichner, PointsBet, [email protected]

James Perry, Cliff Castle Casino Hotel, [email protected]

SOURCE PointsBet

Related Links

pointsbet.com

