PointsBet and Genius Sports Group expand partnership with Streaming deal

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet and Genius Sports Group, via its Betgenius business, have expanded their wide-ranging sportsbook content partnership to include the supplier's Streaming service.

The new agreement makes PointsBet the first U.S. operator to sign-up to Streaming, adding thousands of live streams across a broad range of sports and geographies, complete with official data-powered in-game pricing for every fixture.

Local players in New Jersey, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Colorado can watch the live streams via the PointsBet app and website, exclusively, as they wager.

Streaming primarily offers content played at off-peak times and will allow PointsBet to drive handle and retention around-the-clock, including while the major leagues are out of action.

As a long term partner to PointsBet, Betgenius will continue to provide fully customizable in-game pricing for an array of sports and competitions.

Together, the data and streaming services offered by Genius Sports Group will enable PointsBet to provide its customers with access to the highest-quality official data and streaming services.

Ron Shell, VP Customer & Insights at PointsBet USA, said: "The average U.S. sports bettor currently shows almost a perfect 50/50 split of placing bets prior to the start of competition versus placing bets in-play. Industry experts and the PointsBet team agree that wagering will trend more and more toward in-play as the U.S. market matures – a natural shift given the consistent overlap of U.S. sporting events, as well as the structure of U.S. sports allowing for micro markets like the next 'at bat' in baseball or the 'next drive' in football.

"While this partnership with Betgenius is just the tip of the iceberg for PointsBet in terms of streaming, it is an important first step toward strengthening our foundation for success as the popularity of in-play wagering increases."

Bill Anderson, SVP – U.S. at Genius Sports Group, the parent company of Betgenius, said: "We're thrilled to launch Streaming with our first U.S. customer. Offering a unique and differentiated betting experience has allowed PointsBet to grow impressively in the U.S. over the last two years. With competition fierce, standing out in the market is more important now than ever, and our Streaming service provides an exciting and powerful way to do that."

Contact:

Chris Dougan, Chief Communications Officer, +1 (202) 766-4430,

Genius Sports Group

[email protected]

Patrick Eichner, Director of Communications, +1 (908) 723 4341

PointsBet USA

[email protected]

About Pointsbet

PointsBet is one of the fastest growing sportsbooks in the country and is rapidly expanding its U.S. footprint, proudly offering its best-in-market proprietary technology, modernized and premium brand mentality, expert trading practices and proven growth marketing strategies to the burgeoning sports betting markets of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, and New Jersey.

Originally founded in Australia, PointsBet is a cutting-edge bookmaker that prides itself on having the quickest and most user-friendly app (iOS and Android) while also providing the best content and experience for sports bettors. PointsBet is the only U.S. online bookmaker to offer PointsBetting – a unique and innovative way to bet – and has also introduced a slew of well-received, bettor-first initiatives.

PointsBet offers the most markets on all four major U.S. sports (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) and PointsBetting in the world, including up to 1,000 markets per NBA game.

About Genius Sports Group

Genius Sports Group is one of the world's largest sports technology companies, specializing in the capture, distribution and commercialization of live data, streams and digital content.

We work in partnership with the biggest names in sports, betting and media to power a global ecosystem that benefits every stakeholder. Headquartered in London, we have offices in New York, Medellin, Tallinn, Sofia, Melbourne, Bologna, Vilnius, Lausanne and Singapore, which are home to over 1,400 of our talented employees.

We are the trusted sports data, technology and integrity partner to hundreds of sporting bodies. This includes many of the world's largest leagues and federations such as the NBA, NCAA, PGA TOUR and the English Premier League.

Founded in 2000, Betgenius is the leading provider of sophisticated data-driven software to regulated sportsbook operators around the globe. Our multi-award-winning technology is built to help our partners maximize their performance through engaging betting content and sportsbook management services.

