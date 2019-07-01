PointsBet Announces 20-Year Partnership with Iconic Hawthorne Race Course as Legalized Sports Betting Comes to Illinois

EXCHANGE PLACE, N.J., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet, a premier global sportsbook operator, announced today that it has entered into a 20-year partnership with Hawthorne Race Course, a Chicago-area landmark and the longest continuously run family owned racetrack in North America.

The partnership is highlighted by the launch of a premium retail sportsbook operation, which will bring legalized sports betting to the Chicago area, the third largest metropolitan area in the United States with over 9.5 million people. PointsBet and Hawthorne Race Course will work in tandem to build a world-class, multi-faceted sports entertainment venue centrally located on the property of the historic racecourse following licensure by the Illinois Gaming Board.

The agreement also involves PointsBet and Hawthorne partnering to launch sports betting at off-track betting establishments throughout the state and digital sports wagering via PointsBet's mobile app and website.

"PointsBet is ecstatic to partner with Hawthorne Race Course, an iconic venue that has been part of the fabric of the Chicago sports and entertainment scene since its inception in 1891," said Johnny Aitken, PointsBet's U.S. CEO. "Illinois sports fans are diehard in every sense of the word and we are elated to introduce them to our premium sportsbook and our innovative, bettor-first experience."

PointsBet will bring its best-in-market proprietary technology, modernized and premium brand mentality, expert trading practices, and proven growth marketing strategies to Illinois' eager sports betting market.

"Governor Pritzker and the Legislature have given us an historic opportunity to transform the Illinois racing industry with the addition of casino gaming and sports betting," said Tim Carey, president and general manager of Hawthorne Race Course. "It's an opportunity that we won't take lightly and that's exactly why we chose PointsBet as our partner. Our business has survived because we put players first, and PointsBet has proven they do as well. That is how we are going to succeed together."

Launched in the United States in January 2019, PointsBet is a rapidly growing sportsbook with unique offerings and a bettor friendly approach. PointsBet has introduced a slew of bettor-first initiatives including, Good Karma Payouts, which provides bettors relief in the event of unlikely circumstances that sway the fate of the game, Early Payouts, and an exclusive $10,000 gameday guarantee for all NBA and NHL playoff games, as well as the entire MLB and NFL seasons.

About PointsBet

PointsBet is a US Sportsbook originally founded in Australia. The company is a cutting-edge bookmaker that prides itself on having the quickest and easiest to use app (iOS and Android) and providing the best content and best experience for sports bettors. PointsBet offers the most markets on all 4 major US sports (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) and points betting in the world, including up to 1000 markets per NBA game. PointsBet announced the company's Initial Public Offering on the Australian Securities Exchange on June 12, 2019.

About Hawthorne Race Course

Founded in 1891, Hawthorne Race Course is the oldest sporting venue in Illinois for America's original sport: horseracing. For more than a century, the 4th generation family-owned and operated business has hosted racing on the outskirts of the City at "Chicago's hometown track," which features traditional dirt racing and the 2nd longest homestretch in North America. Currently, Hawthorne is the only race course in the nation to host both Thoroughbred (Spring, Fall, Winter) and Standardbred racing (Summer), and operates Illinois' largest network of off-track betting parlors. For more information visit HawthorneRaceCourse.com.

Media Contacts

Jeremy Watkins, Hiltzik Strategies (For PointsBet)

Jwatkins@hstrategies.com

212-792-9336

Dakota Shultz, AGENCY 360 (For Hawthorne Race Course)

dakota@AgencyThreeSixty.com

312-371-4104

SOURCE PointsBet