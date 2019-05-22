PointsBet Announces Early Payouts for All Who Bet on the Golden State Warriors Winning the NBA Finals

EXCHANGE PLACE, N.J., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier online bookmaker PointsBet announced today that it has issued Early Payouts on all bets for the Golden State Warriors to win the 2019 NBA Championship eight days prior to the NBA Finals starting on May 30th. The Early Payout comes after the Warriors completed a sweep over the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference Finals.

All PointsBet customers who wagered on the Warriors to win the Championship have received payouts at the odds they placed their bets on those specific markets. Golden State faces the winner of the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.

"We've seen enough that even without MVP candidate Kevin Durant, Golden State are on a clear course to being the first NBA team to three-peat since 2002 regardless of who they face in the Finals," said PointsBet USA CEO Johnny Aitken. "As such, PointsBet wants bettors to cash in and celebrate early what is an inevitable outcome. This is all part of the unmatched service we provide to our clients in New Jersey as we aim to have our bettor's back at all times."

This bettor-first initiative is just one of many seen by PointsBet customers since their launch in January, including their most recent NBA Early Payout, where all customers that bet on James Harden from the Houston Rockets to win the 2019 MVP award received payouts. PointsBet also offers an exclusive $10,000 gameday guarantee for all NBA and NHL playoff games, as well as the entire MLB and NFL seasons.

For more information on PointsBet, Points Betting and how to sign up visit www.PointsBet.com.

About PointsBet

PointsBet is a US Sportsbook originally founded in Australia. The company is a cutting-edge bookmaker that prides itself on having the quickest and easiest to use app (iOS and Android) and providing the best content and best experience for sports bettors. PointsBet offers the most markets on all 4 major US sports (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) and points betting in the world, including up to 1000 markets per NBA game.

