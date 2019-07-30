PointsBet Announces Partnership with Colorado's Double Eagle Hotel and Casino

EXCHANGE PLACE, N.J., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet, a premier global sportsbook operator, announced today that it has entered a multi-year partnership with Double Eagle Hotel and Casino, one of Colorado's leading casino and hotel destinations. The partnership will include the launch of both premium retail and mobile sportsbook operations in Colorado, pending legislative approval.

PointsBet and Double Eagle Hotel and Casino will work in tandem to build out a multi-faceted sports entertainment venue centrally located in Cripple Creek, Colorado – a National Historic Landmark. The venue will include a sports bar, multi-screen video and odds display wall, additional casino gaming options and on-site viewing parties for major sporting events. The sportsbook operation is contingent upon electoral approval by the Colorado voters in the November 2019 election, and is subject to regulatory approvals from the Colorado Division of Gaming.

"PointsBet is proud to partner with Double Eagle Hotel and Casino in the midst of Colorado's efforts to legalize sports betting," commented Johnny Aitken, PointsBet USA's Chief Executive Officer. "Colorado is a strong and intelligent market hungry for a premium sportsbook and betting experience, and we're looking forward to introducing new clients to a truly innovative, customer-first experience from start-to-finish."

PointsBet will bring its best-in-market proprietary technology, modernized and premium brand mentality, expert trading practices and proven growth marketing strategies to Colorado's eager sports betting market.

"We've kept a pulse on the excitement of sports betting in Colorado and are confident that PointsBet is the ideal partner to enhance our customer's and guests' sports betting experience," said Michael Smith, President and CEO of Double Eagle Hotel and Casino. "We're looking forward to driving additional tourism to the beautiful city of Cripple Creek by attracting a wider audience of sports betting enthusiasts."

Launched in the United States in January 2019, PointsBet is a rapidly growing sportsbook with unique offerings and a bettor friendly approach. PointsBet has introduced a slew of bettor-first initiatives, including: Good Karma Payouts, which provides bettors relief in the event of unlikely circumstances that sway the fate of the game, Early Payouts, and an exclusive $10,000 gameday guarantee for all NBA and NHL playoff games, as well as the entire MLB and NFL seasons.

About PointsBet

PointsBet is a US Sportsbook originally founded in Australia. The company is a cutting-edge bookmaker that prides itself on having the quickest and easiest to use app (iOS and Android) and providing the best content and best experience for sports bettors. PointsBet offers the most markets on all 4 major US sports (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) and points betting in the world, including up to 1000 markets per NBA game. PointsBet announced the company's Initial Public Offering on the Australian Securities Exchange on June 12, 2019.

About Double Eagle Hotel and Casino

The Double Eagle Hotel & Casino includes 158 hotel rooms, approximately 23,362 square feet of gaming space located on two floors offering most of today's popular slots machines and table games, 3 restaurants, a coffee and ice cream shop, 5,500 square feet of meeting and event space, and ample contiguous parking and retail space. The Double Eagle is in Cripple Creek, CO., a short 1-hour drive from Colorado Springs and a little more than 2 hours from Denver. To learn more, please visit www.decasino.com.

