PointsBet Announces Second U.S.-Based Headquarters in Denver, Colorado

EXCHANGE PLACE, N.J., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet, a premier global sportsbook operator, announced today a new U.S.-based headquarters in Colorado, set to extend the company's footprint beginning October 2019. The downtown Denver hub will serve as PointsBet USA's western base of operations, maintaining a focus on product innovation and technology recruitment moving forward.

The announcement is bolstered by the recent appointment of Manjit Gombra Singh as PointsBet President, Product and Technology. As an industry veteran and former Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President of leading global gaming technologies provider Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), Manjit brings a track record in delivering leading product and technology strategy for mobile, social and traditional casino gaming products. His arrival is strategically timed with PointsBet's continued U.S. expansion to the prosperous tech market in Denver, where PointsBet will utilize the strong university network throughout Colorado to help install a foundation for prolonged success.

"The PointsBet team is excited to join the great state of Colorado in establishing a new, Denver headquarters," noted Johnny Aitken, PointsBet USA's Chief Executive Officer. "It's a sports-loving, tech hub that is also in a great location for us strategically. We can't wait to have a presence in the area and have access to some of the best and brightest minds as we continue to grow."

The announcement is also welcomed by the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT), the Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation (Metro Denver EDC) and the City of Denver as the Centennial State explores the potential to welcome sports betting.

"We are happy to welcome a strong global technology company that is fueling industry innovation," said Michelle Hadwiger, Director of Global Business Development for the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade. "PointsBet's arrival underscores a continued trend of Australian companies choosing Colorado for our strategic location and access to tech talent needed to expand their operations."

"Metro Denver EDC is thrilled to welcome PointsBet to Colorado. The company's commitment to technology development, innovation, and great-quality jobs make it a perfect fit for the Metro Denver region. We look forward to supporting PointsBet's long-term growth in Colorado," said Sam Bailey, Metro Denver EDC's Vice President of Economic Development.

Launched in the United States in January 2019, PointsBet is a rapidly growing sportsbook with unique offerings and a bettor-friendly approach. PointsBet has introduced a slew of bettor-first initiatives, including: Good Karma Payouts, which provides bettors relief in the event of unlikely circumstances that sway the fate of the game, Early Payouts, and an exclusive $10,000 gameday guarantee for all NBA and NHL playoff games, as well as the entire MLB and NFL seasons.

About PointsBet

PointsBet is a U.S. Sportsbook originally founded in Australia. The company is a cutting-edge bookmaker that prides itself on having the quickest and easiest to use app (iOS and Android) and providing the best content and best experience for sports bettors. PointsBet offers the most markets on all 4 major U.S. sports (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) and points betting in the world, including up to 1000 markets per NBA game. PointsBet announced the company's Initial Public Offering on the Australian Securities Exchange on June 12, 2019.

About Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade

The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) works with partners to create a positive business climate that encourages dynamic economic development and sustainable job growth. Under the leadership of Governor Jared Polis, we strive to advance the State's economy through financial and technical assistance that fosters local and regional economic development activities throughout Colorado. OEDIT offers a host of programs and services tailored to support business development at every level including business retention services, business relocation services, and business funding and incentives. Our office includes the Global Business Development division; Colorado Tourism Office; Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office; Colorado Creative Industries; Business Financing & Incentives division; the Colorado Small Business Development Network; Colorado Office of Film, TV & Media; and the Minority Business Office. Learn more at www.choosecolorado.com.

About Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation

The Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation (Metro Denver EDC) is the nation's first regional economic development organization and the largest privately-funded economic development organization in Colorado. The Metro Denver EDC leads the region's economic development efforts working to attract new jobs and investment while fostering an ecosystem where new and existing companies can thrive. Metro Denver EDC, an affiliate of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, represents nine-counties and seventy communities across Colorado's Front Range. For more information, please visit www.metrodenver.org

