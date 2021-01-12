PointsBet Becomes Official Gaming Partner for the Detroit Red Wings and Little Caesars Arena

DETROIT, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Detroit Red Wings have entered into a strategic multi-year partnership with PointsBet, a premier global sportsbook operator and provider of a market-leading sports wagering app. The partnership, designed to enhance fan engagement and game-day excitement, includes the rebranding of Sports & Social Detroit at Little Caesars Arena to the PointsBet Sports Bar. Expected to be operational in 2021, the PointsBet Sports Bar will offer a full-service food & beverage menu, high-definition televisions, live betting odds, special guests, unique programing, VIP access and fun gaming promotions.

"Our fans will enjoy the lively atmosphere of the PointsBet Sports Bar and the energy this partnership will bring to the game-day experience in and around Little Caesars Arena," said Chris Granger, Group President, Sports & Entertainment, Ilitch Holdings, Inc. "We are proud to deepen our relationship with PointsBet and we look forward to creating dynamic experiences for our fans."

The partnership also features television broadcast-visible virtual signage just inside the blue lines, as well as LED PointsBet signage and branding throughout Little Caesars Arena during Red Wings home games. PointsBet will also have a sponsored presence on the Red Wings' digital platforms, the Detroit Red Wings Radio Network, be integrated into The District Detroit mobile app and be regularly featured on The Word on Woodward, a twice-weekly live streaming show that airs on the Red Wings and Tigers channels.

PointsBet was named the official gaming partner for the Detroit Tigers last July.

"We are thrilled to extend our relationship with the Ilitch organization and announce this partnership with the Detroit Red Wings, a very proud and storied NHL franchise with an extremely passionate fanbase," said Johnny Aitken, CEO of PointsBet USA.

Originally founded in Australia, PointsBet made its U.S. debut in January 2019. PointsBet features a fully compliant and easy-to-use app, providing bettors with fast and seamless legal access to the most markets for wagering in the world. Powered by PointsBet's proprietary technology, PointsBet is the only U.S. provider of the revolutionary PointsBetting product, which rewards players exponentially the more correct their wager is. PointsBet is expected to release its market-leading sports wagering app for sports bettors within Michigan in early 2021, pending regulatory approval.

"We now have the unique opportunity to work closely across both the Red Wings and Tigers, and we look forward to leveraging our competitive advantage of owning our technology environment from end to end to implement engaging product innovation and personalized offerings to complement our app's market-leading speed," added Aitken. "PointsBet offers the most betting options in the world on NHL and MLB games via our unique PointsBetting product, and we are excited to unveil a deep and differentiated betting option into the great state of Michigan."

Those interested can currently participate in the company's free-to-play challenge, the PointsBet Pick 6, a contest-style game that allows sports fans across the country to experience PointsBet's premier service and technology while presenting an opportunity to win $25,000 every week.

About The Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings hockey club, an Original Six member of the National Hockey League and 11-time Stanley Cup Champion, was purchased by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1982. Under Ilitch ownership, the team has won four Stanley Cup championships, six Presidents' Trophies as the NHL's regular season champion, and 16 division titles. Other Ilitch companies in the food, sports and entertainment industries include: Little Caesars Pizza, Blue Line Foodservice Distribution, the Detroit Tigers, Olympia Entertainment, Olympia Development of Michigan, Little Caesars Fundraising, Ilitch Holdings, Inc., MotorCity Casino Hotel and Champion Foods. The Ilitch Companies also maintain a joint venture interest in 313 Presents. For more information, visit www.DetroitRedWings.com .

About PointsBet

PointsBet is one of the fastest growing sportsbooks in the country and is rapidly expanding its U.S. footprint, currently bringing its best-in-class proprietary technology, modernized and premium brand mentality, expert trading practices, and proven growth marketing strategies to the burgeoning sports betting markets of Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, and New Jersey. Originally founded in Australia, PointsBet is a cutting-edge bookmaker that prides itself on having the quickest and most user-friendly app (iOS and Android) while also providing the best content and experience for sports bettors. PointsBet is the only U.S. online bookmaker to offer PointsBetting – a unique and innovative way to bet – and has also introduced a slew of well-received, bettor-first initiatives, including: Good Karma Payouts, which provides bettors relief in the event of unlikely circumstances that sway the fate of the game, and Early Payouts. PointsBet offers the most markets on all four major U.S. sports (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) and PointsBetting in the world. For more information, visit www.PointsBet.com .

Media Contacts:

Brett McWethy

Director of Marketing Communications, Olympia Entertainment | Detroit Red Wings

C: (815) 751-1015

[email protected]

Patrick Eichner

Director of Communications, PointsBet

C: (908) 723-4341

[email protected]

SOURCE PointsBet

Related Links

http://www.pointsbet.com/

