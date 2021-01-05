PointsBet Becomes Proud Sports Betting Partner of Detroit Pistons, Add NBA Legend Rip Hamilton to Team

DETROIT, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet, a premier global sportsbook operator, announced today a new agreement making PointsBet a proud sports betting partner of the Detroit Pistons. The deal gives PointsBet full usage of Detroit Pistons IP, marks, and logos, as well as sponsorship opportunities and brand visibility across various digital and social assets.

The announcement is bolstered by the addition of NBA champion and three-time NBA All-Star, Rip Hamilton, to the PointsBet team. Hamilton, who famously helped lead the Pistons to six straight Eastern Conference Finals appearances, back-to-back NBA Finals appearances, and the 2004 NBA title, will serve as a brand ambassador and the face of PointsBet's Detroit and Michigan-based sports betting products as the company prepares for the incredible sports and sports betting scene in the state, soon to be realized with the expected launch of Michigan sports betting and online gaming.

"PointsBet is thrilled to partner with the Pistons, aligning with a first-class organization supported by particularly passionate fans," said Johnny Aitken, PointsBet USA CEO. "We're proud to increase our investment in the Detroit and greater Michigan sports community after joining forces with the Detroit Tigers last July. Michigan is a fantastic sports state, and we look forward to the opportunity to soon serve Michigan sports bettors on a personalized platform with unrivaled speed and ease of use, now alongside both the Pistons and brand ambassador Rip Hamilton – a storied champion at both the collegiate and professional levels who's work ethic and spirited style embodies the PointsBet philosophy."

"My love for Michigan and the city of Detroit is no secret. I'm incredibly excited to join the PointsBet team and help usher in the fastest, most premium sports betting experience to the best fans in sports," said Rip Hamilton. "Detroit sports fans will love what PointsBet has to offer, such as an app that is specifically tailored for the teams they support, as well as the most betting options in the world, including up to 1,000 markets per NBA game. Unique product features like their Name A Bet and PointsBetting platforms are an added plus, and the PointsBet app is incredibly fast and very easy to use. What's not to love? Get ready, Michigan – 'Yessir'!"

In wake of the Detroit Pistons partnership, PointsBet will garner the right to limited in-game, broadcast-visible digital signage opportunities. PointsBet branding will also be displayed across Pistons.com, as well as the team's mobile app, and Pistons social channels will regularly feature PointsBet promotions during the upcoming NBA season.

PointsBet will leverage Hamilton's knowledge of basketball and more specifically of the Detroit sports atmosphere to align his unique insight with the company's premier offerings. The notable addition will complement PointsBet's aim to provide the highest quality and most comprehensive sports betting experience for clients.

Though not yet available in the state of Michigan, PointsBet is expected to soon release its market-leading sports wagering app for sports bettors within the state. Those interested can currently participate in the company's free-to-play challenge, the PointsBet Pick 6, a contest-style game that allows sports fans across the country to experience PointsBet's premier service and technology while presenting an opportunity to win $25,000 every week.

About PointsBet

PointsBet is one of the fastest growing sportsbooks in the country and is rapidly expanding its U.S. footprint, currently bringing its best-in-class proprietary technology, modernized and premium brand mentality, expert trading practices, and proven growth marketing strategies to the burgeoning sports betting markets of Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, and New Jersey. Originally founded in Australia, PointsBet is a cutting-edge bookmaker that prides itself on having the quickest and most user-friendly app (iOS and Android) while also providing the best content and experience for sports bettors. PointsBet is the only U.S. online bookmaker to offer PointsBetting – a unique and innovative way to bet – and has also introduced a slew of well-received, bettor-first initiatives, including: Good Karma Payouts, which provides bettors relief in the event of unlikely circumstances that sway the fate of the game, and Early Payouts. PointsBet offers the most markets on all four major U.S. sports (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) and PointsBetting in the world. For more information, visit www.PointsBet.com.

Media Contact

Patrick Eichner

Director of Communications, PointsBet

(908) 723-4341

[email protected]

SOURCE PointsBet

Related Links

http://www.PointsBet.com

