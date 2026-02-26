PointsBet Canada to Contest Proposed 5-Day Suspension by AGCO

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet Canada today confirmed it will request a hearing before the independent Licence Appeal Tribunal to contest the Notice of Proposed Order issued by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) on February 12, 2026, proposing a five-day suspension of its operator registration.

PointsBet believes the proposed sanction is disproportionate to the isolated matter in question, which stemmed from human error. This was not a systemic failure, and there was no intent to withhold information. Upon identifying the accurate data, PointsBet immediately disclosed it and has cooperated fully with the AGCO throughout the investigation.

"We have a strong compliance record in Ontario and remain fully committed to the highest standards of integrity and player protection," said Scott Vanderwel, PointsBet Canada Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to presenting our case at the Tribunal."

Further updates will be provided as the matter progresses.

About PointsBet Canada

PointsBet Canada is a leading online sportsbook and iGaming operator serving Canadian players through its pointsbet.ca platform. Operating in regulated markets, including Ontario, the company delivers innovative sports betting, racing wagering, and casino products powered by a proprietary, scalable cloud-based wagering platform. PointsBet maintains operations in Australia and Canada and is now majority owned by MIXI Australia following the successful completion of its takeover offer.

