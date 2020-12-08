PointsBet Launches First-of-its-Kind Personal Good Karma Refund

Shortly after launching in New Jersey in January 2019, PointsBet created the "Karma Kommittee" to refund clients on the wrong side of the infamous blown pass interference call in the Rams-Saints NFC Championship. Since then, PointsBet has continued to offer Good Karma Refunds in wake of unlikely circumstances that sway the fate of a game, and has also introduced a collection of well-received, bettor-first initiatives including Early Payouts, as seen during last NFL season when Lamar Jackson MVP bettors received their winnings from PointsBet with six weeks left to play.

In introducing Personal Good Karma Refunds, the PointsBet Karma Kommittee has now taken the next step by giving new customers the power to decide which bad beat hurt the most. Eligibility will be applied to new clients who have placed 10 or more cash bets in a given month. Beginning December 28, 2020, those clients can then select their personal worst bad beat of the month via the "Settled Bets Page" in the PointsBet app/website. Eligible clients simply take a screenshot of the bet details with the receipt number showing, and email it to [email protected]. Within 24 hours of receiving an email back, the Karma Kommittee will refund clients with a Personal Good Karma Refund of up to $100 in Free Bets.

"PointsBet's mission has and always will be to provide our clients with the ultimate sports betting experience, and part of that is to continuously practice what we preach in terms of being the true bettor-friendly sportsbook," noted Johnny Aitken, PointsBet USA CEO. "We are excited to take the next step in that mission today in unveiling Personal Good Karma Refunds. At PointsBet, we understand that every bad beat is not created equal – some may sting specific clients a bit more than others, should it involve a team they support or an instance where they feel particularly wronged – so as a result, we are excited to put the power back into the hands of our clients and let them decide which bad beat needs to be corrected."

New PointsBet users will continue to receive a $500 risk-free fixed odds bet, as well as a $500 risk-free PointsBetting wager.

About PointsBet

PointsBet is one of the fastest growing sportsbooks in the country and is rapidly expanding its U.S. footprint, currently bringing its best-in-class proprietary technology, modernized and premium brand mentality, expert trading practices, and proven growth marketing strategies to the burgeoning sports betting markets of Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, and New Jersey. Originally founded in Australia, PointsBet is a cutting-edge gaming operator that prides itself on having the quickest and most user-friendly app (iOS and Android) while also providing the best content and experience for sports bettors. PointsBet is the only regulated U.S. online product to offer PointsBetting – a unique and innovative way to bet – and has also introduced a slew of well-received, bettor-first initiatives, including: Good Karma Payouts, which provides bettors relief in the event of unlikely circumstances that sway the fate of the game, and Early Payouts. PointsBet offers the most markets on all four major U.S. sports (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) and PointsBetting in the world, including up to 1,000 markets per NBA game.

