PointsBet Launches Free-to-Play "PointsBet Pick 6" for Sports Fans Throughout Country

EXCHANGE PLACE, N.J., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet, a top-tier global sportsbook operator, announced today a new free-to-play challenge called the PointsBet Pick 6. The contest-style game allows sports fans across the country to experience PointsBet's premier service and technology while presenting an opportunity to win $25,000 every week throughout the football season.

The unique offering from PointsBet includes a caveat that most free-to-play games do not, as participants can choose their own destiny by selecting to play via a college or professional path. Fans of each can remain comfortable within their respective areas of expertise and are welcome to select either any given week.

The PointsBet Pick 6 offers participants six marquee matchups from the week with the objective of correctly picking winners, as well as margin of victory. Participants will not need to rely on being the only winner, as the prize pool will be shared in the event of multiple weekly champions. The offering is available all over the United States, outside of Florida and New York.

"The PointsBet Pick 6 is just another way we continue to innovate for our customers," said Johnny Aitken, PointsBet USA CEO. "We want to continue to expand our clients' options and allow fans across the country to have access to our unique product offerings that help elevate sports and make the games even more exciting."

To check out the PointsBet Pick 6 and get in on the fun, visit: https://pointsbetpick6.com

Launched in the United States in January 2019, PointsBet is a rapidly growing sportsbook with unique offerings and a bettor-friendly approach. PointsBet has introduced a slew of well-received, bettor-first initiatives, including: Good Karma Payouts, which provides bettors relief in the event of unlikely circumstances that sway the fate of the game, Early Payouts, and an exclusive $10,000 gameday guarantee for the entire MLB and NFL seasons.

PointsBet is a U.S. Sportsbook originally founded in Australia. The company is a cutting-edge bookmaker that prides itself on having the quickest and easiest to use app (iOS and Android) while also providing the best content and experience for sports bettors. PointsBet offers the most markets on all 4 major U.S. sports (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) and PointsBetting in the world, including up to 1000 markets per NBA game. PointsBet announced the company's Initial Public Offering on the Australian Securities Exchange on June 12, 2019.

