PointsBet Launches Online Casino Product in New Jersey

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet, a premier global online gaming operator, today launched its' proprietary iGaming platform in the state of New Jersey. New Jersey represents the second jurisdiction for the PointsBet online casino product, following the launch of PointsBet's inaugural iGaming operations in Michigan this past May 2021. In PointsBet unveiling online casino to the New Jersey market, the company notably adds to its growing, proprietary wagering product suite, which also includes a fixed odds sportsbook as well as the operator's unique "PointsBetting" platform.

"We are thrilled to be able to expand our iGaming presence in the United States and bring our proprietary online casino product to the robust New Jersey market," commented PointsBet Group CEO and Managing Director Sam Swanell. "The continued growth of our iGaming presence further advances our ability to acquire and retain premium clients, complementing our existing sports wagering products."

iGaming revenues in the United States have grown exceptionally since the repeal of PASPA in May 2018. Across New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and West Virginia – all states in which PointsBet has online casino market access – iGaming revenues reached nearly US$900 million in the June 2021 quarter, which if annualized would equate to greater than US$3.5 billion per annum.

"I am proud of our iGaming team for a successful expansion into New Jersey following what has been a tremendous introduction of our proprietary online casino product in Michigan," added Manjit Gombra Singh, PointsBet President of Product and Technology. "We are excited for what the future holds and welcome the opportunity to continuously improve and expand the online casino presence at PointsBet."

PointsBet first launched its market-leading sports betting product in the United States in New Jersey in January 2019. Originally founded in Australia, the cutting-edge gaming operator has found success in the U.S. by providing clients with the quickest and most user-friendly app (iOS and Android) while also providing the best content and experience for sports bettors. While most competitors outsource core functions to third parties, PointsBet truly owns its roadmap, avoiding any third-party technical or risk management dependencies – a competitive advantage that has allowed PointsBet to grow from a brand with zero awareness or recognition upon entering New Jersey to one of the biggest brands and most legitimate gaming operators in the Garden State.

Today, PointsBet now also operates its sports betting platform in Colorado – where they have additionally established their North American headquarters – Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, and New Jersey. The company aspires to unveil its market-leading sports wagering and online casino product in Arizona, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and West Virginia, via additional market access agreements subject to enabling legislation and/or regulatory approvals.

PointsBet is one of the fastest growing online gaming operators in the country and is rapidly expanding its U.S. footprint, currently bringing its best-in-class proprietary technology, modernized and premium brand mentality, expert trading practices, and proven growth marketing strategies to the burgeoning sports betting markets of Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, and New Jersey. Originally founded in Australia, PointsBet is a cutting-edge online gaming operator that prides itself on having the quickest and most user-friendly app (iOS and Android) while also providing the best content and experience for sports bettors. PointsBet is the only U.S. sportsbook to offer PointsBetting – a unique and innovative way to bet – and has also introduced a slew of well-received, bettor-first initiatives. PointsBet offers the most markets on all four major U.S. sports (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) and PointsBetting in the world. For more information, visit www.PointsBet.com.

