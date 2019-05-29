PointsBet Named Finalist for Inaugural Hashtag Sports Awards

EXCHANGE PLACE, N.J., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Premier online bookmaker PointsBet announced today that it has been honored as a finalist in the inaugural Hashtag Sports Awards Presented by Budweiser. PointsBet's Good Karma Payout initiative, which provides bettors relief in the event of unlikely circumstances that sway the fate of the game, is shortlisted in the Best Integrated Campaign category. Additional finalists include FIFA, Bose, and Los Angeles Galaxy with the winner being announced on June 25, 2019 at The TimesCenter in New York City.

In 2019, PointsBet's Good Karma Kommittee has rewarded customers on the unfair side of losses including:

New Orleans Saints loss in the NFC Championship Game after the missed pass interference penalty against the Los Angeles Rams

San Jose Sharks Game 3 victory over the St. Louis Blues on an uncalled hand pass

North Carolina's win against Duke when Zion Williamson left injured 33 seconds into the game

win against when left injured 33 seconds into the game UCF's dramatic loss in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to Duke

"When PointsBet launched in the US in January, we wanted to foster a new way of operating where we have the back of our clients," said PointsBet USA CEO, Johnny Aitken. "Our Karma Kommittee who meet each morning at 7am to discuss the previous day's sporting events and rule on 'Good Karma Payouts' are one of the many ways we look out for our customers and receiving a Hashtag Sports nomination is fantastic recognition for our team as we continue to grow our business."

According to Hashtag Sports, the finalists were selected by a prestigious group of CMOs, executives, athletes, and other experts from across the global media and marketing community. Noteworthy members of the committee include NHL CMO, Heidi Browning, Portland Trail Blazers Guard and Pull Up Host, CJ McCollum, Spartan Race CMO, Carola Jain, NBC Sports CMO, Jennifer Storms, Cleveland Browns QB and Camwood Ventures Partner, Baker Mayfield, Take It There Host, Taylor Rooks, OBB Pictures CEO & Founder, Michael D. Ratner, LA Rams CMO, Ronalee Zarate-Bayani, Complex CEO, Rich Antoniello, and Philadelphia 76ers CMO, Katie O'Reilly.

This bettor-first initiative is just one of many seen by PointsBet customers, including their most recent NBA Early Payout, where all customers that bet on the Golden State Warriors to win the NBA title received payouts before the final round began. PointsBet also offers an exclusive $10,000 gameday guarantee for all NBA and NHL playoff games, as well as the entire MLB and NFL seasons.

For more information on PointsBet, Points Betting and how to sign up visit www.PointsBet.com.

About PointsBet

PointsBet is a US Sportsbook originally founded in Australia. The company is a cutting-edge bookmaker that prides itself on having the quickest and easiest to use app (iOS and Android) and providing the best content and best experience for sports bettors. PointsBet offers the most markets on all 4 major US sports (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) and points betting in the world, including up to 1000 markets per NBA game.

