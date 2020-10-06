PointsBet Offering Extremely Favorable +86 Spreadline For Chicago Bears Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers On Thursday Night Football

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet, official sports betting partner of the Chicago Bears and the fastest growing sportsbook in Illinois, is back again with an innovative "On the House Booster" promotion for sports bettors in the Prairie State.

For this week's Thursday Night Football matchup vs. Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, PointsBet will offer the Bears at an extremely favorable +86 spreadline representing the 1986 Chicago Bears Superbowl victory.

In addition to this week's "On the House Booster," PointsBet is offering the best price in market for all Chicago Bears games this season across both the pregame spreadline and moneyline bet types. The operator also recently announced a partnership with Chicago Bears legend, Devin Hester, highlighting the symbiotic element of Hester's world-class speed on the field and PointsBet's unmatched speed and ease of use off it, thanks to PointsBet owning their technology end-to-end and placing an emphasis on an in-house development approach.

This marks the third time this season that PointsBet Illinois has offered a "Can't Lose" Bears Booster. For Week 1 at the Lions, the Bears spread was boosted five points with every 200 bets placed from its starting position of +3, resulting in a final line of +100. For Week 2 vs. the Giants, PointsBet's On the House Bears Booster started and remained at +89, representing the distance of brand ambassador Devin Hester's longest punt return for a touchdown.

PointsBet and Hawthorne Race Course recently partnered together to open Illinois' newest retail sportsbook and the closest in-person sports betting destination to downtown Chicago. PointsBet, a premium global sportsbook operator, debuted its mobile app and digital sports betting product in Illinois at the start of the NFL season. The brick and mortar sportsbook at Hawthorne is the first of four Chicagoland locations that the companies will open as Illinois partners, and is a precursor to the premium PointsBet Sportsbook that will be a part of Hawthorne's historic $400 million casino development, scheduled to open in late 2021 (pending final regulatory approval).

PointsBet is one of the fastest growing sportsbooks in the country and is rapidly expanding its U.S. footprint, now bringing its best-in-market proprietary technology, modernized and premium brand mentality, expert trading practices and proven growth marketing strategies to both the Illinois sports betting market and the notoriously passionate Chicago-area sports fans. Originally founded in Australia, PointsBet is a cutting-edge bookmaker that prides itself on having the quickest and most user-friendly app (iOS and Android) while also providing the best content and experience for sports bettors. PointsBet is the only U.S. online bookmaker to offer PointsBetting – a unique and innovative way to bet – and has also introduced a slew of well-received, bettor-first initiatives. PointsBet offers the most markets on all four major U.S. sports (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) and PointsBetting in the world, including up to 1,000 markets per NBA game.

