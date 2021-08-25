PointsBet Offering Headline Promotions to Welcome Football Season Including "No Juice" Even Money Spreadlines

Beginning Week 0 of the college football campaign on Saturday, August 28, clients can receive larger payouts at PointsBet thanks to even money spreads across all five Week 0 contests, as well as all Top 25 matchups in Week 1. NFL bettors will receive the same "No Juice" on all contests taking place in the month of September, beginning with the NFL Kickoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, September 9.

In addition to "No Juice," PointsBet is unveiling other special promotions for football bettors. Beginning Week 1 of the college football season, PointsBet clients can place one risk-free parlay (4+ legs) of up to $20. Likewise, beginning Week 1 of the NFL season, PointsBet clients can bet risk free up to $20 on all Sunday Night Football contests in September.

PointsBet is also offering a special booster around Buccaneers quarterback and last season's NFL Championship MVP, Tom Brady, in the NFL Kickoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, September 9. All PointsBet clients are eligible to place a wager of up to $10 at even money +100 odds for Tom Brady to throw for just one yard or more.

Earlier this year, PointsBet announced that NFL all-time great and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees officially joined the team as a brand ambassador. Brees, who this season is transitioning from his legendary career as a quarterback to a broadcasting career with NBC Sports – PointsBet's official sports betting partner – will deepen the NBC Sports and PointsBet relationship, particularly within the sport of football.

As the official, exclusive sports betting partner of NBC Sports, PointsBet will utilize the media giant's premium television and digital assets to promote the PointsBet brand during NFL events. As part of the agreement, NBC Sports provides PointsBet with year-round, multi-platform media and marketing opportunities across its unmatched portfolio of events, including exclusive multiplatform gameday integrations across NBC Sports Regional Networks. PointsBet's full Spanish-language functionality will reach Hispanic sports fans via Telemundo Deportes and Telemundo broadcast stations.

PointsBet is one of the fastest growing online gaming operators in the United States and is rapidly expanding its U.S. footprint, currently bringing its best-in-class proprietary technology, modernized and premium brand mentality, expert trading practices, and proven growth marketing strategies to the burgeoning sports betting markets of Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, New Jersey, and West Virginia. Originally founded in Australia, PointsBet is a cutting-edge online gaming operator that prides itself on having the quickest and most user-friendly app (iOS and Android) while also providing the best content and experience for sports bettors. PointsBet is the only U.S. sportsbook to offer PointsBetting – a unique and innovative way to bet – and has also introduced a slew of well-received, bettor-first initiatives. PointsBet offers the most markets on all major U.S. sports (NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL, PGA TOUR) and PointsBetting in the world. For more information, visit www.PointsBet.com.

