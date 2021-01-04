PointsBet Online and Mobile Sports Betting Now Widely Available in Iowa via Remote Registration

BURLINGTON, Iowa, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet, a premier global sportsbook operator, recently announced that its best-in-class mobile app (iOS and Android) and digital sports betting product is now conveniently available from anywhere in the state of Iowa with remote registration now live as of January 1, 2021.

New users can experience PointsBet while taking advantage of their $1,000 risk-free betting bundle offer – up to $500 back should you lose your first fixed odds bet, and up to $500 back should you lose your first PointsBetting wager. PointsBet will also launch select new customer promotions in the coming weeks around the Hawkeyes and star player Luka Garza.

"The state of Iowa continues to be a great priority for the PointsBet team, and we are fortunate to work alongside terrific partners in Catfish Bend Casino," noted Johnny Aitken, PointsBet USA CEO. "We both are tremendously excited for what is effectively a second launch of Iowa sports betting with remote registration now in play. The PointsBet mobile app and digital sports betting product is extremely fast and easy to use, features exclusive product features and betting options, offers the most bet types in the world across the four major U.S. sports, and perhaps most importantly, is specifically tailored for the local sports fan. We believe the great folks in the Hawkeye State will love what PointsBet has to offer and certainly look forward to the interest and feedback to come."

As a sports betting operator in the rare position of owning and controlling its technology end to end, PointsBet's proprietary technology behind-the-scenes, commitment to in-house development and bettor-friendly approach powers everything from exclusive product features, to bet types that cannot be found anywhere else, to the fastest response time in the industry, to deep Spanish language functionality, and so much more.

In addition to standard fixed odds wagering, PointsBet is the only U.S. online operator to offer PointsBetting – a unique and innovative way to bet that exponentially rewards or docks players the more correct or incorrect their wagers are. PointsBet also offers the most bet types in the world across all four major U.S. sports (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) on a quick and easy to use platform that is personalized for the Iowa sports fan.

PointsBet originally entered the Hawkeye State in August 2019 alongside partner Catfish Bend Casino, located in Burlington, IA. The "PointsBet Sportsbook at Catfish Bend Casino," a state-of-the-art sports and entertainment center, marked PointsBet's first retail sportsbook in the country. The 5,600 square foot non-smoking sportsbook includes over 35 televisions with eight having regular odds displays, 26 slot machines, 13 video poker games, multiple blackjack tables, several betting kiosks and a massive 163" inch television for all special events.

"The Catfish Bend Casino team has thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to work alongside PointsBet thus far, and the best is yet to come," stated Rob Higgins, General Manager at Burlington's Catfish Bend Casino. "We've received terrific response from Iowan sports bettors thus far, confirming the superior speed of the PointsBet app and the excitement that follows from being offered roughly 80% more wagering options versus the competition. The unique PointsBetting platform is an added plus and an experience that we are excited to offer to all Iowan sports bettors now more easily. Be sure to check out PointsBet, you won't be disappointed!"

As the official, exclusive sports betting partner of NBC Sports, PointsBet will utilize the media giant's premium television and digital assets to promote the PointsBet brand. As part of the agreement, NBC Sports provides PointsBet with year-round, multi-platform media and marketing opportunities across its unmatched portfolio of events, including exclusive multiplatform gameday integrations across NBC Sports Regional Networks, such as NBC Sports Chicago – regional broadcast home to the Chicago Blackhawks, Bulls, and White Sox. PointsBet's full Spanish-language functionality will reach Hispanic sports fans via Telemundo Deportes and Telemundo broadcast stations.

PointsBet is one of the fastest growing sportsbooks in the country and is rapidly expanding its U.S. footprint, currently bringing its best-in-class proprietary technology, modernized and premium brand mentality, expert trading practices, and proven growth marketing strategies to the burgeoning sports betting markets of Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, and New Jersey. Originally founded in Australia, PointsBet is a cutting-edge bookmaker that prides itself on having the quickest and most user-friendly app (iOS and Android) while also providing the best content and experience for sports bettors. PointsBet is the only U.S. online bookmaker to offer PointsBetting – a unique and innovative way to bet – and has also introduced a slew of well-received, bettor-first initiatives, including: Good Karma Payouts, which provides bettors relief in the event of unlikely circumstances that sway the fate of the game, and Early Payouts. PointsBet offers the most markets on all four major U.S. sports (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) and PointsBetting in the world. For more information, visit www.PointsBet.com.

Catfish Bend Casino entertains casino players from across the Midwest offering over 600 state-of-the-art slot machines, fast-paced table games including Craps, BlackJack, iRoulette, and exciting, engaging promotions. Current casino offers and hotel booking information is available at www.thepzazz.com.

