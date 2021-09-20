PointsBet Reinforces Year-Round Commitment During Responsible Gaming Education Week

DENVER, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet, a premier global online gambling operator, is pleased to highlight its support of Responsible Gaming Education Week (RGEW) from September 19-25, 2021. Established by the American Gaming Association in 1998, RGEW aims to increase awareness of problem gambling among gaming industry employees and customers, as well as promote responsible gaming nationwide.

This year's theme of Have A Game Plan® underscores a shared responsibility for healthy gambling. For the player, it means treating gambling solely as a form of entertainment. For the operator, it means fostering an environment which encourages healthy play and minimizes harm.

PointsBet believes that a genuine commitment to responsible gambling is only achievable through a deep commitment throughout the entire organization, with a specific focus on:

Product: Understanding the unique risks associated with diverse products in the gaming space while ensuring messaging and safeguards are accessible throughout player journeys.

Trainings: Delivering department-specific trainings that empower staff to encourage the use of pre-commitment limits and effectively respond to those who may be struggling.

Communication: Promoting responsible gambling internally and externally with the goal of normalizing responsible gambling as part of the player experience.

As part of a commitment to communicating responsible gambling language, PointsBet launched a new digital campaign promoting healthy play and the uptake of limit-setting tools. The campaign seeks to embed healthy behaviors throughout the PointsBet player experience, which includes engagement with social media channels.



"Working in online gaming, it is always important to remember that players as real people on the other side of the screen – at PointsBet, we emphasize that view to staff, and are proud to work together to set the industry standard for responsible gambling by integrating processes which emphasize player health throughout our organization," said Johnny Aitken, CEO of PointsBet USA.

With the rapid expansion of legalized sports betting, a commitment to responsible gambling today will have direct impact on the health of players, and industry, tomorrow. PointsBet has multiple measures in place, including pre-commitment limits on deposit and spend, and have been viewed as industry leaders for responsible gaming efforts and awareness. PointsBet's commitment to responsible gambling, visible on site and on social media, has helped push the industry standard for the better, making the message and commitment to awareness more prevalent across all operators.

