PointsBet Secures Sports Betting Market Access in Kansas

EXCHANGE PLACE, N.J., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet, a premier global sportsbook operator, announced today that it has entered an exclusive primary skin agreement with Kansas Crossing Casino, L.C. ("Kansas Crossing"). The agreement will allow PointsBet to provide retail and online sports wagering in the state of Kansas, contingent upon obtaining the necessary regulatory licenses.

Kansas Crossing operates the Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel, located in the heart of the "Four States" area in southeast Kansas, just a short distance from the respective boarders of Oklahoma, Missouri and Arkansas. PointsBet and Kansas Crossing will work in tandem to build out a multi-faceted sports entertainment venue, which will include a sports bar, multi-screen video and odds display wall, additional casino gaming options and on-site viewing parties for major sporting events, providing the state with a premium sportsbook option in addition to PointsBet's best-in-class online wagering product.

"PointsBet is proud to partner with Kansas Crossing and gain the opportunity to provide the state with a top-notch retail and online sportsbook," commented Johnny Aitken, PointsBet USA's Chief Executive Officer. "The team behind Kansas Crossing represents one of the best in U.S. gaming, and we look forward to many years of great success working together and introducing new clients to a truly innovative, customer-first experience from start-to-finish."

PointsBet will bring its best-in-market proprietary technology, modernized and premium brand mentality, expert trading practices and proven growth marketing strategies to Kansas' eager sports betting market.

"Kansas Crossing is excited to join forces with PointsBet to develop a world-class retail sportsbook at the Casino and launch online sports wagering in Kansas," commented Doug Fisher, Vice President and General Manager of Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. "We are certainly aligned in our efforts to provide the great citizens of the Sunflower State with the premium product they deserve, and we look forward to doing so with the PointsBet team."

Launched in the United States in January 2019, PointsBet is a rapidly growing sportsbook with unique offerings and a bettor-friendly approach. PointsBet has introduced a slew of well-received, bettor-first initiatives, including: Good Karma Payouts, which provides bettors relief in the event of unlikely circumstances that sway the fate of the game, Early Payouts, and an exclusive $10,000 gameday guarantee for all NBA and NHL playoff games, as well as the entire MLB and NFL seasons. PointsBet offers the most markets on all four major U.S. sports (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) and PointsBetting in the world, including up to 1,000 markets per NBA game.

About PointsBet

About Kansas Crossing

The Kansas Crossing Casino + Hotel, located near the junction of U.S. Highways 69 and 400 in Pittsburg Kansas, features over 575 slot machines, 16 gaming tables, Two Brothers Mining Company Restaurant, a 123-room Hampton Inn and Suites and an entertainment complex. For more information on the Kansas Crossing Casino + Hotel, please visit KansasCrossingCasino.com. All casino games owned and operated by the Kansas Lottery.

