PointsBet Secures Strategic Partnership with The Riverboat on the Potomac in Maryland

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. and DENVER, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet Maryland LLC (a wholly owned subsidiary of PointsBet Holdings Ltd.), a premier global online gaming operator and Official Partner of NBC Sports, today announced its plans to enter the recently legalized Maryland sports wagering market through an exclusive agreement with Riverboat on-the-Potomac LLC, comprising Bodhi NAAV, LLC organized together with certified Minority Business Enterprise ("MBE") Delmock Technologies, Inc., d\b\a Delmock Entertainment.

The agreement shall afford PointsBet the privilege of partnering with the revered Riverboat on the Potomac, a licensed satellite simulcast facility for horseracing and minority owned small business located in Charles County, Maryland. Subject to regulatory approvals from the Maryland Lottery & State Gaming Control Agency and per the recently enacted legislation, the strategic partnership positions PointsBet and Riverboat on the Potomac to quickly offer its best-in-market sports betting product in retail and online capacities in the state, once permitted.

"With terrific partners in The Riverboat on the Potomac, PointsBet is thrilled to begin the process toward offering the passionate, sports-loving community of Maryland with the fastest and most differentiated sports betting product across every customer touchpoint," commented Johnny Aitken, PointsBet USA CEO. "We look forward to quickly and responsibly introducing sports bettors to the newly legalized competitive advantages PointsBet possesses in owning our technology end-to-end, such as market-leading ease of use and the deepest slate of betting options available in the world."

PointsBet plans to bring its best-in-market proprietary technology, modernized and premium brand mentality, expert trading practices, and proven growth marketing strategies to Maryland's eager sports betting market. The Riverboat on the Potomac, once known as "Little Reno," is a popular Off-Track Betting (OTB), keno, and licensed lottery retailer location uniquely situated on the bank of the Potomac River.

"We're excited about this new endeavor, PointsBet is not only an international leader but has recently proven to be an industry trailblazer. Their landmark agreement with the Riverboat on-the-Potomac has provided an incredible model for the diversity and inclusion of MBEs all over the United States," said Winston DeLattiboudere, Co-Managing Member of the Riverboat Group. "We are proud to be partnering with a giant that understands and believes in the value of inclusiveness in every facet of the industry, from the owners to the bettors. Moreover, I am so grateful to the Maryland General Assembly for passing legislation which helped to make this enormous opportunity a reality. We look forward to a future filled with phenomenal successes not only for our partners but for the citizens of Maryland and their communities."

As the official, exclusive sports betting partner of NBC Sports, PointsBet will utilize the media giant's premium television and digital assets to promote the PointsBet brand in Maryland. As part of the agreement, NBC Sports provides PointsBet with year-round, multi-platform media and marketing opportunities across its unmatched portfolio of events, including exclusive multiplatform gameday integrations across NBC Sports Washington, regional broadcast home to the Washington Wizards and Washington Capitals. PointsBet's full Spanish-language functionality will reach Hispanic sports fans via Telemundo Deportes and Telemundo broadcast stations.

About PointsBet

PointsBet is one of the fastest growing online gaming operators in the country and is rapidly expanding its U.S. footprint, currently bringing its best-in-class proprietary technology, modernized and premium brand mentality, expert trading practices, and proven growth marketing strategies to the burgeoning sports betting markets of Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, and New Jersey. Originally founded in Australia, PointsBet is a cutting-edge online gaming operator that prides itself on having the quickest and most user-friendly app (iOS and Android) while also providing the best content and experience for sports bettors. PointsBet is the only U.S. sportsbook to offer PointsBetting – a unique and innovative way to bet – and has also introduced a slew of well-received, bettor-first initiatives. PointsBet offers the most markets on all major U.S. sports (NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL) and PointsBetting in the world. For more information, visit www.PointsBet.com.

About Riverboat on the Potomac

The Riverboat on the Potomac has been a staple of the local community for 28 years and is one of Maryland's four Off-Track Betting facilities. Located in Colonial Beach on the Virginia side of the Maryland owned Potomac River, because of its unique location, many Marylanders are unaware of its contribution to the state and Charles County. The Riverboat is moored in Virginia, however, because the betting lounge, restaurant, liquor store, and other facilities are located over the Maryland state line, the Riverboat contributes to Maryland lottery revenue and pays other Maryland state taxes. A little- known fact about Riverboat (aka Little Reno) is that between 1950-1968, it was one of only a few locations in the country where slots machines were available. Visit www.riverboatonthepotomac.com for more information.

