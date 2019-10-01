PointsBet Unveils TitleTown Bets Featuring Special Missouri and New England Markets for Fans to Back an NFL and NHL Title Sweep

EXCHANGE PLACE, N.J., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With the NHL season about to begin and the NFL in full swing, PointsBet, a top-tier global sportsbook operator, announced today that it will be offering special Missouri and New England markets. Bettors will be able to wager that both the St. Louis Blues and the Kansas City Chiefs or the Boston Bruins and the New England Patriots will win their respective championships in 2020.

With all four powerhouse teams gunning for titles, it is a unique opportunity to revisit the Blues and the Bruins epic seven-game series in last year's Stanley Cup Final, which culminated in St. Louis hoisting the Cup for the first time in franchise history. The markets also tap into the budding rivalry between the AFC's two premier powers, the electrifying Chiefs and the stalwart Patriots, after last season's classic AFC Championship Game and respective undefeated starts to the 2019 season.

"All four of these teams expect to be playing deep into the postseason, aiming to get another chance at a championship. It's exceedingly rare you see two teams in two different sports from the same geographic area with legitimate title hopes," said Johnny Aitken, PointsBet USA CEO. "We have that this year in both Missouri and New England, so as massive sports enthusiasts, we are excited to provide fans with unique markets to get skin in the game and join in on the fun. We too can't wait to see how the NFL and NHL seasons will unfold."

PointsBet has the Blues at +1500 and the Bruins at +1000 to win the Stanley Cup Finals along with the Chiefs at +450 and the Patriots at +350 to win the Super Bowl. The line on a combined Blues-Chiefs championship is +10000, while the Bruins-Patriots come in at +6600, providing bettors with the best value on the market.

Launched in the United States in January 2019, PointsBet is a rapidly growing sportsbook with unique offerings and a bettor-friendly approach. PointsBet has introduced a slew of well-received, bettor-first initiatives, including: Good Karma Payouts, which provides bettors relief in the event of unlikely circumstances that sway the fate of the game, Early Payouts, and an exclusive $10,000 gameday guarantee for all NBA and NHL playoff games, as well as the entire MLB and NFL seasons.

About PointsBet

PointsBet is a U.S. Sportsbook originally founded in Australia. The company is a cutting-edge bookmaker that prides itself on having the quickest and easiest to use app (iOS and Android) while also providing the best content and experience for sports bettors. PointsBet offers the most markets on all 4 major U.S. sports (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) and PointsBetting in the world, including up to 1000 markets per NBA game. PointsBet announced the company's Initial Public Offering on the Australian Securities Exchange on June 12, 2019.

