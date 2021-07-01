PointsBet Wins Best Innovation in Sports Betting, Top Affiliate Marketing Campaign Honors at EGR Marketing & Innovation Awards 2021

"Day in and day out, the PointsBet team is 110% committed and determined to deliver the fastest sports betting experience in the world. I am proud of our immense success to date, though we as a team also know there is nothing but opportunity ahead to continuously grow the PointsBet brand, technology, and ability to innovate and differentiate," noted Johnny Aitken, PointsBet USA CEO . "We extend our gratitude to the judges, sponsors, industry colleagues, and entire EGR team for the recognition and validation, and look forward to the industry innovation ahead that PointsBet will continue to drive."

Top commentary from the judging panel on PointsBet's year to date includes:

"PointsBet have come to the market and have proven innovation, setting themselves apart from the crowd."

"Having an O&O product is a real advantage. One of few points of product differentiation and a nice balance to the promotion/shout as loud as you can marketing approaches of their competitor set. The exclusivity of PointsBet's product offering combined with the market position they have established, makes them a worthy winner of the innovation award."

"Stand out use of talent on social media channels to drive affiliate performance in an engaging & editorially-compelling fashion. A clear winner in terms of catching attention in a fast-growing and competitive market."

"Old school partnerships, sponsorships and promotions done well and on a huge scale."

After launching in the United States in New Jersey in January 2019, PointsBet now also operates in Colorado – where they have also established their North American headquarters – Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, and Michigan. The company aspires to unveil its market-leading product in Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and West Virginia, via additional market access agreements subject to enabling legislation and/or regulatory approvals. PointsBet also recently launched its inaugural, proprietary iGaming platform in the state of Michigan and has confirmed plans to launch iGaming in New Jersey in the near future.

As the official, exclusive sports betting partner of NBC Sports, PointsBet will continue to utilize the media giant's premium television and digital assets to promote the PointsBet brand. As part of the agreement, NBC Sports provides PointsBet with year-round, multi-platform media and marketing opportunities across its unmatched portfolio of events, including exclusive multiplatform gameday integrations across NBC Sports Regional Networks. PointsBet's full Spanish-language functionality will reach Hispanic sports fans via Telemundo Deportes and Telemundo broadcast stations.

PointsBet is one of the fastest growing online gaming operators in the country and is rapidly expanding its U.S. footprint, currently bringing its best-in-class proprietary technology, modernized and premium brand mentality, expert trading practices, and proven growth marketing strategies to the burgeoning sports betting markets of Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, and New Jersey. Originally founded in Australia, PointsBet is a cutting-edge online gaming operator that prides itself on having the quickest and most user-friendly app (iOS and Android) while also providing the best content and experience for sports bettors. PointsBet is the only U.S. sportsbook to offer PointsBetting – a unique and innovative way to bet – and has also introduced a slew of well-received, bettor-first initiatives. PointsBet offers the most markets on all major U.S. sports (NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL) and PointsBetting in the world. For more information, visit www.PointsBet.com.

